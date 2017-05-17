EA's Success This Year Is Contingent On Star Wars Battlefront 2's Success

Around this time one year ago, when EA's (NASDAQ:EA) stock pick was around $71, I had pitched EA as a company with the potential to dominate multiple video game genres as a result of its innovative product portfolio spearheaded by Battlefield 1 and FIFA 17, which included never-before-seen features on FIFA such as the single player Journey Mode and competitive online mode FUT Champs. These new features were key drivers in EA's strong FY17 Q4 earnings that immediately propelled its stock price 7.6% to all-time highs surpassing the $100 mark.

However, this year, EA's product portfolio lacks the hype and substantial product innovation captured in its product line last year, which consisted of Titanfall 2, Battlefield 1, and its usual sports titles that featured an abundance of new features to engage users; ultimately, this catapulted EA's top/bottom line. This year is a slightly different story for EA as a lack of product innovation and a less diverse product line across consoles/PCs mean that the company does not have much to fall back on in the FPS genre and look towards Star Wars Battlefront 2 to succeed tremendously to make up for this. Before analyzing what FY18 has in store, it is important to look analyze the performance of EA throughout FY17.

Key earnings highlights include:

Net revenue of $4,845 million as Battlefield 1 brought in over 19 million users up to the end of FY17, which is 50% more than what Battlefield 4 had brought in the same period during its initial launch. Additionally, the user base of FIFA Ultimate Team grew 13% year over year up to the end of Q4, signaling the everlasting success of one of EA's flagship products.

The increase in digital revenue by nearly 20% was due to the increasing trend of micro-transactions and DLC diversifying EA's revenue streams. The success of these digital micro-transactions has translated into an increase in revenue per user as the more time users spend on a certain game, the more likely the user is to spend money on DLC to enrich its user experience. Moreover, the expenses related to these micro-transactions are almost free, besides marginal expenses for initiating and processing the transaction, thus providing greater margins, ROA, and cash flow for EA.

On top of fantastic Q4 earnings, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen went on to issue FY18 guidance that surpassed expectations and led to the massive rally behind EA's stock price. However, just by looking at EA's product portfolio for FY18, I am somewhat hesitant of its ability to achieve its posted revenue of $5,075 million despite its stellar reputation for exceeding analyst expectations. FY17's success was mostly driven by FIFA 17 and Battlefield 1 whereas FY18's success is more so contingent on FIFA 18 and Star Wars Battlefront 2. While there is no doubt on my mind that FIFA 18 will continue to succeed as it has over the past couple of years, despite the lack of substantial changes that have yet to be showcased to the public, I am somewhat skeptical of Star Wars Battlefront 2's performance this year. If Star Wars Battlefront 2 is not able to meet the expectations laid out before it, the recent rally in EA's stock price may be seen as misled and we may see a reversal in its stock price towards the $95 mark.

Can Star Wars Battlefront 2 perform?

To assess the potential performance of Star Wars Battlefront 2, it is first important to allocate a proportion of the revenue that the product obtains from its two core revenue streams: digital DLC and the physical packaged good. This is important to see what has been driving EA's top/bottom line that has led the stock price to obtain its significant gains. But wait, if EA's biggest revenue stream comes from digital microtransactions and DLC, why are the sales of Star Wars Battlefront 2 even important? Well, while digital revenue will continue to be a major source of revenue for EA, Star Wars Battlefront has not been a product that generates most of its revenue digitally, unlike FIFA that now relies on digital revenue. As highlighted in FY16 Q4, EA CFO Blake Jorgensen claimed that they were expecting an attach rate between the Star Wars Battlefront and its season pass to be only 10%. Therefore, as the DLC strategy for Star Wars Battlefront 2 seems yet to change, it would be suitable to expect a similar attach rate for the season pass this time around, once again meaning the product's revenue is hinged upon packaged sales. Therefore, the FY18E digital revenue of $3,295 million seems rather optimistic especially if packaged sales are forecasted to fall to $1,780 million.

Furthermore, Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be facing tougher competition this year than that of Battlefield 1 last year as Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) will be releasing Destiny 2 and Call of Duty WWII, two of the biggest FPS franchises on the market, which combined have amassed over 26 million views on the two trailers whereas Star Wars Battlefront 2 has just only over 10 million views. While YouTube views are not a metric to assess sales of the products, they have been an important metric over the past couple of years to gauge customer sentiment towards the products. Despite backlash from hardcore gamers, the Call of Duty franchise has continued to become a cash cow for Activision Blizzard. This was exemplified as, despite an initial negative response from fans at the time of trailer release, Call of Duty Infinite Warfare went on to become the highest selling game of 2016, surpassing close second Battlefield 1. Asides from the FPS genre, there are highly anticipated games releasing during fall, such as Take Two-Interactive's (NASDAQ:TTWO) Red Dead Redemption 2 and Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite. Therefore, the competitive environment of the fall may put significant pressure on EA to distinct Battlefront 2 amongst its competitors approaching Christmas time jump in sales.

Additionally, with the release of Star Wars Battlefront 1 in 2015, there were many user complaints in regards to the lack of depth in the game and the reliance on pricey DLC, which only offered a number of maps and character skins, on top of the $60 product to maximize the experience. However, EA has addressed these complaints by adding a single player campaign and has stated that Battlefront 2 is "3x the size in terms of content" than its predecessor. Star Wars Battlefront 1 managed to achieve over 13 million units sold in its launch window with only a multiplayer and survival mode. However, Battlefront 1 achieved greater levels of hype from gamers as a Star Wars Battlefront game had not been released across all platforms since 2005. EA would need to excite a larger number of customers, possibly at E3 next month, as the only information obtained about the campaign seems to be encapsulated in the two-minute teaser trailer. With a lot of time on its hands, EA would need to appeal to and excite a large customer base to convince them on what makes Star Wars Battlefront 2 distinct not only from its predecessor but also from its competition if the product aims to reach the success that Battlefield 1 had incurred.

Long Term and eSports

In the long term, EA has been gradually making moves in its presence within the eSports scene particularly through Battlefield 1, FIFA, and Madden NFL. It has been expanding its broadcast reach by partnering with major network stations such as ESPN, BT Sport, Univision, and more. These gradual moves can aid its products to develop a deeper engagement with the consumer. As already shown through its high digital revenue, the engagement of users, whether it be through competition or DLC, is integral to financial success.

With a number of IPs in the works for FY19, it will definitely be interesting to see how EA manages to appeal to a variety of users across all of its platforms. Maybe it can leap into the eSports space with a new IP like Activision Blizzard did with Overwatch. However, one of the IPs in the works is currently developed by BioWare which has an acclaimed reputation for creating comprehensive Role Playing Games (RPGs) with compelling storylines such as Mass Effect and the Dragon Age series. If this trend continues, expect a similar format in this new upcoming IP.

Conclusion

With Q4 earnings just being released, EA's current stock price may be over-inflated, and it may be more suitable to wait a while until the price cools down to around $100-105 before entering a long position. My estimate is that growth will likely stall this year, but sports titles and micro-transactions will ease the pain. If you are skeptical on the stock's performance, it would be more suitable to wait until the E3 conference to see what EA has in store for Battlefront 2 and possibly FY19 with potential blockbuster IPs in store. The future is looking bright for EA!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.