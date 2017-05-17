Glu Mobile Has Turned It Around

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been one of the more frustrating investments I have ever made. The company's management did a good job of convincing me that change was right around the corner and my patience was soon to pay off. The company used to show investors a game release calendar choked full of titles on which it was working. In what seemed like a hit-driven market, this seemed like a good idea. Why not have lots of shots on goal and see what sticks? It couldn't have been more wrong. I don't like to Monday morning Quarterback, but looking back, it's painfully obvious that mobile gaming is a different beast.

The differences in mobile gaming weren't lost on Glu Mobile's management. It was the management that started to sell the "Games as a Service," or GaaS, narrative to investors, which has become a buzz word on the mobile gaming blogs I frequently read. In hindsight, it would seem like it didn't take its own advice years ago when it started speaking of this model. The company spoke about the need to make annuity-like games that would last for years, not quarters. It spoke on the need for live ops, which it was learning about from titles it bought like Racing Rivals that had these characteristics and social feature. The idea was these features would keep gamers coming back every day. The company had everything it needed right there in front of it.

What did it do? It signed celebrity after celebrity onto its platform. It took a team of game makers who made a racing game and told them to have at it on the Katy Perry Game. It told us to not listen to the story it had sold before; the company had found a new easier one. It was called "Get Celebrities Social Medial Followers to Download X Celebs game." Katy Perry had 170mm followers on different mediums? Surely, it could get 10% of those to download the game and spend money. Even if only 5% downloaded the game, we'd just sign celebs with an aggregate of a couple of billion followers. That ought to do it right? Oh, and let's not change the game engine, like not at all. Actually, that's not true the company built in an Instagram into Kendall and Kylie, and you could rap into your phone on Nicki Minaj. The company literally just tried to shove different comic celebrities into the same engine and was dumbfounded when it didn't work.

The failures of past were directly related to upper management at Glu and specifically the CEO. Much of the damage was Niccolo De Masi's doing, and the board let him for quite some time. There hasn't been a new category in mobile gaming space for a while, and Niccolo found one. It was his idea to inject a celebrity in the stardom engine, and he picked a great one to start things off with (Kim Kardashian of course). Unfortunately, this success gave him a bit more rope than he probably should have had. A proverbial adult was needed to dial the party down and right the ship. Niccolo was allowed to resign his post in a manner in which he could save face, and Glu Mobile got Nick Earl who had done just a tremendous job in the short time he's been at the helm. Let's look at what Nick has done that has me so excited about Glu's prospects going forward.

Nick Earl's Glu Mobile

Typically, when a company goes through a CEO transfer, the company tries to set easy targets for the incoming CEO to hit. They'll give soft guidance and make sure analysts know nothing drastic will happen (if the company is doing well) or that change will be gradual and deliberate (if the company is not doing well). They try to give the incoming CEO a kind of blank slate in which to work with and make it relatively easy for him or her to hit their targets in the first couple quarters. I believe we saw some of that with the Q4 2016 bookings beat (I think bookings guidance was set low on purpose) and to a lesser degree Q1 2017 as well. But the Q1 2017 beat was so large if the company did pitch Earl a softball, not only did he hit it out of the park but also it kept going a couple of blocks. Let's look what Mr. Nick Earl has been up to.

Cutting Studios: Some of Glu Mobile's Offices/Studios make sense. The office in India and Russia are good for lower cost labor, and most of the shooters that Glu is known for are out of the Russian office. Glu was a $300mm market cap company with six offices in North America; that's just crazy. You don't need the geographic footprint to support the business as the business doesn't deal in tangible products. It closed and is closing Long Beach, CA, Bellevue, WA, and Portland, OR. The Long Beach studio is a shame; the company built the very successful Racing Rivals and Car Town Streets and the upcoming (upon successful beta testing) Car Town Racing. It was asked to change its focus to the Katy Parry game, which clearly didn't work out. It's a shame but necessary; the other closed studios should have been an easy decision as they weren't necessary for Glu Mobile V3.0. Some of these closures started under De Masi, but Nick Earl finished them off. After the costs associated with these closers are fully behind Glu, the new structure will be leaner and meaner.

San Francisco Headquarters: Companies need a home where they have room to expand, can attract talent and foster innovation and good communication throughout departments. Perhaps Glu's fragmented nature made sense at some juncture in the past, but it clearly does not now. San Francisco is where the talent is, and potential hires expect an office where they feel comfortable spending the better parts of their lives working away. This new headquarters will serve as the hub of Glu's new game development and rapid prototyping pods going forward. In time, Glu will have several pods working in groups coming up with ideas. Having a headquarters helps as it's easier to walk across the hall to ask programming or graphics a question than use email to track down what you need.

