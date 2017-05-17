In Search Of Retirement Equity-Income Holy Grails

Playing it too "safe" might prove to be a recipe for certain failure, while overly aggressive strategies might prove the same.

The investment path to and during retirement is much more complex and costly than it used to be.

Retirement planning used to be a simple subject with a fairly straightforward path to security.

Work until 60. Invest in a handful of banks, consumer products companies, oil titans, and industrials, or even just CDs and bonds. Start receiving Social Security and perhaps a defined pension. Fade comfortably into the sunset.

It may be a vast understatement to say that things are more complicated today, in terms of planning, investment selection, and retirement living.

Allocation blueprints of old as well as somewhat more refined withdrawal plans like the "4% rule" have become mostly obsolete as retiree heterogeneity, increased life expectancy, and bulk of fiscal choices blur past simplicities. In 1980, the average American lived to be about 74 years old. By 2050, that number is projected to sit at about a decade more.

What Does It All Mean?

For those retirees intent on going it mostly alone with a fiscal plan, there is a lot to consider, and with that, a high probability of error should one let their diligence down. Even with diligence, blindsides and black swan events are omnipresent. Though a plan may seemingly be on autopilot, things can quickly change -- either granularly or on a macro-level -- for the much-worse.

Doing everything in textbook fashion or "right" from a portfolio risk management perspective may not, at the end of the day, be enough. You must accept at all times that the stock market could prove the proverbial roulette wheel where you consistently pick black and the ball always lands on red.

In a rapidly changing, fiercely competitive free market economy, you need to also accept the fact that "playing it safe" or relying on past results could ultimately be playing with fire. Said differently, basing one's strategy on a primarily backward-looking philosophy could lead to a serious forward accident.

A Time To Play It Safe?

By most accounts, retirement is a time when investors probably don't want to be taking huge risks. Whether risk is measured by capital reduction, income disruption, insufficient income, or overly slow dividend growth, gunning for too much upside, especially when one doesn't necessarily need to do so, can prove disastrous.

Still, for the retiree who finds themselves in a place where some (or more than some) aggression may be necessary, a SWAN-type portfolio might, unfortunately, prove the sure path to longer-term disappointment or even failure.

Thus, each retiree's personal holy grail will certainly be variable, consisting of a portfolio assembled with sufficient return expectations and managed with ongoing tactics that protect against day-to-day as well as longer-term risks.

Even with those tactics in force, however, there must be further realization of systemic, perhaps unrecoverable, risks that the global economy (and a portfolio) are inherently exposed to. An equity-heavy portfolio during a deep or protracted recession could effectively wipe one out.

Coping With The Broken Record

Today, low interest rates, high equity valuation, heightened payout ratios, and slowing dividend growth are an obstructive quartet for any income investor. Still, if one has been equity-surfing the smoother side of the financial crisis for the nearly decade now, income and capital gains have probably provided a comfortable lifestyle buffer.

That may be of little solace to the unprepared, under capitalized, or anti-equity retiree who may be at a major loss on how to contend with allocation matters given the not-so-pleasant current backdrop.

And there's really no way around it. Equities are clearly exposed to multiple compression, there's little coupon pleasure in bonds -- with Warren Buffett going so far to call them "terrible" -- and cash, well, we've all gotten used to that joke over the past many years.

The litany of defensible polar views isn't helping much either. It's probably just as easy to make the argument for forward sustained economic prosperity as it might be to argue that something rather ugly sits right around the corner.

The truth of what the next 5-10 years may bring probably sits somewhere in between. But the absolute worst thing the retiree can do (or any investor for that matter) is leverage themselves to a polar economic or equity-value play out in which the exact opposite occurs. Lots of investors appear very smart during near-term polar market episodes only to come out on the other end of things looking like A-1 village idiots.

Generically speaking, this calls for prudent allocation philosophy and forward-thinking equity investment coupled with traditional (or untraditional) risk mitigation techniques. That kind of mentality may not provide you with the golden parachute you may so desire, but conversely, it may keep you away from something much less desired.

Strategy Session

Just because valuations on a broad scale are high does not mean that opportunity is non-existent. Still, this might mean thinking out of the box, investing in off-the-beaten-path securities, and perhaps even throwing in the towel on long-term holdings that have outlived their growth usefulness.

