Put Realty Income Corporation On Your Watch List

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is a great company, but it finally got caught up in the investor panic in the retail space. Or at least, that is certainly how it would seem. The irony is that O usually trades on correlation to Treasury securities rather than simply as an equity REIT. That means it can break ranks from the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) to move with the Treasury ETFs instead. During the big scare of early 2016, that was clearly the case as Treasuries were thoroughly smashing most investments and O moved higher along with them.

Business Strategy

Realty Income Corporation is a triple net lease REIT. They manage the property and most expenses are reimbursed by the resident. This strategy works because O has a lower WACC (weighted average cost of capital) than most of their tenants. Therefore, O can take ownership of the physical property and effectively finance it (through both equity and debt) at a lower cost than the previous owner. That makes it much easier for O to find deals where they can win and the tenant can win at the same time.

One reason O has such a low WACC is their history of dividend increases. The company pays out monthly, increases often, and never decreases. Who doesn't like that in a REIT? I haven't met one investor who won't own O on the premise that the company is weak. There are plenty who refuse to pay the premium to buy O, but that is an entirely different argument.

Because O deals with high quality tenants, they are less likely to suffer adverse economic conditions than many REITs. The tenants are fiscally strong and the lease durations are pretty long with automatic increases.

Methodology

Because O often trades in correlation with Treasuries rather than with other domestic equity, I'm comparing the yield on O relative to the yield on Treasuries. This gives us a metric known as the "yield spread." This wouldn't make any sense for evaluating the more susceptible REITs, but it is common practice for evaluating corporate bonds. Since O is usually trading with Treasuries rather than with equity, this bond-based strategy makes sense.

Take a look at the chart and I think you will agree that the correlation is very strong:

For simplicity sake, I've ran the sample period using O's current dividend to establish the yield. Designing the chart to use trailing dividends is much more difficult. If the measurement period were more than three years, I think it would become a necessity to adjust for the timing of dividend raises.

The Treasury to O Spread

Since we have yield on O and the yield on Treasury rates, we can establish the spread by simply subtracting the Treasury rate from O's dividend yield:

The spread declined dramatically across the first few months of 2017, and that gave me some substantial concerns. It seemed ironic that retail investments were getting slaughtered but O was seeing their yield spread decline. That means O was outperforming the treasuries on price, even as investors were in a panic about retail assets. That kind of outlook on retail suggests that O should have been weaker earlier, but he shift is only occurring now.

To get a nice history of the change in yield rates, I tracked several investments from the start of 2015 through yesterday:

Even as of yesterday, the panic in the retail sector hasn't really hammered home on O. It has been a headwind, but far less than I would've expected.

Who O Still Makes Sense For

For the investor planning to hold O until they die and simply collect the stream of dividend income, this analysis won't mean much to their existing position. There is no reason to expect the stream of dividends to stop, so there would be no reason to close the position. Please don't misunderstand my concern.

In my view, O is dramatically better now than it was a few days ago. However, it isn't yet back to the level of appeal it offered in prior periods. I'd say that if O minus 30-year were to hit over 200 basis points, that would be enough to make it quite appealing.

Watching Equity REITs

I'm starting to watch the equity REIT sector more closely because the retail panic is starting to create some solid buying opportunities. For instance, I took a position in Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and raised it recently due to the extreme market fear. I'm establishing another buy rating for WPG. WPG is a mall REIT with medium quality malls. They are precisely the target many investors are looking to short, but they have an absolutely massive dividend yield that is covered by AFFO and their accounting quality looks excellent. WPG isn't near as strong of a company as Realty Income Corporation, but the low price is enough to draw me in.

Outlook

Keep O on the watchlist for a potential buy rating to come out. The recent price declines are making it look much nicer. Buy rating on WPG because even given their weaker financial condition relative to O (but not bad for a mall REIT) the price simply makes the value overwhelming. If you'd like to see more about my holdings, you can check out every trade I placed from 12/31/2015 through 05/11/2017 .