Emphasis on Live Ops: On the Q4'16 call, Nick said he had taken a team to meet with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) hoping to learn as much as they could from their giant Chinese investor. What seemed to impress on them the most was how Tencent managed its live operations which are critical to GaaS platforms game. I wouldn't say it's the most important thing in mobile gaming; you have to have a good game to start. But gone are the days where you build a game with 100 levels, and then you win, and then there is a screen that says "you win," and then you go buy another game. Games go on forever now due to live ops and expansion packs; they don't stop until you get sick of the game. The easiest way to ensure gamers don't get sick of your game is by keeping them excited, and live ops are the best way to ensure that. Contests, prizes, free gifts, special events, etc., the list of what you can do is long, but one thing is clear, Tencent is the best in the business on this front. We saw these learnings pay off big time in Q1'17 as games that had been slowing like Deer Hunter and the Dash games saw Qtr/Qtr booking increases into the seasonally weakest quarter. That was quite a feat and investors should keep an eye on how they breathe life into their older portfolio with Nick at the helm.

Investment in UA: Perhaps Glu never had a game like Design Home that was worth investing in UA (User Acquisition). Or more likely, past management had some vendetta against the practice which is evident to anybody who has followed Glu's quarterly updates over the years. Every quarter, we got the same story, "we only spend what we earn in advertising on UA so are UA costs are in a way, hedged." I've spoken to many investors over the years who were downright furious with Glu for not spending on UA when it had a good game. When you look at companies like Machine Zone, Inc. (private), you realize just how important UA is. Some think its games are sub-par but have been able to acquire a monster user base, and more importantly, the whales that spend loads of cash on the game. I think a bit of hubris was going on at Glu when management shunned the practice at nearly every juncture. The only time it would pay for UA was right in the beginning to kick start the new games a bit. The company thought its celebrity social followers meant it didn't need to spend. It was painfully wrong. I'll go into more detail on why I think it's such a good move for Glu to be investing in UA on Covet and Design Home specifically.

Win Fast Fail Fast: Glu management often talked about how it used this strategy with its game development. The idea is you bring an idea to the table, get something out quickly, test it, and if it does well, invest more capital into the project. If it does not test well, you take it out back, Old Yeller style and shoot it, never to bring it up again. Alas, Glu did not do this; it seemed almost determined to push forward with games even when all lights were flashing red. The Eternity Warriors franchise did ok in Asia for a time, but gaming companies in those markets squashed that in its tracks, yet the company keep putting these titles out. Then it felt it didn't want to let a game engine go to waste injecting Hercules into the game engine with disastrous results.

The same thing can be said for nearly all of its celebrity titles bar, The Kendall and Kylie Game. It's like Glu got to a certain point, decided it put too much effort into something even though it was terrible and just keep pushing forward, hoping it would work out somehow. In finance, they call this a sunk cost, and it typically is better to walk away from these. The old Glu management team didn't take those classes it would seem. There are two ways to make good mobile games right now. Either you take some massive IP (i.e., Transformers, Star Wars or Marvel) and build a good game around that IP or you come up with something truly different and groundbreaking (or put a different twist on something old). Glu's new pods will be coming up with lots of new game ideas, and it can test them rapidly and if they look promising to move it to the next level. These pods represent Glu's best chance of making a top 10 game that could thrust it into the hall of the greats (and maybe the Taylor Swift game). It wasn't going to get there with Eternity Warriors 11. Nick Earl understands this; this fail fast win fast direction is a great decision.

I can't credit Nick Earl with everything; the evergreen strategy in which the company kept its good games going for more or less forever was kicked off under Niccolo. Maybe it's just dumb luck on Nick's part that it seems to be coming together well now, but I doubt that very much. For the evergreen strategy to work like it's working now, some stubborn Glu management policies needed to be shot out the airlock. In the coming quarters, the company that's left with will be leaner, meaner, more innovative and most important will have more optionality upside baked into the model. Nick Earl was a great hire and hearing him speak on the Q1'17 earning call was relative music to my ears vs. past calls. Nick understands the company has something special with Design Home, so I wanted to take some time to highlight why I agree with the CEO that UA investments in this game and Covet Fashion are such a tremendous opportunity.

Design Home and Covet Fashion

Special games or in this case special platforms don't come around too often in the world of gaming and apps for that matter. You might have a ton of apps and games on your phone, but when you think about it, you probably only use a handful of them. When I try to explain Design Home and Covet to friends and investors at first, I was a bit of a loss for words. Then, I read this article over at GameZebo.com (Source: Gamezebo.com) and then it hit me like a ton of bricks. Design Home and its sister app Covet Fashion are Pinterest the game. The last sentence in the article read as follows: "It's basically Pinterest: The Game. How could this possibly miss?". After playing it a while (or watched my girlfriend play it as it were), I knew this statement was accurate. So I started to think what did Glu have on its hands here?

