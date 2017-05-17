Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Presents at 4th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit - Conference Call Transcript

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

4th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit

May 17, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Craig Moffett – MoffettNathanson LLC

Thomas Rutledge – Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Craig Moffett

And again apologies the room is a little tight. So apologies for that in advance. But thank you all for joining us. Thank you for those of you who are on the webcast for joining us as well. And this is a real treat. Tom your are the first four time guest at our Summit. We have had a lot of companies who have done it four times but it is terrific to have you back. I was just reflecting, when we had our first summit and you sat in that exact same chair, your stock was at $143 a share, and Comcast was about three months into the regulatory approval to acquire Time Warner Cable.

So it's fair to say a lot has happened.

Thomas Rutledge

All is well that ends well.

Craig Moffett

I wanted to start with what you've learned in the consolidation process of Time Warner Cable and Bright House now. You're almost exactly a year in. What's gone well? And what's taken longer or been more costly than you expected?

Thomas Rutledge

Well, the name of our deal was Safari. And I guess, we found Livingston along the way. The – it was long and arduous. And getting it done, obviously, took us an odd path. But fundamentally, I approached the acquisition with the notion that the cable infrastructure was a superior infrastructure and that properly managed and property – properly capitalized, it could stand up superior products and services relative to its competitors and win in the marketplace and had a great growth path in front of it.

And if you actually increase the penetration of a fixed asset, the economics of that are fantastic. And that opportunity requires a lot of work, actually, though, to make that happen and to transform a company so that it is capable of using its assets. And the cable industry was slow to respond to the satellite, all-digital threat, and had its signals clogged, its Spectrum clogged the panel of signals and had the capacity to take up its data speeds more rapidly than it did, has the capacity to be a better service provider and has the capacity to use voice and other product, security, other services to improve the attributes of the communications connectivity such that it could drive itself deeper into the marketplace.

And really, it wasn't doing that. And so – but in order to do that, there's a lot of work, especially in an acquisition – and especially in an acquisition the size of the one we did, which was significantly bigger than us. And it's working the way I expected it to work, and the time lines are working as I expected it to work. And we're achieving the results as I expected. Now there are issues with recreating a company and combining two companies that require spending money, spending capital, spending operating dollars then getting the results of those and having those flow through the financial statement.

And right now, we're in the putting-it-together stage. We've actually rolled out all of the pricing and packaging. We're getting the response out of the marketplace that we expected. And once you get the marketing response and the subscription response, you expect the economics flow. And you can predict them quite easily.

Craig Moffett

So, you've always thought about the business as – and I can remember all the lessons you've taught over the years about measuring a business by the subscribers you don't have yet and maximizing the revenue per home passed rather than subscriber. Are you looking at your shops as you look at the new territories and think about all of that greenfield and – or white space or whatever the right analysis that you see?

Thomas Rutledge

Yes, yes. No, that's it. If you think about our cable company, one way to look at it, if you could move space and time, it's 50 million homes passed where there's 26 million customers and 24 million non- customers. In front of the 24 million non-customers, if you could put them all together, you'd have a fully capitalized infrastructure in front of 24 million potential passing. Would you rather have that? Or would you rather have the 26 million existing customers and the ARPU changes you can make out of that? I want both. But – and we have both. But when I think about the business – we’ve got this three cable companies built In front of the 24 million non-subscribers.

Craig Moffett

We’ll talk about that in a second. A little more prosaically. If I think about the three year synergy target that you've outlined for the deal of about $1 billion, can you give me more color on how quickly you realize that? And have you discovered anything new about how long the runway is? Is that still the right number?

Thomas Rutledge

Well, we said that we would get to about $700 million of run rate this year, in the middle of this year, and $1 billion in three years. When we say synergy, we mean cost as a result of the transaction that come out of the business as opposed to all of the operating synergies that are in our business model, which are still there as well. So we – there's a general margin improvement that comes from the way we operate the business and intend to operate the business going forward. None of those kind of margin improvements are in our synergy numbers.

