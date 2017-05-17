6 Reasons Why Frontier Communications Is A Buy

FTR debt due prior to 2021 is selling above par therefore no one thinks they are going out of business before 2020.

Overview:

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) has just recently hit a 34-year low of $1.20. This pummeling took place after a less-than-sterling Q1 report. It is obvious that integrating their 2016 purchase of Verizon (NYSE:VZ) properties has not gone as smoothly as they had anticipated. It is not unlike the problems they had with a previous Verizon purchase in 2010. However, I believe most of the integration problems are behind them.

In this article, I will explain why the Frontier Mandatory Convertible Preferred Debenture (FTRPR) Due June 28, 2018, is an excellent investment to make for the next 14 months or so.

1. Integration of two large service businesses like Frontier and Verizon is always problematic.

Frontier basically doubled their revenue by buying these Verizon properties in California, Texas and Florida (CTF). It included both wireline and fiber assets. When you do an acquisition like this, you have many unhappy people. Employees are unhappy because they know some are going to be laid off. Customers are unhappy because they don't know what will happen to their service and pricing. Then you have corporate problems integrating different systems (management, hardware, software, policy, HR) and trying to standardize corporate cultures. The whole transition period is full of stress, starting with the customers and ending at the executive suite.

In FTR's case the worst of the integration problems are behind it, and news will be getting better and better over the next 12 months.

2. Bad customer service is not unique to Frontier.

How many people do you know who are happy with their phone/cable/internet provider? For the last several years Comcast has been known for the worst service but Verizon was also right up there. AT&T is notorious for bad service although I must admit they are much better now than they were a few years ago. Frontier inherited a lot of unhappy Verizon customers as Verizon tried to get out of the copper line business and switch everyone over to their fiber product called FiOS. Just check out this article by arstechnia.com about Verizon's service:

"The groups' letter described complaints about AT&T and Frontier, but the large majority of complaints were directed at Verizon."

And here are some recent complaints about AT&T in CA and TX two of the states where FTR took over VZ assets:

"7 hours down in McKinney tx and a lot of Dallas. Terrible Service !!"

"There is barely half a bar of service for the past 2 weeks in Sacramento, CA. Phone only registers 4G, not LTE anymore. No info on why, or when it will get better."

In a poll of companies with the worst service (see here) Time Warner is #1, Comcast #4, Verizon #9, Direct TV #20, Charter #29, AT&T #35 and Frontier, the cleanest shirt in the dirty laundry, at #46. To FTR's credit, they recognize the problem at the very highest levels of management.

3. Frontier has made customer service a priority.

How do I know that? Because there is actually a customer service chart in the earnings presentation. When is the last time you saw anything to do with customer service in an earnings slide presentation?

The chart shows much improved service results in Texas and Florida, with CA still a problem. FTR claims the problems in CA are at least partially a result of the torrential rains CA suffered for months during the first half of 2016. Apparently, Verizon never considered that southern CA might have torrential rains and therefore did not prepare their equipment for extensive water damage.

4. Unhappy customers add to the churn factor, and Frontier is working on that.

When FTR bought VZ assets they bought a lot of unhappy customers too. Unhappy customers tend to not pay their bills and tend to switch to other vendors thinking they might be better. That's called churn and FTR has more than they should but are working on the problem.

Per Dan McCarthy CEO in the latest Earnings Transcript:

Reducing voluntary churn is a critical focus of the entire company and is an integral part of our plan to achieve improved net addition trends in the CTF properties.

and

But we still feel good about stabilization of the FiOS customer metrics, and a lot of that is really going to be about improving churn in the back half of the year.

So they are looking for better churn metrics in the 2nd half of this year.

5. Expense reduction is ahead of schedule.

Anytime you merge two huge operations you expect the elimination of certain duplicative expenses. In FTR's case they had targeted completion of step 1 by the end of Q2 2017, and they did it by the end of Q1. This bodes well for other rationalizations (called "synergies" by FTR), which they feel will total $350 million by mid-2018. These cuts alone will raise the EBITDA back to historical levels of 43-44% from today's 39.2%, assuming of course that sales stop declining. In the latest quarter, net of adjustments, the sales decline was 1.3% not good but getting better. I think we will see a small incremental sales increase QoQ sometime this year.

