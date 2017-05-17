Target Wrecks Forecasts; Get On The Bull Train

Target (NYSE:TGT) delivered a monstrous beating on earnings. Even as the S&P 500 was plummeting, shares of TGT are higher in late trading by well over 1%. This is a great result for investors because it means Target's strong results were recognized, but there are still solid opportunities to get into the dividend champion with a solid entry price. I'm focusing on the adjusted figures, because I haven't seen anything from Target that would make me concerned about its adjustments. Results came in at $1.21 compared to a forecast of $.91.

Management's guidance for the quarter was a range of $.80 to $1.00. In prior coverage, I articulated that Target's management was overly concerned about the economic situation. There was, and I believe continues to be, a substantial disconnect in economic expectations between people of the two major political parties. Target's management joined the group with more negative economic forecasts, so it isn't surprising that it issued weak guidance. I think if it was forecasting performance for its competitors, it would've underestimated that as well.

More Than Smashing Results on Earnings

Target didn't just decimate its own forecasts, it broke its annual forecast. It was forecasting for a range of $3.80 to $4.20. If the rest of the year goes exactly as it was previously forecast, the $.30 beat to the middle of the range in Q1 would lead to an expectation of $4.30 for the year. Management didn't upgrade its guidance, though, and I don't blame it. If I provided guidance to investors that was dramatically below Wall Street projections, crashed the share price, and then smashed the results in the first quarter, would I want to immediately revise guidance and risk doing it all over again? Not a chance.

In its report for Q4 2016, the earnings release clearly states:

In first quarter 2017, Target expects a low-to-mid single digit decline in comparable sales, and both GAAP EPS from continuing operations and Adjusted EPS of $0.80 to $1.00.

That was enough to put investors into a panic. It turns out the company's low-single-digit decline was 1.3%. Yeah, Target just destroyed management's estimates.

On the Q1 2017 earnings call, CEO Brian Cornell states:

While we were pleased that our first quarter financial performance was better than expectations, our results are not where we want them to be, and we have much more work to do. Week-to-week results have been volatile since Christmas and overall traffic declined nearly 1% in the first quarter. Along with this traffic decline, comp sales in both essentials and food and beverages were down as well. As we've mentioned in previous calls, we believe that consumer perception of value at Target have not reflected how well or out-the-door prices really are. As a result, we're in the early stages of implementing merchandising and marketing efforts to improve Target's value perception with guests and reestablish everyday price credibility on key items.

That's a good sign, because I agree that as a consumer, I think Target is struggling in those areas. I'm invested because of the very low valuation, but I think Target's grocery section needs some work. I'm looking for a great deal on healthy food. Sprouts (NASDAQ:SFM) is putting a beating on Target there. In my opinion, the solution is to use some vegetables as loss leaders. Focus on competing on price on those common ingredients.

He goes on to state:

... for guest that prefer to get their essentials at home, we recently announced that we're testing Target Restock, which will allow guests to order a large box filled with items they choose from a selection of thousands of essential items. We've been testing this service for team members here in the Twin Cities and we're preparing to extend this test to local Red Card holders in the near future. While some specifics to the offer have yet to be finalized, we expect to have a very competitive service compared with alternatives that are already in the marketplace.

That is another positive development. Notice some of the key words in describing this initiative: "large box." Target is designing a restocking system where the customer is ordering more than a couple of items at a time, which means the company gets better economies of scale on shipping. Saving that money on shipping allows it to ship the product at a much lower price per unit in the box, which leads to customers saving money and having a better perception of Target competing on value. This has been a major challenge for the "free shipping" expectation. If Target wants to combine its "every day value" premise with offering lower prices on the basis of the customer ordering a "large" box, I would be interested in more than the stock. I would be interested in the program. It sounds like there may be a small fee for the delivery, but again, I'm one of the customers who would be happy to use a program like this.

To be clear, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) already offers a pantry system like this. However, the price variability of buying the items off Amazon has discouraged me from using either this system or its "subscribe and save" system. Amazon wants to be able to grow the margins on those transactions, but if Target leverages the every-day low prices to drive volume on this program, I think it could be a huge winner.

Digital Sales

Digital sales were up 22% year over year. That is extremely solid growth.

Outlook

Target decimated both management's forecasts and the consensus analyst forecast. That huge beat came with much stronger sales, which leads to the question of whether management overestimated its decline in sales for the year. I suspect the answer is yes, and I think it is very likely that TGT beats the middle point of its guidance range of $4.00 for the year. That's the problem for Target, right? Earnings are being decimated, except for when they aren't. Sales are quickly falling towards zero, except 1.3% is only a moderate decline. I love shares of Target under $60. Strong results reinforce my buy rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Tipranks, give me another buy rating on TGT.