So I could tell you how we're going to get all of those if you want to hear it, but we're on track for the publicly disclosed synergies related to the transaction.

Craig Moffett

I’ll come back to some of those – some of that operating leverage and those margin opportunities in a minute. But usually, I start the conversation with you about the broadband business. But I want to start on the video side this time. There's been a really market acceleration in the rate of cord cutting. You've always expressed some skepticism about how wide the appeal of virtual MVPDs would be. Have you changed your view at all as you've seen programmers increasingly sort of arm all of these virtual MVPDs with more and more better content at what are pretty aggressively low retail prices at least even – we don't know that wholesale prices, but the retail prices are awfully low?

Thomas Rutledge

Yeah, it is the question gets asked a lot of different ways. People talk about skinny bundles. People talk about over-the- top, and they're different concepts. One is how can you – what programming companies allow themselves to be packaged in smaller packages that result in less penetration? And that's a hard decision to make if you have a highly penetrated business. And so I don't think you see a lot of that really happening in the over-the-top space. So will there be rich pot over-the-top products? Maybe so, but no margins, or so but no margins, at least for promotional purposes. Which cable is already sold that way? I think, yes, there'll be competitive pressure there. But when you look back over the last five years, I was looking at the numbers, the whole MVPD marketplace has shed about three million customers over five years now.

I said Disney – some people are talking about Disney, ESPN losing 11 million customers over that period of time. And if you look at – during that same period, the over-the-top providers, through the end of 2016, 1.5 million customers,, you could argue that a little bit either way. So – and if you look at telcos' effect on cable, I do think that there'll be some chipping around the margins.

And I do think there's, on the margin, less MVPD customers, which, I think, is a cost-driven issue. I do think there are other issues besides just costs. Used to be, when a young guy would go out to college, if you live off-campus, you would subscribe to cable to get ESPN. Now he gets it over-the-top from his parents' account.

So a lot of loss on the margin is really about lack of security and the inability of content companies who are becoming distributing companies and controlling where their product goes. But if you look at the whole pie, yes, people want to save money because it's too expensive, and there's some downgrading within the category, but the vast majority of people are still subscribing to a video package and an MVPD or a package of that.

Craig Moffett

This lack of security content, you've made some headlines at our conference over the past few years by talking about that. And so – but the numbers that you just laid out for ESPN, for example, of their loss significantly larger than the loss for MVPDs in general, but the translation to virtual MVPD is quite a bit smaller than the Is that gap in your mind a piracy issue? Is that gap a…

Thomas Rutledge

Listen – yes, – so piracy changes the elasticity of demand a lot, typically to the person who's stealing it or taking it. But it changes the overall value proposition, but so does price increases. And you've had both. And so you have people managing their packages down to basic-only, broadcast-only, and there's more – that's the biggest phenomenon. And some cable companies have let that happen in the way their market their product, too.

Craig Moffett

And stepping off of that, presumably, it's easier than stepping off of the entire bundle. Lets put your head on now as a negotiator when a programmer comes into the room. How does the conversation we just had about the way the programmers have responded to the various threats in their business and with the rise of virtual MVPDs and OTT, how does that change the way you negotiate with your programming partners?

Thomas Rutledge

I’ve actually seen a lot of change of heart in programmers recently in terms of their desire to be – to rekindle an affiliation as opposed to just a transactional relationship. And there's a lot we can do for them in terms of advertising platforms and making their business more successful by helping them sell more high-quality, higher-CPM products and improve the video experience. There's a lot we can do, and a lot of people are concerned about their general position and don't want to be disaggregated from the bundle.

And – but they have a problem with growth, and they have a problem with rates. They have a problem with advertising. Even with all their problems, though, it doesn't mean they should rip themselves apart and become 20% penetrated product. So they're looking to find new ways to create new customer experiences that are good for customers, and they're looking at us and seeing what we have and seeking ways to work with us that are somewhat new.