There is no doubt Covet Fashion was a huge success; it made more revenue every sequential year it was on the market. Also, it was clearly the leader in the category, exactly where a mobile gaming company wants to be. The premise of the game is you build an avatar and then dress that avatar up for different events such as a day at the beach, cocktail party, formal dance or après-ski at a cabin. After you submit your choice of clothing, people then vote, revealing who put together the best virtual outfit. Design Home is the same but with rooms in various houses. One decorates a living room or bedroom in various styles of houses like cottages, mansions, art deco houses or modern houses to name a few. Pinterest is loaded with people showing how they put together "cute outfits" for a night out while keeping to a budget or how to decorate a guest bathroom within a $150 budget. In my eyes, these two games and Pinterest are pretty similar. Regardless of their different nuances, I started to think how big these markets are? How big could these apps possible get?

I started poking around trying to figure out how big these markets are and found the following. The World Home Decor Market is expected to top $660 billion by 2020 (Source: PR Newswire), and the Global Fashion Market is a $ 2.4 trillion industry as of 2016 (Source: McKinsey). Both are still growing by leaps and bounds. There is some competition, but for the most part, Glu owns the market in both Fashion and Home Décor gaming. Some analysts were shocked Glu would be spending $20mm on UA (it indicated it would be focusing on these games) as were some investors. Quite frankly, as long as the company continues to see success, I'm shocked it isn't investing more. Nick Earl said this is one of those magical moments when you have a tremendous opportunity in front of the company. It's Glu to lose at this point. Past management would have given us the same story that it wants to be deliberate, grow organically, and it just doesn't see UA as a good use of funds. It would have rather built 10 more games and hoped it got a good one. It has two great opportunities right in front of it; the company has to go after them and aggressively. So what might these investments buy it?

We know that Glu is always conservative on basically all of its forecasts. The company said it expects the payback period on these investments to be about nine months. I'm going to do this calculation with MAU to keep it simple. Glu has a $0.70 ABPMAU, meaning for every MAU, it makes 70 cents per MAU per month. As Ludwig said, he expects nine months until positive ROI; it means it figures it will cost it about $6.30 per user. That's actually in the ballpark of most of the articles I have seen recently with the range in the $3 to $15 per user for most gaming companies. That means it wants to buy about 3.5-4MM quality MAU users on both Covet and Design Home (likely skewed in the Design Homes direction). If these titles do better than they have on ABPMAU (and it looks like they might be because ABPMAU went up significantly when Design Home came out), the payback could be significantly shortened. I put together my scenario table to look at potential payback time and revenue generated and Glu's ABPMAU table:

(Source: Glu Mobile Q1'17 ER Presentation)

In my opinion, Glu is to be commended for grabbing the proverbial bull by the horns and spending on these two opportunities. A Glu investor wants to see the company run away with the #1 spot with both these games; one thing is quite certain, there will be copycats. There were copycats of Game of War and Candy Crush, but those companies crushed them by being so far ahead of them. Most of those copycat companies have now folded. Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) tried its hand at both match 3 and perpetual runners with Farmville Harvest Swap and Looney Tunes Dash. The company doesn't talk about those much anymore because the established players housed them. Slice Intelligence put out a great chart in 2015 showing the ARPPU (Average Revenue Per Paying User) of the various mobile games (yearly spend):

Source: Venturebeat.com

In 2015, Covet Fashion was doing very well and just look at the revenue per paying user it was generating. It was generating more per user than even Kim Kardashian Hollywood. KKH made more money than Covet because it had more users, but the point is this, when you have a game that generates revenue like the above do from paying users, you do whatever you can to GET paying users. Even if it means investing some money and going into the red for a couple of quarters. We can already see that Design Home isn't following the typical download path seen in other games:

Source: Appannie.com

Persistent downloads are great, but it only makes sense to keep getting them if they transfer into more revenue for the game and company. We can see the company is doing just that by looking at the grossing chart below. Most games peak on grossing a month or two after launch and slowly go down, jumping up along the way with updates. Design Home is grossing higher than the game ever has, so something is clearly working:

(Source: Appannie.com)

It's pretty clear that UA spend on Design Home is already working. I think a lot of the investors complaining about the cash being invested in UA are being rather short-sighted. As Nick said on the Q1'17 conference call, the company can shut off the UA spend literally at a moment's notice. I think we see these trends continue, and at some point, it's my belief that market will catch on to this change.

Before heading to my price estimates and concluding I wanted to talk briefly about the potential levers, Glu could pull in both Design Home and Covet Fashion. Both these games could act as a kind of online store where players could buy the very clothes they were dressing up their avatar with or the coffee table they were decorating their virtual house with, in the real world though. There is no telling how big or small that opportunity might be. In addition to this, Fashion and Design forward users typically love these apps; it would be a great medium for companies to show what they have coming down the pipe and get feedback before the products hit the shelves. On the Design Home front, it could add kitchens and bathrooms (there are some indications its Facebook page it may be doing just that), and the company could even go into the garden. These games, especially Design Home, are both quite new, and Glu is just scratching the surface as to where it could go in the long term.

