Target: Looking Beyond The Headline Beat

Target (NYSE:TGT) reported 1Q17 earnings on Wednesday morning, and the results came in much better than the Street and management had previously expected. Not only that, the company offered EPS guidance for 2Q17 of $1.05 at the midpoint of the range that was five cents better than consensus.

The headline beat alone, however, is not enough to explain what the results might mean for Target's transformation efforts that have barely started and are expected to last at best through 2019. For that reason, I argued yesterday that "the discussions during the earnings call (would) be at least as important as the information that the press release (would) disclose."

Last quarter, management committed $1 billion to what they called operating margin investments in 2017, including moves to "ensure (Target is) competitively priced every day starting right now." While I expected these immediate pricing changes to impact short-term results in the form of lower comp sales and decreased gross margins, Target reported a same-store revenue decrease of only -1.3% YOY that was surprisingly better than last quarter's -1.5%. Gross margins declined in 1Q17 as expected, but the 40-bp dip was much less impactful than last quarter's one percentage point YOY contraction and better than I had anticipated.

During the earnings call, management provided additional color on the results. CFO Cathy Smith explained that about half of the same-store sales drop was attributed to slower foot traffic, and that the margin dip was driven mostly by the mix shift toward digital sales. In other words, the company's expected op margin investments do not seem to have noticeably impacted 1Q17 results above the gross profit line, which I find surprising.

I wonder how much of the negative effects expected for the near term might have been pushed into the back end of the year, particularly considering management's decision to leave EPS guidance for the full year intact despite expectations for a much stronger first half. During the Q&A session, CEO Brian Cornell reinforced his commitment to the $1 billion op margin investment plan for the year, which supports the theory that 3Q and 4Q results will probably look less robust than those of 1Q and 2Q.

Outside the P&L, Target deployed $500 million in capital projects in the quarter as part of the transformation plan, mostly to remodel a total of 21 stores. The size of that investment fell within what I consider normal, given the additional $6.5 billion projected for the next 11 quarters or so. FCF did not feel a very meaningful impact and, in fact, improved significantly YOY, largely as a result of the better-than-expected bottom line results.

Key takeaway

Following Target's impressive 1Q17 results, at least relative to de-risked expectations, I believe the most dangerous conclusion that investors can make at this point is that the worst of Target's downcycle has been left behind. On the contrary, it is most likely to be still ahead, in my view. The strength observed in March and April, which helped to improve both the results for 1Q17 and the outlook for 2Q17, offers no guarantee that the next few quarters will be smooth sailing for the Minneapolis-based retailer.

It is certainly possible that management had low-balled the company's ability to maintain top-line and margins healthy through the transformation period, perhaps purposely setting the bar low. CFO Cathy Smith said it best during today's call: "(in February) there were theories for why things might improve, but we felt it was best to plan for those challenging trends to continue and react quickly if conditions improved." But I would argue that celebration should be best delayed until after Target's transformation efforts (lower everyday pricing, supply channel improvements, $7 billion worth of store renovations) start showing sustainable results that reflect more than a couple of months worth of tailwinds.