Craig Moffett

Do you think it changes the long-term trajectory of – that cost item for you has been growing at high single digits for few decades or at least a decade. Does it – as you look out, in aggregate, with the content community, what do you see for that cost trajectory?

Thomas Rutledge

I think it's marginally going to change to our benefit, but not much. So I think the general trend is the more likely scenario. But I think on the edges, it's – there's a lot of pressure on the price for the content companies. And it's even – they've gotten to a point where, they are not realizing the value of the price because it's translating into the marginal sub-loss.

Craig Moffett

Right, as I think about the Q side of P times Q for a second, the quantity, I don't want to look too far out and just focus on virtual MVPDs and the OTT stuff. What about your legacy competitor's satellite? What have you seen with respect to the competitive dynamics of you and the satellite business?

Thomas Rutledge

Look I think that's our biggest opportunity in terms of market share. I think we have a superior platform to satellite, and we can create customer relationships as a result of the better products that we stand up, the interactive products and the nature of television viewing going forward and the advertising products that we can stand up. So – and that combined with high-speed data and other products that we can sell to make the total value of the customer relationships better. So I expect to grow our business. I expect to grow video. And I expect to grow data. And I expect to grow voice.

Craig Moffett

And grow video in subscribers, not just in dollars.

Thomas Rutledge

Both and I expect to grow video in subscribers and I expect to grow expanded videos expanded video even faster than basic video.

Craig Moffett

So interesting. So actually tiering up customers instead of tiering them down?

Thomas Rutledge

Yes, which has been our history by the way. Our tendency is to sell rich products in a bundle and make the whole value of the bundle competitive. Compelling is a better word. So your video, your data and your voice and soon to be your mobile will all be combined in a way that you're better off. And people want everything.

Craig Moffett

When you think about your broadband business and you're naturally selling broadband to bundled customers. But as customers cut the cord, there's a pricing opportunity in readjusting the total value of the relationship to sort of preserve economics. How do you think about the price value equation of the broadband?

Thomas Rutledge

It is interesting, I want my broadband-only customers to be video, to be everything. I want to give them as much of a reason to be my customer as possible. And again, back to giving them as much value as I can give them and still be profitable. So a couple of 25%, 30% of our broadband-only customers are satellite customers.

Craig Moffett

Is it really that low? I would have thought it was higher.

Thomas Rutledge

It used to be half, but we've been growing that category fairly rapidly.

Craig Moffett

So they would seem like a pretty obvious target.

Thomas Rutledge

They are, but all satellite-only customers, of all the cohorts we market to, they are the most responsive. I mean, data-only.

Craig Moffett

Yeah sorry.

Thomas Rutledge

All data only customer are the most responsive customer base we have to marketing.

Craig Moffett

Interesting.

Thomas Rutledge

Yes, if I send a video promotion out, send it to nonsubs, send it to any cohort you want.

Craig Moffett

And do you know which of those are satellite customers and which of those are genuine customers?

Thomas Rutledge

Yeah pretty much.

Craig Moffett

Fairly good data on it. And so tell me more about this responsiveness to marketing. Is it different in the satellite customers? Are the satellite customers just ready for a different answer? Or is it the customers who don't have any MVPD are ready to be marketed a better video solution? Or that...

Thomas Rutledge

Particularly, the customers that have no MVPD, they are the most responsive to buying MVPD services. Now if you think about cable, and you think about churn, and you think about seasonality, and you think about lifestyle changes, people coming in and out of the household, college kids returning, all of the things that happen in life that cause subscription levels to change, and there are a lot of them. They're less volatile in the data-only space.

But the volatility in video still remains. It's higher. And so you have people coming in and out of the category of video, but they stay data-only, while they're coming in and out based on – I lived in Maine for a while, and in the summer in Maine, everyone went to camp. And with camp, it could be a lean to or it could be a house, but it was – you leave your winter house and just be outdoors for the three weeks of summer. And people would turn off their cable and People turn off their cable for parts of the year.