6. Frontier is not going to be filing for bankruptcy anytime in the foreseeable future.

How can I be so sure about FTR's BR prospects? Easy, just look at their bonds - all four of their bond issues due before 2021 are selling at a premium to their issue price. With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, bond values should be decreasing, i.e. below par, not above par.

The most cautious, conservative investors, i.e. bond buyers, are saying this is a safe investment and in fact we'll take more bonds. Which is exactly what FTR is going to do this quarter by issuing secured bonds at lower interest rates to pay off the nearest maturities of unsecured bonds and move them down the line a bit. They could not do this if bond buyers thought they were in any danger of BR.

Obviously bond traders are concerned about Sears' (NASDAQ:SHLD) viability but not Frontier's. That is important because our recommendation FTRPR cashes out in a little over a year on June 28, 2018.

Conclusion:

Frontier is in a business that requires a lot of blocking and tackling. It isn't rocket science. The problem with the telecommunications companies like VZ and FTR is that they tend to hire executives that are more like bankers than entrepreneurs. That is because the business is so capital intensive that capital allocation, interest rates, and bond metrics become more important than customer service. But as every successful entrepreneur knows every business is in the "Customer Service" business. And if you don't understand that, you are much more likely to fail.

I think FTR's management gets it now and that sales will follow good service if service is indeed a priority. It's not only the chart from number 3 above that tells me that it is also the fact that the word "customer" was used 58 times in the transcript. That tells me the focus is on the customer and if successful good results will follow.

And FTR's decision to decrease the dividend from .105 to .04 was exactly the right thing to do. By using all or most of the $1.9 billion in savings by 2021 for paying down high-interest debt FTR can add about $200 million to cash flow just from interest savings. That's because the debt they took on in 2016 to pay VZ is at 10.5% and 11% interest rates (see here). And they may be able to buy the bonds back at a slight discount to par making it an even more productive use of cash.

FTR is a classic turnaround prospect. Sentiment as about as negative as it can be and that's reflected in the price - a 34 year low is about as bad as it gets. I think they are on the right track and that management is focused on what it takes to be successful. The Verizon purchase included 1.6 million fiber customers. That is a potential gold mine if handled properly.

CEO McCarthy:

And our sales force is now focused geographically, and we expect this to drive greater penetration within our territory, and in particular, within the more than 30,000 buildings that are fiber-connected within our footprint. We have a very substantial runway of opportunity in commercial.

Yes, you do have a "substantial runway of opportunity," and if you exploit that opportunity you will make shareholders very happy.

All in all I would say that FTR is a much more viable company today at $1.20 than it was a month ago (April 12) at $2.03. If you thought it was a good buy at 2.03 in April, it is a screaming buy today at 1.20.

There are two ways to play FTR: one just with the stock itself currently selling for about 1.20 (prior to 15 to 1 reverse split), and the other with the Mandatory Convertible Preferred (FTRPR) that will convert one share of FTRPR to 20 shares of FTR on June 28, 2018. In between now and next June 28 you will also receive 5 dividend payments of 2.78 each or 13.90 in cash. In order to lose money on FTRPR (as of May 12) the price of FTR would need to fall below .86 at conversion in June 2018 (31.27 minus 13.90 in dividends = 17.37 divided by 20 = .86. That makes FTRPR much less risky than the FTR common.

On the other hand, if FTR goes to 2.00 by next June (it was over $3 less than 3 months ago) you would receive 53.90 (20 times 2.00 = 40.00 plus 13.90 = 53.90) total for a gain of 72%. That's compared to FTR itself going to 2.00 from 1.20 or a gain of 67%.

Here is a chart that shows the possibilities:

FTRPR is a strong buy.

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name.

Note: members of my "Turnaround Stock Advisory" service received this article on Friday May 12 plus receive real-time updates to all recommended stocks..

*Anchorite is rated in the Top 1% of all 15,000 analysts rated by Tipra nks.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.