Immune Design's (IMDZ) CEO Carlos Paya on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 17, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Steve Brady - EVP, Strategy & Finance

Carlos Paya - CEO

Sergey Yurasov - SVP, Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Boris Peaker - Cowen & Company

Rich Goss - Leerink Partners

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Steve Brady

Good afternoon and welcome to Immune Design's First quarter results and corporate update conference call. Today, we'll summarize the first quarter financial results and focus our comments on an update of our lead programs including the upcoming presentations at ASCO June meetings.

Copies of the due press releases across the wire today are available in the news section of our company's website at immunedesign.com.

Today’s call is being recorded and will be available for telephonic replay at the same number as the conference call shortly after the call for five days as well as in the Investor Relations section of the company's website for 30 days.

Joining me on the call today from Immune Design is Dr. Carlos Paya, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Sergey Yurasov, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Immune Design.

I'll now review financial matters for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 after which Carlos will discuss the new data and provide perspective on both our current clinical activities and the plans to take CMB305 and G100 forward.

Beginning with cash we ended the first quarter of 2017 with 90.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, short term investments and other receivables compared to 110.4 million as of December 31, 2016. Net cash used in operations for the three months ended March 31st was 17.4 million. We're not changing our prior guidance as we continue to expect to have cash to fund operations into the second half of 2018.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was 5.5 million and was primarily attributable to 5.2 million in collaboration revenue associated with the Sanofi G103 HSV2 therapeutic vaccine collaboration and 0.3 million in product sales to other third parties. Revenue for the first quarter of 2016 was 1.9 million, and primarily attributable to the Sanofi G103 collaboration. Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2017 were 14 million compared to 10.6 million for the same period in 2016. The 3.4 million increase was primarily attributable to continued advancement of Immune Design’s ongoing research and development programs, including ongoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials, and an increase in personnel related expenses to support the company’s advancing research and clinical pipeline.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2017 were 4.1 million, comparable with general and administrative expenses of 3.9 million recorded in the first quarter of 2016. Net loss and net loss per share for the first quarter of 2017 were 12.6 million and $0.50 respectively compared to 12.3 million and 0.61 respectively for the first quarter of 2016.

With that I'll turn the call over to Carlos.

Carlos Paya

Thank you, Steve, and thank you all for joining our call. In this call we'll cover three separate areas. Our general overview of the progress made in our pipeline, topline data that will presented at ASCO and our expectations for the second half of 2017.

During the first quarter of the year Immune Design has chased several milestones. We complete patient enrollment all two Phase 2 randomized trials. The first is evaluating atezolizumab alone or in combination CMB305 in our 80 patients with soft tissue sarcoma. And the second trial is evaluating Intratumoral G100 plus low-dose local radiation alone or in combination with pembrolizumab in over 24 patients with follicular non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

In addition, the FDA designated G100 as having orphan status in follicular non-Hodgkin lymphoma. With respect to the second part, which is the ASCO presentations, this will cover data from both CMB305 and G100 monotherapy Phase 1 trials. Please note that there will be more updated data in the oral and poster presentations at the conference than those contained in today’s published abstracts. We believe the data show that CMB305 positively impacts overall survival in the soft tissue sarcoma patients. The most recent data revealed an overall survival that meaningfully exceeds published survival metrics for standard-of-care therapies in comparable patients.

Notably, we have not yet reached a median overall survival for either the CMB305 treated patients or the patient enrolled on the earlier LV305 Phase 1 study. With a median follow-up exceeding 11 [technical difficulty] respectively. As a reminder, published median overall survival for all types of soft tissue sarcoma from incompatible patients in second line and beyond is approximately 12 to 13 months and approximately 11.7 months for second-line synovial sarcoma, the largest patient population in our sarcoma studies.

We believe this observe ongoing survival impact now in two separate and independent Phase 1 trials validate the expected mechanism of action of ZVex based product beginning with CMB305. Treatment with CMB305 restarted in durable disease control in more than half of soft tissue sarcoma patients. Within patients who had evidence of progressive disease before CMB305 treatment showed durable arrest of tumor growth. Given the [indiscernible] in the current standard-of-care CMB305 safety profile remains very favorable consisting mostly of mild to moderate adverse events with therapy being as well tolerated by all patients.

