Macy's - Recent Results And Market Panic

There Is Still Place For Malls In The U.S. (and For Macy's)

I was not in the stock market 30 or 40 years ago, but I learned that, every once in a while, the market starts to have issues with retailers and malls in particular. Several factors, such as catalogs, TV shopping and the diffusion of outlet malls, have been indicated as big threats, and many analysts have periodically claimed that shopping malls (in particular suburban malls) are dying. The situation is not so different now, as competition from e-commerce players like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is exerting some pressure on brick and mortar retailers. The fact that there is actually a problem of overcapacity in the United States has not helped. According to CoStar Realty Information, as of 2016, there were 2,353 square feet of retail space in shopping centers for every 100 Americans compared to 1,636 square feet in Canada. If the gap was destined to close, total retail space should fall up to 30%. Anyway, the problem is greatly overestimated, since retail spending per capita in the U.S. is 20% higher than in Canada.

What we can't deny is that the American retail space has to undergo serious changes in order to adapt to the changing consumer behaviors. An increasing number of transactions are done online, and many customers will not go out with the sole purpose of going shopping. Change is the only constant, Heraclitus said 2500 years ago. It's not different today. Just if we consider recent history, the main shopping destinations have changed dramatically. Before the 1950s, the main shopping areas were city centers. When owning a car started to be common among people and highways were built, shopping started to shift to urban and suburban malls. Then catalog and television shopping started to take a slice of the cake, and an increasing number of fashion outlet malls have been opened. Nonetheless, the most evident shift has been towards a multi-channel model, rather than a disruptive change. People still shop at stores located in city centers, in urban and suburban malls, in outlet malls and so on. About 15 years ago, they started to shop online, and this channel has become increasingly important. Many people will continue to buy things in physical stores, but those companies that fail to adapt to the new multi-channel environment will likely disappear. It's not Macy's (NYSE:M) case. The company already derives almost 24% of its sales from its e-commerce business. Moreover, two thirds of Macy's stores are located in malls rated B or higher, the "high productivity malls" that are less exposed to declining foot traffic.

These malls are located in populated, high-income areas. The C malls are located in worse locations, and they were not in such a good shape even 5 or 10 years ago. There is one factor that determines more than anything else whether a mall will be successful or not: It's whether people enjoy it visiting or not. This highlights a key difference that U.S. malls have compared to European malls, for example. In Europe, more than 50% of space in malls is usually dedicated to restaurants, cinemas and other forms of entertainment. In low productivity malls and in the U.S. in general, this percentage tends to be lower. In order to attract customers, malls have to increase the space for entertainment and try to attract customers. It's obvious that size plays an important role here. Many of the C malls don't have the necessary scale and will have to close anyway, because they can't offer enough to attract a decent number of customers.

With these underlying trends, there is something that companies exposed to malls, like Macy's, must do. They have to reduce their exposure to "low productivity" malls and continue to invest in their ecommerce business. That's what they are doing and that's what will keep them afloat in the long-term.

Recent Results And Market Reaction

Macy's has recently reported Q1 results, with an earnings miss and a 7.5% YoY contraction in revenue, when the market was expecting a 5.2% contraction. Earnings at $0.24 were $ 0.10 below consensus. Top-line and bottom-line were disappointing, and comps decline of 4.6% were hard to digest. The market reacted very badly, as the stock fell 20% so far, which may look absurd, considering that management issued a guidance that was much better than consensus. For this year, Macy's expects earnings in the $3.37- $3.62 range against $3.28 consensus, which is good news, except for the fact that $0.47 of these EPS will be the result of asset sales and not recurring operations. Taking the midpoint of guidance ($3.50) and subtracting the $0.47 resulting from the sale of the Union Square Men's building, EPS in 2017 would be $3.03. This means the stock is currently trading at 6.6 times earnings and 7.6 times "adjusted" earnings. EPS in the guidance compare to $1.99 EPS for the trailing twelve months and $3.22 for Fiscal 2017.

Now consider this. Macy's stock has never traded below $30 in 2016, and traded in the $30-$45 range for the whole year. Considering how earnings expectations have changed, the market is discounting the stock by 23%-49%, when EPS are expected to be only 6% lower than in Fiscal 2016 and more than 50% higher than in Fiscal 2017. Let me add a little bit of details to these messy thoughts. I will show you how earnings expectations are changing compared to the stock's P/E multiple.

When expected EPS for the next twelve months were $3.45 - $3.46, the price/earnings multiple was moving in the 8.5 - 12.5 range. Now management expects $3.50 EPS and the stock is trading at a 23% - 53% discount to that range. Even during the two months when EPS expectations were $3.08 - $3.09, very close to the adjusted number of $3.03, the price/earnings multiple was moving in the 9.5 - 10.5 range, which means the market is paying 30%-38% less for basically the same expected EPS.

Comps are expected to decline 2%-3%, and sales are expected to be 3.2% to 4.3% lower, which is a confirmation of the guidance offered in Q4 2016. Let's look at how revenue growth has changed in the last 7 quarters. Revenue growth has reached a low last quarter, but the decline is expected to be softer in 2017. Since revenue will suffer from several store closures that must be completed, it's necessary to analyze comps variations to have a better understanding of the underlying trends.

Source: Author's elaboration

The decline in revenue and comps is expected to be relatively soft compared to Macy's recent history. Nonetheless, the P/S ratio fell at 9 year lows. Considering earnings and comps guidance, Macy's stock should maintain a valuation multiple in the same range of 2016, which is a P/S between 0.37 and 0.53.

M PS Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

There are only two possible rational explanations for this kind of market reaction:

The market believes management is lying and will deliver much worse results.

The market believes management doesn't have a clue what's happening and will deliver much worse results.

I took a different stance. I believe that the market is trapped in its typical "short-termism" and panicking as it did in 2008 and 2000. This time ain't different.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.