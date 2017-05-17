Crude Wednesday: An Inventory Report

Overview

Every Wednesday, the EIA releases inventory figures for crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) and petroleum products. Inventory figures are closely monitored to assess the state of current demand. Typically, markets view inventory draws as being bullish while inventory builds are often regarded as bearish, though outcomes are not always black and white.

Crude Oil Inventories by the Numbers

Here is a quick recap of several estimates pulled from StreetInsider:

Crude Inventory -1.75M Barrels vs. -2.47M Expected

Cushing +35K vs. -399K

Gasoline -413K vs. -924K

Distillate -1.94M vs. -1.54M

For the week, crude oil inventories declined by ~1.8 mmb for the sixth week in a row helped by rising refinery inputs and a large bump in exports. Refinery inputs rose by ~363 tb/d to 17,122 tb/d. On an average basis, refinery inputs for 2017 are ~17.1 mmb/d vs. 2016 16.1 mmb/d. This is indeed positive as it indicates healthy crude oil demand headed into a seasonally strong period. Export volumes also supported the draw as volume rose by ~393 tb/d to ~1.1 mmb/d. Total export volumes have been rising over the two-year period, yet another indication of healthy global crude oil demand.

I'm considering the possibility of the bump in exports to be indicative of stronger Chinese demand as the Chinese have been notable buyers of US crude. This is important as it could point to notable positives for crude including: (a.) relative strength in the Chinese economy, (b.) strong export demand for rising US shale production.

Product Flows

On the product side, inventories remain above their five-year averages, with gasoline draws leaving much to be desired. Gasoline stocks fell less than expected as production increased and imports fell.

Source: EIA

Rising production is suggestive of expected future demand, but stocks remain stubbornly high. Total stocks are at 240.7 mmb vs. 2015 average of 224 mmb. More granularly, it appears that this week's fall was mixed. Digging into the data, draws in the Midwest and West Coast were nearly eclipsed by rising stocks in the other three districts.

Source: EIA

A more synchronous fall in gasoline stocks would be a better indication of growing demand.

Moving to distillate demand, the picture looks relatively brighter as inventories dropped by nearly 2 mmb, beating consensus estimates. On a district level, distillate stocks appear to be falling across the five districts with the exception of PADD 1. Harmony in distillate draws point to strong demand.

Conclusion

Consistent crude oil inventory draws are indeed a positive for crude oil prices. Stocks are well above the 2015 average (520.8 mmb vs. 449.2 mmb) and have much room to fall. Through Q2 and Q3, the trend looks even brighter when considering that OPEC will likely extend cuts. Rising refinery inputs and an OPEC cut should be enough to push prices past $50.

Source: Bloomberg

Product inventories, however, continue to remain mixed as gasoline stocks have yet to post a convincing decline. This is particularly concerning as the summer driving season is approaching. I think there is a need for a wait and see approach with gasoline inventories as we are still in the "pre-season" period.

Overall, rising refinery inputs and a trend of declining crude inventories will support crude prices through Q3 2017 buffering my positive outlook for crude oil prices.

Disclosure

This article contains the opinions of BlackVault Investments and in no way is acting as an offering and/or solicitation of securities or investment advice.

If you have any questions, feel free to leave them in the comment section or message me directly. Thank you for reading and good luck to all.