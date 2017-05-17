Amazon's Next Big Thing Could Be A $25 Billion Opportunity

Source: Stock Photo

News that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is getting more serious about competing in the pharmacy industry generates some interesting ideas on what this all about; beyond the obvious potential to generate a huge new revenue stream.

What's interesting to me is the timing of the announcement, meaning far ahead of any meaningful foray into the sector.

That suggests to me the company allowed its latest actions in regard to the pharmacy market to be quietly released to the media in order to see how various parties of interest would react to it.

Not only would this provide an extraordinary new revenue stream, with some thinking the low end of sales would be about $25 billion and the high end potentially as much as $50 billion annually.

Why it's drawn serious interest

What is different this time around than in the past is Amazon has reportedly been hiring key people to prepare for a probable move into the sector. In the past, it has held an annual meeting to see if it was viable, with them ending with nothing of significance being announced.

More significant is that the e-commerce giant is also reportedly looking to hire a general manager to oversee the best way to transition into the market if it chooses to go all in.

The company has also begun to recruit from the pharmacy industry in order to ensure it is meeting regulatory requirements, according to CNBC. The same person said the recent hire of Mark Lyons from Premera Blue Cross was in order to build "internal pharmacy benefits manager for Amazon employees." This could be scaled out later on once it's in place for Amazon.

It is thought the latest trends of consumers paying for more of their health care, along with the increase in higher deductible plans, has made pharmacy more attractive for revenue and earnings.

What is most important about this

My thought is the reason this has been leaked out is because Amazon is giving shareholders and potential investors a look at where it's likely to go in the future. What I mean by that is its e-commerce, cloud, and now Alexa and Echo businesses are very visible; it's only a matter of how big they get going forward.

What allowing the knowledge of its plans to be leaked to the media points to me is that it wants the market to know what it is thinking concerning its next big thing, and what the potential for it is.

The market has a pretty good handle on Amazon's AWS and e-commerce business, and with Alexa and Echo, it's probably going to take a little longer to achieve the potential inherent in that business. Part of that is in relationship to Alexa being adopted by numerous companies to be the voice-assistant of choice by consumers that have it embedded in products they acquire. That will take time, and the market is just getting comfortable with the Internet of Things. Echo is the short-term revenue generator.

With Alexa probably going to take about three years to really take off, Amazon needs another business with strong potential for investors to think about. It of course also needs it to reinforce that it remains a growth company. Pharmacy definitely fits into that narrative.

This is a marketing move, and soft guidance as to what the next probable future growth engine of company will be. I think the reason for this is Echo won't be enough to move the needle for Amazon in the short term, and with Alexa needing three years or so for the market to catch up with it, it appears it has pushed Amazon's leadership to move into another large market.

Interestingly, if Amazon does pull the trigger on this, it could get it going close to the time Alexa is taking off. If so, it would be a huge revenue and earnings catalyst.

My thoughts on anti-trust

I think Amazon is concerned about potential anti-trust issues, even though in my view they wouldn't be justified because e-commerce in the U.S. only accounts for about 10 percent of sales, and in the recent past, Amazon had about 70 percent of that market.

While not approaching anti-trust levels of concern, there are some people that are getting concerned over the dominance of Amazon and the perception it's dominating retail in general. It has without a doubt disrupted retail and is a primary reason for so many stores starting to go bankrupt, but that is a consumer-driven impetus that isn't because Amazon has control of the market. It simply does it far better than anyone else, which is why it has won over so many consumers.

That said, what moving into a different market would do is provide some cover for anti-trust concerns, in my view. Amazon has obviously been moving away from being considered only an e-commerce company to a multifaceted tech company. That has already provided some distance between businesses it runs, and adding one more that is outside of retail as we think of it, would be another way it is able to argue it competes across numerous business segments, and not only in retail.

I'm not saying this is a reason Amazon may be going into the pharmacy business. What I am saying is it is almost certainly an ancillary reason for doing so. It won't be the deciding factor, but it will be an added benefit.

Conclusion

To me, Amazon has allowed the news to be released to the public as a trial balloon. It wants to see the reaction of the market to the idea and get free feedback from those responses.

At the same time, it's providing investors with some guidance as to where it's thinking about going, and the potential it has to open up another revenue stream to keep the pace of growth robust, even as the company continues to grow.

If it can prove it is able to boost revenue while getting even bigger, it will keep the momentum of its share price and value growing. Further out, it'll struggle to do so, but with Alexa, Echo and probably accelerating during the time Amazon is entering the pharmacy market, it would be a positive catalyst to drive the company forward.

It's also easy to see how it could be integrated with its Amazon Prime service to add even more value to subscribers, further increasing their loyalty and spending.

Even without this, Amazon looks solid in regard to growth over the next three to four years. But if it does start to compete in this new sector, it's going to really take off if it does it right. The past record of execution by Amazon points to that not being a problem.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.