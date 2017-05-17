Wednesday Bloodbath: Attack Of The Heisenberg Raison D'être

And it serves to underscore the contention that you simply cannot understand markets without understanding geopolitics.

What you saw was exactly what you thought you saw.

Sorry, but there's no ground-breaking, in-depth, market structure-related explanation for what happened to markets on Wednesday.

And, indeed, you don't need that kind of explanation. Because what happened is very simple. Politics came calling again. Only this time, markets listened.

A couple of days ago, in a post called "Heisenberg's Pressure Cooker," I said this:

You cannot separate politics from the investment process. Imagine you could flip a switch that would automatically blind you to any and all political news flow. Can you imagine how confused you'd be on a daily basis while looking at markets? It would be laughable.

I'm not sure what you think happened on Wednesday and I don't want to create a strawman here, but I'd be inclined to believe that at least somebody out there thinks that somehow, what you saw today wasn't a direct result of James Comey leaking a memo to the NY Times on Tuesday night.

Well, I've got news for you: I was up all night long watching the overnight session, reading traders' real-time chatter, and watching the analyst notes coming in (starting in Asia), and I can tell you definitively that there is no question what caused this. None. You can read some of the overnight commentary from Asia-based analysts here and one FX trader's take here.

The yen rallied, Treasury yields dipped, and S&P futs fell at the first opportunity when the Times story hit on Tuesday night. The yen was bid all night long, Asian equities fell, so did European stocks, and it was a one-way trade from the cash open on Wall Street.

The dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) has now given back all of its post-election gains...

...Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) surged as yields dove...

...traders turned the least bearish on the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) versus the dollar since 2009, as the political risk burden has now shifted squarely to the US from Europe...

...the VIX surged, and stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) were a (relative) horror show.

Just to be clear: there wasn't a single analyst anywhere that tried to argue this wasn't entirely attributable to the drama in Washington D.C.

So yeah, politics matters and it will catch up to markets eventually.

Indeed, it was just Tuesday night when I wrote the following over at HR on the way to introducing a new Goldman note on geopolitical risk:

True, DM central bank liquidity and jawboning (read: forward guidance tweaking) have thus far managed to suppress the market's response in terms of volatility, but as it turns out, what central banks can't do is keep Pyongyang from launching ballistic missiles, keep euroskeptic candidates from marshaling an alarming percentage of the vote in France, bridge the sectarian divide in the Mideast, keep Erdogan from effectively declaring himself Sultan in Turkey, and/or keep things stable inside the Beltway. So while markets may be conditioned to effectively ignore what's going on in the world, that doesn't change the fact that things are getting more unstable virtually by the hour (witness the manic news cycle). Eventually, this will catch up to markets because again, central banks can't ultimately control geopolitical outcomes.

Here, for those interested, is a look at geopolitical risk over time:

I noticed this afternoon that some other platforms picked up on the commentary I highlighted on Tuesday in "'If It Gets Going In The Wrong Direction...'"

No matter what those other folks tell you, it's impossible to know if and/or to what extent deleveraging by programmatic strats and/or rebalancing by VIX ETPs exacerbated Wednesday's moves. In all likelihood, that wouldn't become apparent unless the malaise went on for several more sessions.

So no, this is in no way an effort to say "look! I said this would happen less than 24 hours ago." Rather, it's an effort to reiterate the Heisenberg raison d'être which, you'll recall, reads as follows:

Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. Investors can no longer hope to conceptualize markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.

Right.

Think of Wednesday as "Exhibit A."

