PetMed Express Is Trading Near 52-Week High; Here's What You Should Know

Source: Finviz

Based on the stock price chart above, it is clear that PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) shares are in a upward trend. Shareholders and potential investors of PETS may be interested in knowing what the future holds for their investment and whether PETS stock rates as a buy, hold or sell.

Given the stock's recent performance, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look at the earnings expectations, peer analysis & valuation and fundamentals. That might help answer whether PETS stock is a good buy or sell in 2017.

Earnings Analysis - Solid earnings surprise

Source: Reuters

PETS reported better-than-expected earnings for 3 out of 5 earnings. It last posted its earnings for Q42017 on May 8th. The company reported EPS of $0.37 for the quarter, topping street estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter compared to the Street estimate of $56.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted EPS of $0.27. Currently, analysts expect PETS to generate revenue of $62.85 million and EPS of $0.26 in Q42017. PETS has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $34.95 (CMP $34.47). The firm's market cap is $699 million.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Source: Reuters

The company had revenue of $249 million for the FY2017 (up 6% YoY). Currently, analysts expect company to generate revenue of $260 million (up 4% YoY) in fiscal 2018 and $270 million (up 4% YoY) in fiscal 2019.

Menderes Akdag, President and CEO, commented: "We were encouraged with increases in both new order and reorder sales during the quarter, along with an accelerated increase to net income. This increase to net income can be attributed to increased gross profit margins in the March quarter.In fiscal 2018, we will look to build on past successes by focusing on continuing to increase sales and improve our service levels."

Analysts are expecting company to post EPS of $1.28 in 2018. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 26x. Analysts are currently expecting 2019 EPS of $1.37, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 25x. This is above the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19.7x. In other words, stock is trading at premium compared to S&P 500.

Income Statement Analysis - Improving operational efficiency

Over the past 5 years, operating income margin increased to 15% from 12% (300 bps improvement). This is primarily due to decreasing trend in SG&A expenses. Also, net income margin improved from 8% to 10%. During the same period, EPS increased to $1.17 from $0.86 .

Improving operational efficiency also contributed to operating cash flow. In FY2017, operating cash flow was $47.2 million compared to $21.1 million in FY2016. This is primarily due to an increase in accounts payable balance and a reduction in inventory, in addition to an increase in net income.

In Q42017, Online sales has contributed 83% of total revenue, compared to 82% for the same quarter the prior year. PETS acquired approximately 126,000 new customers, compared to 116,000 new customers acquired in the same quarter the prior year. Average order value was $86 in Q42017, compared to $83 in Q42016

Current Valuation - Trading at premium

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

Source: Morningstar

I have discussed that based on forward P/E ratio, PETS is trading at above the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.

Current Price/Earnings ratio is 32.6x, which is way above the industry average of 24.4x, S&P 500 of 21.2x and PETS' 5 year is 16.7x.

Price/Book ratio is 8x, which is above industry average of 3.1x and S&P 500 of 3.0x. Also, Price/Sales ratio & Price/Cash Flow are higher than the industry average and S&P 500.

PETS has dividend yield of 2.2% higher than industry average and S&P 500.

Market View

Source: Nasdaq

On May 16, 2017, PETS's stock increased by 89% over the last 12 months. Of the analysts covering company, 3 recommended it as a "Hold."

My Recommendation: Hold Rating

I will recommend Hold rating for PETS based on the following factors:

1. PETS has a striking revenue and earnings surprise history over the trailing five quarters.

3. Improving operational efficiency.

4. PETS has dividend yield of 2.2%, higher than the industry average and the S&P 500.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.