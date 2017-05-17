Which REIT Is The Better Buy?

My go-to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), Realty Income (NYSE:O), and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC). I chose these 3 companies because they're all REITs, but more specifically they all have retail establishments as their clients. It's difficult to compare metrics between REITs and virtually any other sector, so I feel like staying within industry is the most effective comparison.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses, but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number. Each category will be equally weighted but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first grouping of scores will be based on the dividends of the three stocks. NNN is the only Dividend Champion having raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Next is O, just shy of Champion status with a 24 year streak. Lastly is ROIC with 8 years of rising dividends. As a way to measure both current yield and expected dividend growth, I'll use the estimated 5 year payback as the next metric. NNN is estimated to payback 26.4% of its share price over 5 years. O comes in second at 24.5%. ROIC is third with a respectable 22.9% payback. In order to get a feel for future dividend growth, I'll score the 5/10 year dividend growth rate ratio. O takes the 3 points with a 1.421, meaning the dividend growth has accelerated over the last 5 years when compared to its 10 year average. NNN also shows acceleration with a 1.013. Due to ROIC's only having 8 years of dividends, there is no ratio to judge, so by default it gets a single point.

The next batch of scores will be related to fundamental data from the stocks. The Graham number is a measure of valuation and to best compare these stocks, the closest share price to Graham's "fair value" will get first place. NNN is nearest at 80.2% over Graham, with O a ways back at 133.2% over, and finally ROIC 148.6% over. The debt to equity ratio can indicate problems that may be brewing beneath the surface. NNN has the lowest D/E at 0.77 followed by O at 0.92 and bringing up the rear is ROIC at 0.97. The estimated 5 year growth is by definition only an estimate, but it seems like the best way to judge the stocks' potential. ROIC has the highest at 8.0%, edging out O at 7.8%, with NNN last with 7.0%. As a measure of valuing the REITs, I'll score them on price to funds from operations (FFO). O has the lowest and best P/FFO at 18.6. Next is NNN with a ratio of 61.8. Lastly is ROIC at 72.2. The last piece of fundamental data will be the (P/FFO)/G ratio which divides the P/FFO by the estimated 5 year growth with the lowest number equaling the best deal. O wins with a 2.4 followed by NNN at 8.8, and lastly ROIC at 9.0.

The last set of data is miscellaneous metrics that I like to include in my research. The 5 year beta is a measure of volatility of a stock. The S&P 500 is set to a beta of 1.00 with the lower beta belonging to the least volatile stock. In my portfolio, I prefer low betas so O gets the 3 points with a beta of 0.37. Next is NNN at 0.43. ROIC gets a single point again with a 0.64 beta. The 52 week range of a stock can be useful to avoid buying near a top. To rank the companies by this metric, I give 3 points to NNN for being only 8.1% off its 52 week low. O gets by ROIC with 13.1% and 13.7% off the yearly lows, respectively. The final metric I'll use is the Chowder number coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder that combines the current yield and the 5 year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. ROIC has the best Chowder number with a 16.7, followed by O with a 10.9, and lastly NNN with a 7.4.

As the table shows, this was essentially a two company race between NNN and O. ROIC only avoided last place on every single metric due to estimated 5 year growth and its current 5 year dividend growth rate. I'd certainly be interested in weighting some of these categories in my own portfolio, but I still feel the results would be quite close. I was cheering for O as a holder of the stock, but the numbers behind NNN are impressive. One interesting thing I learned across the board was the small betas of every stock. The highest was still 36% less volatile than the S&P, which was an unexpected finding for me. More REIT stock is something I'm definitely interested in, but I believe I'll evaluate NNN before deploying any more capital to my existing O position. Thanks for reading.