Craig Moffett

They turn off their video. So you're saying less so their broadband.

Thomas Rutledge

Less so their broadband, right. So you have that volatility inside. The video volatility is always existing in the business. So that's why it is – what it means is that the broadband business is a highly stable business.

Craig Moffett

So now more prosaically for a second, the softness that we saw in the Time Warner legacy footprint in video and in broadband, it was broadband, still grew but not at quite the same rate. Can you talk about that a little bit? How closer are we to the end of that? That's largely, as I understand it, the legacy of the Time Warner Cable promotional pricing just before the deal closed.

Thomas Rutledge

Time Warner wanted to make a video number, and there were data packages that were discounted that cost less if you took video than if you didn't. And a lot of those were churning out. And a lot of them were basic-only. So on the margin, at the end – in the last year, I think they were selling 40% of their connects as basic-only.

Craig Moffett

May be not losing much when you lose one of those customers?

Thomas Rutledge

No and we are actually transforming them through a marketing strategy. We don't take our existing customer base and say, "You have to change." You can keep your package whatever it is. What we do, though, is start marketing a high-value product package, the triple-play that we offer, set some branded package, and people move into it. But it takes time to move them into it, and they move in at their own pace. And the value of that package is relative to what they were getting before. The other thing that's going on in the Time Warner business, which was the biggest single – it's actually physically and financially the biggest single piece of our P&L now, is that there were 90,000 different promotional offers. And they – and many of them were deeply discounted, and they were also piled on top of each other.

Craig Moffett

How did I not get one of those, by the way?

Thomas Rutledge

You had to call in. It was a Turkish bazaar. You'd call in, bargain, you come up, and there would have been a package. And so there's a lot of that out there. And if you – and they're also exploding packages. Meaning, at the end of the term, they go back to full price.

Craig Moffett

And generate a lot of call.

Thomas Rutledge

And generate a lots of – yes, a lot of calls and big rate increases. And we, up until recently, were unable to see that or intervene in that prior to it happening. So that was one of the downsides of lack of visibility into the billing systems and all that sort of things in-house.

Craig Moffett

So how close are we to the end of working through all of that kind of more at?

Thomas Rutledge

We’ve already turned the corner in terms of unit growth. And we are selling more on a year-over- year basis than we were.

Craig Moffett

So the second quarter is always seasonally weak, but..

Thomas Rutledge

Day by day, year-over-year we are better already. Now it is going to take…

Craig Moffett

That is within the Time Warner footprint? Or is it the whole company?

Thomas Rutledge

And the whole company.

Craig Moffett

There is a lot of runway left in Time Warner for raising speed. The last quarter's 43% are at 60 megabits per second and higher. How quickly do you get that ramped that you get people on the speeds that are really differentiated?

Thomas Rutledge

Pretty quickly. I think if you look at where we first did new product and pricing in Time Warner, like Los Angeles with first market, 34% of the customer base was already on the new pricing and packaging. And so about half the country right now has an offer in front of them of 100 megabits and standard package and about half at 60. And I think that'll get closer to the majority being 100 as we move through time.

We've held some back just to – as we cleared broadband base Spectrum, but our package is rich everywhere we offer the product now. So it's just really a question of marketing our way through the legacy customer base. And we do that in a deliberate way, and we do it in a voluntary way, meaning the customer has to buy or – so we don't force upgrade them.

Craig Moffett

Is there a point at which fast enough is fast enough? I mean, is there any sign of speed exhaustion in your customer base?

Thomas Rutledge

Speed exhaustion? Well, maybe there should be, but there doesn't – there isn't. We have a pathway to get to 10 gig symmetrical.

Craig Moffett

Yes. So talk about that. Talk about DOCSIS 3.2 and what you see coming.