For years now I've encouraged caution towards Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), the revered household products giant that has seemingly entered a tailspin that investors should be wondering if it will ever recover from. Though the stock is still judged as "safe" in many circles, given its durable attributes, its revenue compression and lack of substantive progress through the years should be viewed as troubling.

Given the current valuation, I'm usually at a loss to understand some of the bullish sentiment that accompanies the stock.

Instead of holding to a "slope of hope" thesis with PG, why not take a look at something like NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD), a "yieldco" holding an assortment of green energy assets? The stock currently yields 6.25% and has lifted its dividend each of 7 quarters since its 2015 IPO, posting 17% dividend growth this past year alone.

The company enters into long-term energy sales agreements (currently ~17 years of duration) for its asset output. While the company, like PG, is paying out the majority of its available cash to shareholders, you are starting with double the yield. Further, multi-year growth visibility for NYLD seems much clearer than for PG. I'd opine that today's NYLD investor, at current yield, will see 10% YOC much quicker than today's PG investor, at current yield, will see 5 percent.

What's not to like about that prospect? For the income-minded investor, finding a mid-single-digit-yielding stock growing the dividend double digits is probably as close to holy grail as it might get.

Another dividend darling turned dog over the past several years has been Exxon (NYSE:XOM). While oil has bounced from a much more serious trough over the past 18 months, supply glut and secular move away from fossil fuels still make this a lackluster long-term growth story in my view. With two sequential sub 3% dividend growth moves, investor incomes have barely kept up with inflation the past two years.

For a similar 4% yield, why not consider Six Flags (NYSE:SIX), the owner of regional amusement parks? The company has gotten its fiscal house in order since the crisis, has seen good sequential attendance at its facilities, and is investing globally. Its dividend has doubled since 2012 and nearly 25% over the past two years.

SIX is well on its way to beating internal intermediate-term EBIDTA growth goals and a purchase today yields 4.15 percent.

Sticking with the leisure/experience theme, another underappreciated, secular growth story has been the cruise line business. Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), the best of breed carrier, has been hitting the ball out of the park and appears poised to continue to do so. The dividend has doubled over the past several years and I would expect another healthy bump when wave season results are announced in September.

These are higher beta names, however. With additional return potential comes elevated price volatility and general business risk. Still, I see these as better total return ideas for the long-term than the slow-growing large-moat names, a la PG and XOM, that tend to be more popular with conservative investors.

Retirees with limited capital stacks, in need of high current income, may see high-yield as their holy grail. While there are many high quality companies that can be found amongst this universe, those with the best track records tend to trade for nose bleed valuations.

Business development company Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) currently sells at a 60% premium to its net asset value at a 7% (specials included) yield, while many of its BDC peers sell at NAV discounts and double-digit yields. Though the latter may not always be something to avoid, you should be aware of expensive external management deals and dividend coverage. A juicy 11% dividend might sound wonderful compared to 7%, but don't be surprised when you wake up one day and find it cut 25 percent.

Further, retirees need to seriously consider what happens to a portfolio heavy with high yield during a deep recession. While consumer products companies selling mission critical wares might only get nicked during down times, BDCs and other HY-ers dependent on loan income from not-so-creditworthy sources are probably going to get more than nicked. They'll probably get slashed -- and so will your dividend.

Moral of that story: If you choose to use high-yield, be highly judicious in the amount you allocate and highly selective and thoughtful in the equities you choose.

Some HY ideas for aggressive retirees might include senior housing ALF/ILF owner New Senior (NYSE:SNR), 10.5% yield, as well as Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM), 11.75% yield, which sells calls against a portfolio of leveraged index assets.

Conclusion

Contrary to what anyone might claim, there is no magic elixir that will prove successful in all retirement situations. If you choose the beaten path, you might encounter many more potholes in the future than you might expect. If you go off the beaten path without doing an ample survey, you might wipe out fairly quickly.

It's fallacious to think that all conservative dividend growth types will find success through retirement or that all aggressive high-yield players will fail. Whether we want to accept it or not, there is an omnipresent casino-like backdrop associated with investing, even the most conservatively-perceived of investing. While there are helpful rules and tools to assist in whatever types of gambles retirees might take, the odds are that nothing will play out exactly as expected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPM,MAIN,NYLD,RCL,SIX,SNR,XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The above should not be considered or construed as individualized or specific investment advice. Do your own research and consult a professional, if necessary, before making investment decisions.