At the onset on these trials more than two years ago we prospectively asked whether there were biomarkers that could help better identify the patients that are likely to benefit from the antigen targeted immunotherapy from our ZVex platform. This has been an emotive question, which unaddressed may have reduced the chance of success of cancer vaccines in the past. Data obtained from all patients treated with LV305 and CMB305 indicate the following. Induction of anti-NY-ESO-1 immunity post therapy which was observed in more than half of the patients was associated with better clinical outcomes including overall survival.

Also pretreatment immune biomarkers may identify the patients more likely to respond to CMB305 therapy which could also be considered in designing future trials. Beyond the NY-ESO-1 targeting monotherapy program, we will also be presenting data from our Antigen Agnostic approach or Intratumoral immunization. G100 is being evaluated as an Intratumoral therapy with local radiation in patients with follicular non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Both as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab. At the upcoming ASCO meeting data will be presented from patients treated in the dose escalation monotherapy Phase-1.

Highlights in close are following. Greater than 40% of the patients experienced at least a 50% overall tumor reduction in including substantial tumor shrinkage in untreated and irradiated distilled or ASCO [ph] lesions. Biomarker studies prior to and following G100 administration demonstrate G100 induce changes in the tumor microenvironment. This includes increased Intratumoral expression of inflammatory cytokines and chemokines. T-cell infiltration and an increased frequency of colonel tumor infiltrating lymphocytes.

In these dose escalation portion of the study, we increased the doses well beyond the previously studied dose of 5 micrograms with a safety profile that remains favorable. And lastly beyond ASCO, we are looking forward to the second half of the year, where in addition to gaining additional insights on the discussed monotherapy trials, we expect the following. Initial data readouts from our ongoing randomize studies of CMB305 and G100 in combination with inhibitor antibodies of the PD-1, PD-L1 pathway.

We are aiming to present early data from the first 36 patients of the CMB305 study at ESMO in September as well as data from all the randomized G100 patients at ASH in December.

This existing and emerging data will be the basis for discussions with regulatory agencies regarding the optimal way to develop this product candidates that was registration happening in the second half of the year.

To conclude, we continue to see this as an important year for immune designing which many [technical difficulty] work by all our employees will hopefully bear a fruit that will shaping novel immune therapies for targeted cancer patients.

Thank you for everyone's interest and attention. I'll now turn the call over to the operator to address your questions. Operator?

Boris Peaker

Maybe initially I just want a quick question on the ASCO data. You mentioned that for LV305 and CMB305 OS hasn’t been reach. I am just curious how is the PFS tracking individually for these compounds and how is the PFS compared between the two of them?

Carlos Paya

You can look at that at the presentation, but I would say that we are tracking to or as far as what has been reported with chemotherapy, which is already very good. But again, the big impact of this therapies is on survival, but at least we are not in fear to what has been reported for PFS in patients treated with chemotherapy at this stage.

Boris Peaker

Great. And also in terms of the NY-ESO-1 correlation between the biomarker and the response, I'm just curious for the patients that may be don't generate an immune response, have you been able to identify what maybe the limiting factor in those specific patients is?

Carlos Paya

We have -- what we are finding, which is very exciting is that, there is a radial level of immunity in some patient's cancers, especially NY-ESO-1 as we're starting by we're also finding some reports against direct cancer antigens. So there is some call it remaining immunity, with a note we all have immunity against cancer cells antigens. And that's a way whereby we are protecting ourselves from this tumor from growing.

And so there are appears to be that where the best patient effects specially in survival are those that have some degree of immunity and we can enhance it, boost it significantly, those are the patients that appear to be doing the best. We still have some patients that have negative pre, but we can induce some immunity so those also are doing pretty well, but there is still a subset of our negative pre and also negative post. And it's not clear if will be possible that those patients deleted from scratch years back all that [indiscernible] and there is no way to recreate them. it could be a question of sensitivity, but there is a clear association here with the data we see at ASCO between having a degree of immunity, but importantly inducing it post therapy with CMB305 or LV305 and those patients doing the best for survival, which is a big chunk of the population which is also very rewarding.

