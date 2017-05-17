Spectris' (SEPJF) CEO John O'Higgins on Q1 2017 Trading Update Call (Transcript)

Spectris PLC (OTC:SEPJF) Q1 2017 Trading Update Conference Call May 17, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

John O’Higgins - CEO

Clive Watson - CFO

Analysts

Michael Blogg - Investec

Andrew Douglas - Jefferies

Mark Davies Jones - Stifel

Stephen Swanton - Redburn

Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley

Jonathan Hurn - Deutsche Bank

Glen Liddy - JP Morgan

Richard Paige - Barclays

Operator

Hello, welcome to the Spectris Trading Update. For the first part of this call all participants will be in a listen only mode, and afterwards we'll have a question and answer session. Please note that this call is being recorded.

Today I'm pleased to present John O’Higgins and Clive Watson. Please begin your meeting.

John O’Higgins

Thank you, good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Spectris trading update call for the first four months of 2017. Let me just run through a couple of quick highlights from the statements and then Clive and I will be available for any question you might have. And so the statement today announced the sales up 22% for the period of which foreign exchange the gains were 13%, M&A contributed 5 percentage points meaning that the organic like-for-like underlying growth was up 4 percentage points.

Regionally we continue to see strong growth in Asia Pacific, which was up 11% and elsewhere Europe was up 4% plus North America declined by 1% although the statements says underlying trading in the long cycle sectors was positive in North America. We did register sales growth in all four of the business segments. Project Uplift is going according to plan with the financial guidance for 2017 on track, we also announced in the statement this morning some additional restructuring which we intent to make this year, which will have a cost of £5 million in the year.

In terms of trading outlook, we remain broadly unchanged, but trading conditions are still mixed in these areas and industries. We also announced this morning a small bolt-on acquisition segment [ph] for our Brüel & Kjær Vibro business as you will also noted a separate announcement on our intention to continue non-executive Chairman following next week's AGM.

I’ll leave my comments that for now and turn over to any questions you have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have our first question coming from the line of Michael Blogg from Investec. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Michael Blogg

Can I just ask couple of questions, one is I know some time you give us a big more color around the end market verticals in the quarterly updates, I wonder if you could pick up any particular issues there. And in particular, I see you are mentioning stronger growth in the in-line instrumentation segment, which I have to say has taken me a bit by surprise and wonder which of the businesses in there is driving that or weather it's across the board?

John O’Higgins

So the answer to that Michael is that we're broadly happy with all of the end industry performance, it's been quite broad based. I couple I would highlight as having been weak in the four months particularly in North America is the academics sectors and also the metals sector, which as you know impacts the metal's analysis, to some extent in line instrumentation.

In terms of the in-line instrumentation business, again we've seen a pretty good recovery there across -- actually across all of the end industries, all of the process industries. I would take out downstream energy petrochemical as one where we've seen quite a bit of activity on a worldwide basis and also in the reference to North America that’s one, where we've also seen orders and order activity in the U.S. pick up.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Andrew Douglas from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Andrew Douglas

Couple of questions from me, please. When you talk about the North America and the order growth through it, positive book to bill, could you just give us an indication of when that will start to come through in terms of your sale [indiscernible], kind of second half, there is no longer lead times there.

And also if we look at the £5 million of additional restructuring cost, I'm assuming your second half is aligned with some modest benefits this year and then we can consider 2018 being the £5 million charge unwinding and then some benefits to material again, as performance your normal form. But if you can just confirm [indiscernible], that would be great.

And then secondly, just in terms of putting a little bit cost back in the business, you’re growing at 4%, is a decent start for the year. Can you just give us conversation Clive on cost growth going back in the business [multiple speakers]?

John O’Higgins

That was three questions.

Andrew Douglas

I’ve got few more if you want, but [indiscernible].

John O’Higgins

With regards to your orders question for North America, you’re right, there is nothing really long, long cycle -- it is long cycle. This is, but we should start to see that we through in terms of sales in the second half and I think it’s stabilizing there. The restructuring, yes that is going to all be above the line, that is the gross cost. There will be some benefits. We’re evaluating those and they will be dependent upon when they’re actually executed. They haven’t yet been announced internally, so that’s why we're not being most specific in relation to the activities there.

And the costs, what we said in beginning 2016, our ambition is to align cost growth with sales growth. That’s still the case notwithstanding uplift. Uplift is over and above that, that’s our longer-term program. And when we said that, we didn’t anticipate 4% top-line growth. So we’re not going to be growing our cost by 4%, it will be roughly 2% to 2.5% will be the cap, if you like, in relation to most growth scenarios. If we start getting to double-digit and we revaluate that. But that’s [multiple speakers].

Andrew Douglas

It might be 3% yes?

John O’Higgins

Yes, exactly. So we’re still going to control the costs, and to target, matching the cost growth with the sales growth.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Mark Davies Jones from Stifel. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Mark Davies Jones

Two questions please. Firstly, on the very strong growth in Asia. Can you just talk a little bit about that is principally been driven for the semiconductor by the supply channel, which is getting strong there? And would you expect that to remain robust, some of the Chinese leading indicators have softened a bit of late?

