Saudi's 'Cutback' Increased Crude Exports To U.S.

Cuts have been good for U.S. imports and production.

Preliminary data from the Energy Department continue to show that crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia to the U.S. have increased since the agreement went into effect January 1 st.

U.S. crude imports from Saudi Arabia averaged 1.376 mmbd last week, and 1.158 mmbd over the past 4 weeks. In the year-to-date, these figures are 8% higher v. the same weeks last year and 24% higher than in December, before the cuts went into effect.

In addition, total crude imports over the past 4 weeks were up 9.3% v. the same weeks last year. In the year-to-date, they are up 4.2%.

One explanation is that OPEC's year-over-year "cuts" were not cuts at all. Data from the U.S. Energy Department show OPEC production (crude + other liquids) averaged 38.79 million barrels per day (mmbd) from January - April 2017. Over the same period in 2016, they averaged 38.36 mmbd. OPEC production actually increased by 430,000 b/d.

Another possibility is that the reports by OPEC's secondary sources may not really be that accurate. The cuts amount to about 5 percent of production and secondary sources do not indicate the error of their estimates; i.e., their reporting errors could exceed 5 percent.

I was able to find one explanation from a secondary source for their methodology. As it turns out, their sources are confidential, and so there is no transparency about what information they are using. In addition, they use national oil companies and ministry sources

S&P Global Platts OPEC survey methodology

Since 1988, S&P Global Platts has published a monthly survey tracking OPEC crude oil production by country. The estimates are obtained through a review of proprietary shipping data, news reportage and surveys of knowledgeable sources. Data reviewed include loading programs, export statistics and tanker tracking. Sources interviewed for the survey include national oil companies or ministry officials; analysts at international agencies, think tanks, consultancies and banks; and traders. The sources remain confidential and are interviewed by a team of Platts oil news reporters."

I wonder if the NOCs and ministries are simply feeding them the data they want them to report?

Conclusions

Looking at U.S. import data alone, I cannot detect evidence of a 1.8 mmbd production cut. Maybe OPEC's hand is quicker than the market's eye?

I look forward to the continuation of the cuts and potentially even deeper cuts. They have supported domestic oil production and helped bring back jobs to the domestic oil industry.

I provide my complete analysis of the weekly data in my Premium Service on Seeking Alpha. For more information, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.