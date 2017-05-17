The Bond Market Is The Best Economist

Banks have been hit the hardest due to the flattening curve. Do they have more to go?

Bonds yields are signaling growth is very weak and there will be far fewer rate hikes than the market is pricing in.

The market sell off came as a surprise to many. Most are pointing to the dysfunction in Washington as the reason for such a sudden market decline.

The truth is that the 10-2 yield curve, a strong predictor of future growth and market turmoil, has been signaling the market was getting way ahead of itself.

The so-called Trump trade, or hopes of future growth, actually peaked in December of 2016. The yield curve is flatter than when the election took place, signaling the market is expecting weaker growth than prior to the election.

The weak growth has been pervasive in housing data, retail sales data, consumption data and low inflation.

The banks have been the weakest sector, primarily due to the flattening of the yield curve. Banks are able to make more money with a steeper yield curve as their Net Interest Margins expand.

XLF data by YCharts

The correlation between banks and interest rates is very clear in the above chart. The chart also indicates the banks have room to fall as the bond market did not buy into the "Trump Growth" narrative like the equity market did.

For all the growth bulls, why is the yield curve flatter than prior to the election? With Q1 growth at 0.7% and rapidly slowing economic and wage data, does the bond market have it right or the stock market?

If the Federal Reserve was going to continue to raise interest rates and unwind the balance sheet, interest rates should rise. Interest rates are falling. Someone has it wrong.

At the risk of being overly reductionist, growth cannot accelerate with wage growth as weak as it is. The total earned dollars in the economy is total workers * average hourly earnings * average hours worked. Net of inflation if this number is falling, then growth will continue to decelerate.

The bond market says growth is going lower and the Fed will not advance too far in their path to normalize policy. Stocks, specifically banks, have rallied on the hopes of higher growth and higher interest rates. Who has it right?

I continue to believe growth will slow and the bond market is on the right side of this trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.