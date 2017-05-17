Altice USA Files Updated $100 Million IPO Registration

When it provides more details on proposed pricing and valuation, I'll provide an update.

It has a heavy debt load from its ambitious network upgrade expenditures, so prospective investors should be careful of a rising interest rate environment.

The company is the combination of Suddenlink and Cablevision, and serves nearly 5 million customers in prime U.S. markets.

Cable provider Altice USA aims to raise $100 million or more in an IPO.

Quick Take

Cable company Altice USA (ATUS) has filed an amended S-1/A registration and wants to sell $100 million of its Class A common stock in an IPO.

The company has invested heavily to upgrade its network as it competes with cable providers and others in a fast-changing environment.

Altice has a heavy debt load, so prospective investors should tread carefully in the rising interest rate environment ahead.

Company

Bethpage, New York-based Altice USA was created by the combination from the December 2015 acquisition of control of Suddenlink (Cequel Corporation) in 2015 for $9.1 billion and the 2016 acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corp. by France-based Altice NV (ATCA.AS) for $17.7 billion.

The company is a majority-owned and controlled subsidiary of Altice NV, which inclusive of Altice USA serves more than 50 million customers in the U.S., Western Europe, Israel, and the Caribbean.

The Chairman of Altice NV and driving force behind the U.S. effort is Patrick Drahi, who built Altice NV from a regional French cable company into its current state.

The parent company made the decision to move into the U.S. market in 2015 because it believed the combination of favorable demographic growth, demand for higher-speed broadband and the application of the ‘Altice Way’ could improve on growth rates, profitability, and operational efficiencies.

Altice USA management is headed by Chairman and CEO Dexter Goei, who has been with the firm since 2016 from the parent firm Altice NV, where he was CEO since 2009. Prior to Altice, he had a banking background with Morgan Stanley (MS).

Technology

Since the acquisitions, Altice has upgraded its networks to almost ‘triple the maximum available broadband speeds we are offering to our Optimum (Cablevision) and expanded our 1 Gbps broadband service to approximately 60% of our Suddenlink footprint.’

Notably, management says the company has started to build an FTTH (Fiber To The Home) network providing 10 Gbps broadband to 100% of its Optimum footprint and part of its Suddenlink footprint within five years.

Below is a brief overview video of the Cablevision acquisition:

(Source: Wall Street Journal)

Market and Competition

Altice has created a U.S. cable system footprint for which ‘75% of the homes passed by our network were in either the New York metropolitan area of Texas.’

Together, its footprint passed a total of 8.5 million homes, and the company counts nearly 5 million residential and business customers in New York, Texas, West Virginia, Louisiana, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arizona, California, Missouri and eight additional states.

According to an S&P Global Market Intelligence report in 2016, it expects residential cable revenues to increase from $108 billion in 2016 to nearly $118 billion in 2026; it forecasts business revenues to grow from $130.5 billion to $141 billion over the same period.

Major competitive vendors that provide similar services include:

AT&T (T)

CenturyLink

DSH Network (DISH)

Frontier (FTR)

Verizon (VZ)

Numerous other local ILECs and CLECs

The company says that in its most prized area, metropolitan New York, it faces ‘intense competition from Verizon, which has constructed FTTH network infrastructure that passes a significant number of households.’

Financials

Below are the company’s operational results for 2016 (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Altice S-1/A)

As of March 31, 2017, the company had $478 million in cash and restricted cash and $33.8 billion in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Altice intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although I suspect the $100 million number is just a placeholder figure and the ultimate raise will be much higher.

Altice did not provide any specific details on how it intends to use the IPO proceeds, other than to indicate “for general corporate purposes.” I expect management to provide more details as we get closer to the IPO, with debt paydown a probable use of funds.

Listed managers of the IPO include J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and five other major IPO managers.

Commentary

Altice NV has invested quite a lot of money into its acquisitions by upgrading its broadband network, and it has ambitious plans to continue doing so over the next five years as it attempts to differentiate itself in highly competitive markets such as the New York metropolitan area.

Management believes in the ‘Altice Way’ as another source of differentiation, which appears to be a sharp focus on cutting labor costs at all levels of the company organization structure.

As a shareholder, it would be nice to think that all companies worked so hard to rein in costs, but I wonder whether, over the longer term, the approach will result in a loss of talent to other cable providers, with a resulting penalty on operational performance.

Parent company management also touts its ‘42% average annual total return of Altice N.V.’s Class A ordinary shares since its initial public offer in January 2014...compared to the 5% average annual total return of the STOXX Europe 600 through March 31, 2017’, as establishing its credibility with prospective investors looking for outsized returns.

That’s certainly enticing, but competition among and between cable providers and other providers of communications services doesn’t seem to be abating any time soon, as wireless carriers and content providers come into the mix.

While Altice NV certainly can consummate large transactions and invest in network upgrades at low financing costs, the resulting debt service may become too costly in a rising interest rate environment.

We don’t yet know the proposed terms of the IPO, but when we know more I’ll provide an update.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.