Thomas Rutledge

Yes. So we have some 3.1 DOCSIS deployed already experimentally. Most of our network infrastructure, all of the big metal in the network is 3.1 already. So – and the modems are going to price pretty much like existing modems, sub-$50 kind of modem pricing. So it's – it could be rapidly deployed. The question is, so what? Is 100 – is a gig better than 100 in a practical way? It isn't today, unless you're a business or you have some unusual use pattern. But it will be. I'm convinced that the data usage trends that we've seen for a decade will continue, and that we will ultimately stand up virtual-reality products that are extremely bandwidth-intensive.

And I think our infrastructure is suited to do that better than any infrastructure there is. I think if you think about what that world would look like, millimeter wave technology or small cell technology or Wi-Fi technology, which is also capable of multi-gig speeds on a road map, it's an in-home product or an in-office product where massive speeds can – and latency can be delivered into creating whole new products in whole new ways of living that are hard to explain. But I'm convinced it is the reality of our digital future.

Craig Moffett

And I’m guessing – and your infrastructure is better positioned for that.

Thomas Rutledge

I think it is.

Craig Moffett

So it's sort of – it does tee-up an obvious question, which is, historically, you've always driven volumes more than price. Your preference has always been I'd rather maximize.

Thomas Rutledge

I like them all. I like it all.

Craig Moffett

So think about the...

Thomas Rutledge

Question is what's the best…

Craig Moffett

So yes, so talk about that a little bit. How is your – what's your current thinking about price and volume as the two levers in your business?

Thomas Rutledge

We've been growing at 5%, 6% customer relationship with a couple of points of rate in there. And some of it's step-up – most of it's step-up rate where people buying the promotions, and then they self-increase – they increase their rates in agreed upon rate plan as part of the promotional pricing. And so you can get 8% kind of revenue growth out of that.

And in a world where you're improving the quality of your service and increasing the life of your customers by increasing their satisfaction, which is related to rate, you extend life that takes – that reduces transactions per dollar of revenue, which reduces cost per dollar of revenue. So you get a larger EBITDA growth in percentage terms than your revenue growth with a highly satisfied customer base. And so there's an art in there, deciding what the right price step-ups ought to be and what the product valuation is from a consumer experience perspective and how that translates into word-of-mouth and market share growth.

So I can't tell you that – I know the theory behind it, but I don't know where all the number points – where all the points are. So you feel your way around in there. I've got a model that works pretty well for creating value.

Craig Moffett

And it's fair to say you still think there's an awful lot of penetration ramp left in there that...

Thomas Rutledge

Yes, I do. I think – we're 50% share on data – excuse me and about 50% share on MVPD. So yes, I think there's a lot of ramp. And I think the data, high-speed data business can grow as a category, still.

Craig Moffett

Yes, it's about 77% penetrated or something nationally.

Thomas Rutledge

Yes. So I think that could step in the low 90s.

Craig Moffett

Okay. One business where you still got happily reasonably low penetration is your commercial services business where you still have a lot of runway in front of you.

Thomas Rutledge

Yes, under 10% there. Probably it's $20 billion. Well, I break that into two categories: enterprise and SMB.

Craig Moffett

And SMB, you're probably, what, 20% share?

Thomas Rutledge

Probably, yes. And I'm not sure exactly, but in that range.

Craig Moffett

And – but your growth decelerated a bit at – in the Time Warner side, at least. Is that a function of – is that the repricing that you stepped down prices and accelerated it? Because we don't get to see the unit number...

Thomas Rutledge

Yes, you don't. Oh, I thought we…

Craig Moffett

Well, you have the – you have units for the traditional measures. But particularly, as you get into the enterprise, how big the ticket...

Thomas Rutledge

Yes, I agree it's hard to look at. It's even hard to look at internally because they're all odd products.

Craig Moffett

Yes.

Thomas Rutledge

So putting – so we have two strategies that are related. But when we look at SMB, we think, gee, this business looks a lot like residential. You can standardize it. You can go for volume. We can get all of the economies of volume and scale if you put the business in the right model. And so we repriced the business, and we are generating significantly more unit growth. And that unit growth will translate into market share, and it will translate into higher revenue growth than we had prior to the price reduction market share strategy change. It just takes some time.

