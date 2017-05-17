Cisco: Revenue Guidance Triggers Bearish Sentiment

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares tumbled nearly 10% between the regular trading session and after-hours activity as soft fiscal 3Q17 top-line guidance added to a broad market sell-off on Wednesday.

Credit: dice.com

Compared to my expectations, Security came in a bit light as growth fell below 10% for the first time since the quarter ended October 2015. Services, another key pillar of my investment thesis, failed to grow for the first time since I started tracking the metric in mid-2012.

Yet, total revenues of $11.9 billion largely met expectations on the back of a resilient switching and routing business that surprised me. The puts and takes of the relatively solid top-line results reminded me of how the individual pieces of Cisco's portfolio can perform in a rather erratic manner from quarter to quarter.

Source: Company's earnings slides

On the positive side, deferred revenues were up 13% YOY, accelerating the growth rate of the company's revenue pipeline. You might remember that this was one of the important data points that I would be playing close attention to as recurring revenues become an increasingly important piece of Cisco's business (31% of total revenues this quarter, in line with last quarter and higher than last year's 29%). One-fourth of the total deferred revenues this quarter were associated with recurring software and subscription businesses on the product side, up from 18% last year.

But then we arrive at the guidance for fiscal 4Q17. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 at the mid-point of the range was only a penny below consensus. Considering the 2-cent beat this quarter, it seems like Cisco's second half of the fiscal year has stayed on track from a bottom line perspective. But revenue guidance of $12 billion at the mid-point missed expectations by a whole half a billion and pointed to a YOY decrease of -5% that has not been seen since the start of Cisco's multi-year transformation in 2014.

The strong stock price reaction to what seems to have been the only meaningful bad news today (weak revenue guide for the upcoming quarter) played to what is possibly the most common argument supporting the bear case. Three years into what CEO Chuck Robbins calls a "multi-year transformation" and following multiple bolt-on acquisitions, Cisco has yet to reach a cadence of consistent top-line growth.

I believe these fears to be a bit exaggerated, considering the company is executing on initiatives that I find bullish over the long run: higher mix of software and recurring-type revenues, increase in the higher-margin Service business relative to total company, and a Security segment that, exposed to macro tailwinds, is still growing robustly. On recurring sales, it is worth noting that these tend to be slow to climb but "sticky" in the longer term.

Yet, I recognize that seven straight quarters of negative top-line growth can turn away even some of the most value-oriented investors. It probably did not help that Cisco's mixed results and timid guide followed a day in the markets when the overall sentiment was that of risk aversion.

Note from the author: I invite you to follow me as I build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I call it the Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. The early results have exceeded my expectations, as the portfolio is beating the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis despite the raging bull. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial (click here), and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published so far, including my recent quarter-end report.