And then the second issue is just if you can give us any update on addressing some of the concerns that came last year and the industrial controls in terms of the current management change and change of process that’s been going on there?

John O’Higgins

Yes. So in terms of Asia, it’s been very strong across the board really and I would point out that actually China wasn’t the strongest geography from the sales point of view, that we saw in Asia, we had very good growth in Japan, very good growth in India and Southeast Asia. So it’s a broad-based growth in Asia. And also quite broad based by an industry of which certainly semiconductors is one of the strong performance, but certainly not the only one. So that certainly feels like there is some momentum in the trading conditions in China, and in the rest of the region. And trading conditions in China were good, although the sales were not at 11%.

In terms of the industrial controls business, we saw performance from industrial controls and in fact from Omega [ph] in particularly which were I would say in line with the group’s overall trading, we had good performance in Asia, decent performance in Europe. And the U.S. was likely behind the other two. But in terms of business improvement and getting the business back on track. We’re very pleased with the progress that the new management team is making there and there is quite a bit of improvement underway there. So that’s -- that is very much on track.

Mark Davies Jones

Great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Stephen Swanton from Redburn. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Stephen Swanton

Good morning, guys. On the 5 million in restructuring, I mean, normally, you book these the [indiscernible] run of the mill restructuring charges above the line and we don’t tend to hear about it until we get to a full set of results. Is there reason why you’re flagging it now and is there any kind of additional charges as well, I mean outside of Project Uplift. That was meant to be coming through this year?

John O’Higgins

Yes. You’re right, it is unusual to flag it, and the reason we're flagging it is just to remind everybody that we still have dual objectives here, one is in relation to matching the cost of the sales growth and the second is the long-term structural changes. And I think in some of the analyst reports I’ve seen recently there haven’t been any cost artifacts to reflect the fact that we’re actually doing some undertaking business as usual and there is inflation and we're still growing our cost base. So as more that’s to remind, Steven.

Stephen Swanton

Okay, and it remain of the kind of last year, I think your kind of, your normal restructuring was, I think it what kind of 1 million, 3 million of benefit and obviously this is step up, trading's [ph] got better, also it should look at it like something else happening, business is bad, it's just a question of keeping the cost price down, is that?

John O’Higgins

Exactly, so if you think about Spectris being a cross operation company initiative, we still got business as usual which in company initiatives, so within individual operating companies they are still doing everything they can so drive efficiency and effecting this within their own needs, up as just little more looking about pooling other consolidation results which works across operating companies.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Robert Davies from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Robert Davies

Couple of questions, the first one is just on ESPN [ph] and if you just seen any improvement into trading methods, and obviously the rig counts are going up quite steadily now. I just wondered if you've seen any sort of pickup in activity there. Secondly, was just really around, sort of phase two of Project Uplift and kind of if you could give us an update perhaps on how thing are coming together there and why this additional cost, I guess didn’t drop into the kind of announcement later in the year with the kind of update for Phase II.

And then finally just I guess this is a fairly standard question to you guys which is, just kind of an update on acquisition pipeline, how things are looking there? Thanks.

John O’Higgins

Hi Robert, I will try and address may be one and three and Clive can come back and just answer your question on the cost in Phase II of Uplift. Yes to certainly seeing a pickup in trading, I would say again, it hasn't really materialized yet given the longer-term nature of the cycle there into substantially an absolute large number, but they are certainly registering a lot more activity and certainly seeing that in the order pipeline. So that is certainly underway, but as you know ESG is also now our largest operating company. So it won’t have the material effect on the group as a whole. And in terms of the acquisition pipeline, I would say its probably at a medium level, I would say probably isn’t as active a market as we've see over the large couple of years, but never the less we do have plenty to work on, we did announce this morning the close a bolt-on acquisition for our Brüel & Kjær Vibro business.

Clive Watson

And in terms of your second question Robert, the £5 million restructure we're talking about is completely outside of that, we haven’t really announced anything in relation to the Phase II update yet. Phase II for Uplift, remember it relates to shared service center program we’re looking at and sales and marketing and R&D. We will provide an update at the interims, not in so much in terms of numbers, they will come in February, but in terms of whether we're going to have a, go, no-go decision in relation to shared service center and a little bit of update on what we're doing on the sales and marketing and R&D.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Jonathan Hurn from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jonathan Hurn

Just a few questions from me, I think first one just coming back to Omega, can you just sort of tell us where the gross margin for that business is right now? Has it climbed and got back to that 50% it was before the issues started to arise. Second question is, also you've talked a little bit about, demand at industrial controls and also at in line, can you just sort of give us feel for the organic sort of progress at material analysis and test emission, and may be just sort of scale them by division in terms of order of growth.

And I think thirdly, just in terms of cash generation, also you talked about it being strong, have you seen sort of quite a big working capital build on the back of the strong growth you are seeing in the first quarter. Thanks.