Craig Moffett

And so – and how long is that transition period of...

Thomas Rutledge

Well, we did it at Charter previously.

Craig Moffett

And as I recall, just a couple of quarters. It was actually quite fast.

Thomas Rutledge

Well, it's more than – it's a year. Well, I don't look at it in quarter terms.

Craig Moffett

But yes – but it's – but in another call, it went quite quickly of there's some pressure on pricing, and then there's a reacceleration out of that.

Thomas Rutledge

There is pricing – yes. So what happens is your incremental units are coming in at a lower rate, right? And so your revenue growth slows. But they pile up, and they stay longer, and you get more of them, and then you have a bigger number.

Craig Moffett

Is there a law of large numbers, though? When you're – you're talking about a big…

Thomas Rutledge

We’ve seen a lot of system.

Craig Moffett

No. Your growth rate right now is $1 billion a year of new growth in commercial or getting close to it. Is it hard to extract the extra $1 billion out of a segment like that every year? That's a big number.

Thomas Rutledge

Yes, those are big markets. And yes, the answer is yes.

Craig Moffett

Yes, it's harder. Yes, you're getting that...

Thomas Rutledge

It's hard, but we can do it. The enterprise space is just a big business, and our footprint is $20 billion. And we've got less than a $2 billion business. And so it's – there's a lot of upside.

Craig Moffett

And do you get a different competitive response as you just get to that size and the telcos start to feel the pain more viscerally?

Thomas Rutledge

We'll see, but yes, it's a response of market. But we can stand up much greater speeds in more places than most legacy phone companies and particularly more than legacy phone customers are paying for and getting in their existing product set. And it's difficult to take that copper product and turn it off, just knock the price down because even knocking the price down doesn't improve the speed experience and all of that. So I think we have a good – we have a better physical asset in most locations where we compete.

Craig Moffett

I probably could have started this conversation with wireless, and some would say I probably should have since I spent – I started AT&T with the video business. Talk about the – you said 2018 for your wireless launch for the MVNO. Does your agreement with Comcast change the timing of that at all?

Thomas Rutledge

No. Our agreement with them on the MVNO is to explore opportunities together. We have the same MVNO. It's with the same company. And so we're proceeding, and we're proceeding to launch in 2018 regardless of our relationship with them. But there are opportunities for us to do the same things and for us to learn what they've already learned and to make them efficient and to make us efficient. And we agreed to explore what those opportunities might be, things like buying handsets, things like using provisioning systems and billing interface systems, software systems that are common, so that you'd have interoperability, in certain cases, using Wi-Fi together, using our Wi-Fi platforms in ways that would enhance the value of our product. We didn't agree to do any of that. We agreed to explore that.

Craig Moffett

Okay. Is it – so they bought Spectrum in the auction, and it seems like their model is going to be coverage canopy layer for when you're in your car on a highway or what have you, and then a real capacity layer that you and they will have in a similar model of probably Wi-Fi, maybe it evolves to millimeter wave or something eventually out of home. Is that the right way to think about it? And how does the fact that you don't have that coverage layer and that you didn't get capacity in the Spectrum, how does that change – or Spectrum in the auction, how does that change the way you think about the economics of that business?

Thomas Rutledge

Well, first, you should talk to them about why they bought the 600 megahertz Spectrum and where that is. I actually don't even know. I would – would I bid on it? I was in a very difficult situation with the deal pending. I couldn't bid on it if I wanted to. A couple of times I tried to talk to Tom Wheeler into being easier on me if I would bid on it, too, but that was to no avail. And so the MVNO is a 4G MVNO and with follow-on technology, so it can be whatever future products there are. With regard to owners economics and owning a cellular network or component pieces of it, there may be opportunities to do that. One, you can think of the Wi-Fi network as a wireless network already.