Targets

Market sentiment is a weird thing. When you have it, sentiment can take you to heights that will make value investors argue until their faces are blue about how ludicrous a valuation is. In the gaming space, one only needs to look at EA (NASDAQ:EA), Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) to see what positive sentiment can do to names. When you don't have sentiment and more importantly lose it, it can take years to get it back, if it ever comes back. I'm quite sure the reader probably picked up that I wasn't a fan of the old management of Glu Mobile, mainly the CEO, but that is behind us now; time to look forward. In my opinion, Glu is still getting some legacy valuation discount because of past management. As Glu still isn't profitable and going through a bit of a transformation, I believe EV/bookings and gross margin is the best way to compare Glu vs. some of its peers:

(Source: Bloomberg Average Analyst Estimates)

Unfortunately, until Glu Mobile completely rights it ship, I won't have a full comp table to look at because quite simply all the others are now profitable; even Zynga is profitable on many metrics, it's been a long road for it to get there.

My belief is that should Glu execute again in Q2'17 and the market becomes more comfortable with the prospect of the company's turnaround I am seeing. I believe then it would be reasonable for Glu to catch up 33% of the EV/bookings multiple to a Zynga. After Q2 should it execute I believe $3.25 to $3.75 would be a reasonable target indicative of market sentiment in general and market sentiment of mobile gaming companies. Should Glu Mobile execute in Q3'17, which would probably involve Car Town Racing being somewhat well received, I would think a further 33% catch up would be reasonable. Such a valuation re-rating would take Glu to the $4.25 to $4.75 range depending on sentiment.

For the full year, obviously, I haven't talked much about the big one, the Taylor Swift game. Assuming that game does not flop, and by not flop I mean that game must be tracking to do at least 8mm per quarter, I believe a full catch-up is reasonable. Under that scenario, I would have real EBITA, cash flow and earnings figures to analyze vs. Glu's peers. With this in mind, if Taylor Swift isn't a dud and it continues to execute on its road map, I believe GLUU's shares can rally to $5-6 by year end. In gaming, anything can happen; Car Town Racing could go viral and become a top 10 game. You just don't know what is going to resonate with gamers, even more so in mobile gaming.

I'm of the belief that the Taylor Swift game is going to be something very different indeed and this is part of the reason Glu management is so tightlipped about the game. I believe it is going to incorporate some AR aspects into the game. I don't think it's going to be just a game, but more of a platform much like Design Home and Covet Fashion. Taylor Swift trademarked the term "swifties" reported by billboard.com found here (Source: Billboard.com), leaving everyone scratching their heads to as what they might be. I have a hunch they are for the Taylor Swift game, but I've been wrong plenty. The Taylor Swift Glu Mobile game still probably has the most potential to change things for Glu. The reason I say this is it is finally changing the game engine; every other celeb game bars, Gordon Ramsay and Statham, were just more of the same. If Nick Earl is going to change everything, he knew he had to change that aspect of Glu as well, and that is the direction he looks to be going.

Conclusion

Glu is a changed company, and it continues to change. Investing in changing companies can be frustrating and bumpy, but when they get it right, investors have typically been paid handsomely. You tend to get big moves to the upside as the market re-rates when players finally see the change is real and not just a flash in the pan. Then, after a couple of big jumps, things tend to settle down, and if they continue to execute, they typically just grind higher. Investors have a choice here. $2.00 has held as support many times in the past; it looks for the time being that's the floor. If I'm right in my $3.50 Q2'17 estimate, that's 32% of upside for 23% of downside, not exactly massively skewed but skewed nonetheless. Things look better if my later in the year price targets pan out. 70% of upside to 23% of downside, and if the company continues to execute, 100% returns are possible or a 4-to-1 upside to downside setup.

You typically don't get that kind of risk profiles unless bankruptcy is a real possibility. Glu going BK is of course not impossible, but a very long was out, it'd have to burn through a ton of cash to get there. If things looked like there were going to get worse, Glu could get smaller quickly and stave off bankruptcy off for years even with its existing portfolio. We are talking third standard deviation and beyond here, very small probability stuff. I hope this piece serves as a kind of fresh initiation piece which I can build on over the year. I hope to have much more to share regarding positive developments in the coming year, but one thing is for sure, I won't sugarcoat it if it doesn't play out the way I'm thinking. At the end of the day, I think things finally come together (again) for Glu Mobile; now it just has to keep it together, and with Nick Earl at the helm, I believe it will do just that.