Clive Watson

Gross margin for Omega is making good progress back towards that 50%, Jonathan, we're not all the way there yet, but its actually, if anything going slightly better than anticipated at the beginning of the year, so we were very much on tracking relation to those activity. Cash generation, no working capital building yet, which is quite normal. Where we see a seasonal come back of working capital, inflow of working capital in the first four months.

But I think at the beginning of the year we said we're going to be somewhere in the 70% to 80% cash conversation rate and we're very much on track for that cash conversation for the full year. Depending upon what we ultimately do with our growth CapEx plans. For the individual growth further Materials Analysis and Test and Measurement. Test and Measurement was broadly aligned with the overall growth rate. Materials Analysis a little bit behind big growth, as we mentioned was in line instrumentation.

Operator

Our next question comes from Glen Liddy from JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Glen Liddy

Just one question, if that capital allocation in another small bolt-on, which is nice to see, but, is your capital allocation sort of process shifting? And is it shifting because acquisitions are getting to be expensive and not stacking up? Or is it the growth and that you can drive internally within the business is now a higher priority?

Clive Watson

The capital allocation, Glen, we introduced one new dimension to that, in the past we would have said it was organic growth in R&D, then acquisitions and our progressive dividend. We’ve now inserted growth CapEx in between R&D and acquisitions. And the reason for that of course is following the acquisition of Millbrook and some associated activities in Test and Measurement.

Growth CapEx offers attractive return in many ways more attractive returns are less risky than acquisition. And if anything, you’ll see more capital deployed on growth CapEx. And certainly, you've seen in the past to reflect that beginning in the year. It won’t displace acquisitions, but acquisitions are of course becoming a little bit more expensive.

Glen Liddy

I’m sure, you will talk about in more later this afternoon. But what would be the lead time between your growth CapEx and decision to spend the money and it materializing in terms of revenue progression?

Clive Watson

Well, it depends where it's spent. But if we think Millbrook, for example December in the 12 to 18 months' time frame from the time that we actually commission to actually when we first start generating our first pound worth of revenue.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We have a question from the line of Richard Paige from Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Richard Paige

It's Richard Paige. Just to clarify on Industrial Controls. I know you said that the growth in North America is sort of more normally to group and therefore like other regions. But, I guess, we’ve heard some good updates from peers in North America. Can you just clarify whether that was -- you actually saw underlying growth in that market Industrial Controls in Q1 please?

Clive Watson

We did see underlying growth, but as John mentioned it was really fueled by Asia where we book the expansionary territory. So short cycle business, we have seen a bit of recovery, we saw that at the end of 2016. So it’s still positive in North America, just not as high as Asia and Europe.

Operator

And we have a follow-up question from the line of Michael Blogg from Investec. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Michael Blogg

Just had a follow-up question. Two of your larger businesses [indiscernible] are merging, can you give us an update on how that process is going?

John O’Higgins

Yes. In fact, there will be a lot more shared this afternoon in the presentations to capital markets event on that. But I guess the high-level summary is that, that integration process is well underway. We have a single management team, we have appointed a President for the combined business, there is a Finance Director for the combined business. So in terms of the leadership and the organization structure is very much run by one team. So it isn’t being sort of dual managed or co-managed or anything like that.

Obviously, there is a lot of work going on behind in terms of the sales force allocation and operational issues and systems integration and so on, which is all in-hand. But I would say at a high level, it’s very well underway.

Operator

And we have a follow-up question from the line of Robert Davies from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Robert Davies

Actually, just two, one was around your comments on academic in North America. You mentioned in sort of previous years, sort of various moment with budgets getting signed of or approved or sort of very backend loaded kind of behavior in some of those businesses, so just wondered, are you hearing anything from your customers in terms of why that trend is developed in North America in the first quarter or people just being kind of usually cautious as they always are in the early part of the year. And the second was really around mining, I just wonder if you could give us an update, you mentioned metals, because sort of weak spot. What do you see in mining, is there any improvement on the sort of project side of the business there?

John O’Higgins

In academic, difficult really, I would say to pin point exactly what's going on in the U.S. but I guess you will have seen that the headlines from the initial budget discussions at the political level in the U.S. where there were some pretty severe cuts going through into research and science. There could be an anticipation of that budget just being held back. That’s the only thing I could speculate on Robert.

In terms of mining we've seen decent activity actually in mining, we've seen demand activity actually in mining, we've seen demand come back in mining and my comments earlier were specifically around the metals piece of what we call metals, minerals and mining. So mining and minerals are okay, but metals in particular have been very week across -- in North America and that's in materials analysis and in line instrumentation.

Robert Davies

Okay, great thanks a lot.

John O’Higgins

Again, possibly politically driven just given the uncertainty there around, U.S. trade policy and what they are going to do about Asian imports, et cetera.

Robert Davies

Thank you, great thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] As there are no further questions at this point. I’ll hand the conference back to the speakers.

John O’Higgins

Thank you very much for joining the call this morning. We look forward to welcoming many of you at Millbrook later today for our site tour and presentations. Otherwise our next announcement will be in July for the first half results. Thank you very much.

Operator

This thus concludes our conference call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.