In our company, we have 200 million devices connected to our network today. We are a wireless company. In fact, almost all of the bits that we send are sent wirelessly. And almost all – and 75% of the bits that go to T-Mobile's phones or Sprint's phones or AT&T's phones or Verizon's phones come through a Wi-Fi network, not through a cellular network. Because if you think about bit utilization and future bit growth, it's sedentary kind of bit utilizations, movies and video and maybe 4G in the future.

And that requires a small cell architecture, which we already have in the home. And we can take that architecture up and take the speeds up dramatically. So do you need boomer frequencies like 600 megahertz? You do if you're in the mobile business and if you're a mobile wireless operator. And so there's – to me, there's a difference...

Craig Moffett

As opposed to a stationary wireless.

Thomas Rutledge

Correct. So most of the bits today are stationary wireless.

Craig Moffett

But is that a viable long-term segmentation? Or does a customer, even if they're stationary 90% of the time, that 10% of the time is still going to be really important…

Thomas Rutledge

It's important. Yes. So it's an MVNO, hence, the ability – why we want to have a mobile product. The question is, how do you – how much owners economics do you need? How much of the total network experience is mobile? How much of that should you own or not own?

Craig Moffett

And is it fair? I've always characterized it as ultimately, the end game of the MVNO is that it starts to look more and more like an in-region roaming agreement and less like a traditional MVNO. And that you're not outsourcing the whole customer experience. You're outsourcing what is effectively mid-band Spectrum at that point.

Thomas Rutledge

That's one way of thinking about it, yes, I mean, to the MVNO, but most of the relationship won't be there.

Craig Moffett

Okay. So you will own the customer relationship and the billing systems and all that sort of things in-house?

Thomas Rutledge

That’s right.

Craig Moffett

There's – the carriers are all talking – the wireless carriers, they're all talking about network densification as sort of item number one strategically. What role do you think you play in that? Do you think you are an arms dealer of infrastructure to support all those cells? Are you a competitor to those players as they densify? How do you think about that

Thomas Rutledge

Generally, I think of myself as a competitor, a long-run competitor. And we're already pretty dense. We're dense, and we're not – and what we don't have is the wide.

Craig Moffett

If that model is – is your HSE architecture, I guess, a different way to put it, is your HSE architecture the right architecture for small cells? And if you view the wireless operators as competitors, does that suggest that, ultimately, that's a network you're building for yourself?

Thomas Rutledge

Well, our network is for ourself and our customers, and that's the way we look at our network. It's our primary asset, and it's our primary differentiator. And we're in a competitive world. And people can stand up other kinds of architectures to compete with us and do the same things as us, but it's expensive and maybe not as good, I hope. So I look at myself as a long-run competitor. I'm trying to make strategic moves for the long run, so that I can end up with the customers.

I think our network itself is a small cell network already. The question of whether you want to use small cells for mobile is, to me, the question. You could also use them for fixed broadband replacement, I guess, although I think that's a very expensive.

Craig Moffett

And obviously, not something that's interesting to you because you already have them...

Thomas Rutledge

I have it already, yes. If you think about some of that wireless drops, there are technical circumstances where small cell fixed point-to-point wireless would work for us in enterprise, for instance, getting to billings, accessing physical locations where there's no connectivity. But generally, we have connectivity. Connectivity, we have a high-capacity pipe all the way into that radio in the house, which we can enhance. And we have a pathway to get to 10 gig symmetrical. So we have – we don't need wireless drops.

And do you need small cells for mobility? And even when you think about mobility as a business, and you think about 5G, or you think about products that might exist in a high-capacity, low-latency world like some virtual-reality product, is that a mobile product? And would you build a small cell mobile network outside, so that people could ride around in their cars in virtual reality? Or will 4G be a mobile platform for that part of your life that you need a pretty high capacity mobile platform, but not where you'd go for some kinds of…

Craig Moffett

Well, I do certainly think that a 5G network is still a – there's a real question about what do you use it for and what is the business case.

Thomas Rutledge

Yes. So that's – so I don't know the answers to those questions, but I think our architecture lends itself to answering those questions better than any other architecture.

Craig Moffett

Well, it brings me to the popular Game of Thrones game that everybody is playing at this conference for the next few days. M&A, everybody wants to think about every combination. John Malone pointedly talked about how cool it would be to see wireless and cable combined.

Thomas Rutledge

John likes M&A.

Craig Moffett

Talk about – talk about the logic of combination of preexisting assets. So an existing cable operator with an existing wireless operator. Is that – do you see the logic behind that?

Thomas Rutledge

Yes, but I don't know that it's necessary. I mean, I think all of the things I just said about how you can use an MVNO and what a 4G network is and how that's combined with the kinds of capacities we already have makes it feasible not to have one. Now at the right price and the right owners economics, would it pay to have your own network? Maybe. But I don't think it's a foregone conclusion that you have to.

Craig Moffett

And any – you want to expand at all on the right price and the right economics, what the...

Thomas Rutledge

No, I'm not going to get – try to say the market price.

Craig Moffett

John has also talked about – talks favorably about the combination of content and distribution. That's something that's always been near and dear to him. But do you see the value of vertical integration into content?

Thomas Rutledge

There are some advantages to having it, I guess. But there are disadvantages, too, in scale, the natural scale issues in the content business. In order to have – if you think about AT&T buying Time Warner, and are they going to turn Charter into a AT&T exclusive product or HBO? Probably not because the value of those businesses would be 3/4 less than they are and what they're paying for, right?

Craig Moffett

Yes.

Thomas Rutledge

So you need a national business, which means you have to have relationships with distribution, and you have to run it as a programming business. It's hard to run it for your own internal purposes. And so I see that as a fundamental issue with owning content. But I think NBC went to Comcast at a very good price, and it's a very good asset, and maybe very – and they'll do well with it because of what they paid for.

Craig Moffett

But that's different than saying there is compelling vertical synergies. It's just that was a good asset that they bought at a good price.

Thomas Rutledge

I think that’s right.

Craig Moffett

Okay.

Thomas Rutledge

I mean, they may argue that differently, but I – that's what I think.

Craig Moffett

And lastly, horizontal consolidation. Do you think there's any more room for horizontal consolidation in the cable industry? Or have we come to the bigger.

Thomas Rutledge

There isn't that much left, but I love the cable assets and think they're good. And I think that there are platform economics by integrating. And so if they were available, they would be interesting to me.

Craig Moffett

As a place to wrap up then, given all of that, how do you think about your long-term balance sheet and capital deployment? Where are your priorities?

Thomas Rutledge

Well, it hasn't really changed. If we can invest in the business, we will. And if we can find M&A that's accretive, we will. And if we can't do any of that, we can buy back our stock. We bought a couple of billion dollars back in the last couple of quarters. And the company is set up, from a balance sheet perspective, quite well. I expect it to grow and increase EBITDA, and I expect capital intensity to come down and...

Craig Moffett

How low?

Thomas Rutledge

Lower. And I mean, it's high now because of the integration, duplicate costs. But it comes down. I mean, you just saw it was coming down at legacy Charter. You saw what legacy Cablevision did. It comes down and should come down. It comes down for a lot of – and technology is bringing it down. So even if it goes up, capital intensity comes down, interest costs, we've got a really nice fixed interest portfolio with low equal towers out for a long period of time. So we're very liquid from a EBITDA to interest rate. I think we've got a $2 billion interest rate budget and a – and if you take capital, if we ever had any kind of liquidity issues, we have huge capital budgets that can be managed. So we've got a very secure debt structure, and we have the ability to throw enormous free cash flow in the future. And I think that's a good business.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Craig Moffett

I think there's a lot of people in the room that would agree with you. So Tom, thank you very much for joining us, and I look forward to having you back for a 5th next year.

Thomas Rutledge

All right. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.