So I think it's very exciting data where this pans out in the future perspective where this applies to other cancer therapy antigens beyond NY-ESO-1. It could be a very important area, but I think for us as having seen in the field of cancer vaccines, cell right and left than 20 years, I think that having now potentially population that we can now predict in the future that these patients could do their best with therapies is a very exciting way to develop new drugs that in a way in the past we have failed.

Boris Peaker

Great. And then I guess my last question, kind of related to we're just talking about is, so if you can have NY-ESO-1 kind a biomarker for each patient perceptively, as you motioned. When do you can anticipate potentially employing, when is the first time you can employ this biomarker in actual clinical screening of patients?

Carlos Paya

Yes, so we -- again, this is pulling data from both LV305 and CMB305 which is around more than 60 patients. We're also testing these biomarkers, also in the ongoing randomized trials with a tester. So hopefully when that data becomes available it will be now another point of reference to this thing. And I think moving forward, we will be for sure, validating them perceptively now that we have these facts and if it pans out in perspective trails, this could be a very, very exciting field for cancer vaccines.

Boris Peaker

Great. well, thank you very much for taking my questions.

Rich Goss

Hi, this is Rich Goss calling in for Seamus. Thanks for taking my question. You mentioned the majority of the patients in the CMB305 monotherapy trial at senovia sarcoma, I believe. Can you describe the differences in efficacy seen between the different subtypes as best as you can base on the abstract? And also can you give us a rough write down of the subtypes recruited into the randomized Phase 2 trial and what steps you've taken to ensure that they're relatively well balanced between the arms?

Carlos Paya

So, as you well pointed out, the Phase 1 where our broad basket of sarcomas that were NY-ESO-1 positive and we were not pre-specifying which ones that will be, but I would say that overall the number one sarcoma that shows up in both LV305 and CMB305 is synovial sarcoma followed by liposarcoma and then some other minor ones.

But again the big population is synovial [indiscernible] based on the fact that they are the highest in NY-ESO-1 positive expressers. On the Phase 2 we started from scratch, we're selecting only patients that were synovial [indiscernible] we exclude everyone else, even though they could have been NY-ESO-1 positive to make it much more homogeneous and because it's a randomized trial we do expect that at the end of the trial when all the 80 plus patients which are now fully enrolled, but they have a long follow-up hopefully there should be a balance between both of them, but there was no pre-specification of what number of patients had to be one or the other.

Maury Raycroft

I got a chance to go through the ASCO abstracts and I was wondering for the NY-ESO antibodies that you're seeing in patients at baseline if those increased in those patients after LV305 and CMB305 treatment?

Carlos Paya

So, there is -- the literature shows already in some papers in academic trials that there is already some level of preexisting immunity which you can detect by antibodies, so that's knows. When we define a patient that is positive for antibody we can still see that patient have an induction of more antibodies and so when we say our patient post therapy has an increase of immunity especially from the antibody perspective that patient has to have at least four fold induction [indiscernible] from baseline. So if you're already positive detectable pre you would have to have a four-fold and if you're negative of course becoming positive with a significant cut off will also be positive.

And then what we have seen so far is that -- and really speaks nicely for the mechanism of action, when you do look at the patients treated with LV305 which is yes a vector by itself, we did not see antibody induction in the large majority of patients treated with LV305, we saw the T-cells that we were expecting. So that speaks nicely about how this vector is likely going inside [indiscernible] cells and not expressing extra cellular protein like many of the other modifier or vectors do out there. So, that speaks for the selectivity of these vectors.

On the contrary when you now look at CMB305 which consists on the vector with boosts of TLR 4 co-formulae [ph] with a full-length NY-ESO-1 protein we see a very nice antibody induction in addition to the T-cell. So, if you want to cause a deep and broad immune response as has been our conclusion from all these trials for the last three years, that CMB305 is not only more immunogenic towards T-cells, but is also more broad, because now you’ve been creating a similarly immune response.

Now ow do antibodies works, is not clear for sure, they're telling you, you how CD4 T-cells working because otherwise T-cells would not be by themselves getting to make antibody, so plasma cell. So it’s an indirect marker of CD4 cells and it can become a very simple and a very kind of easy to use biomarker of CD4 cell beyond the T-cells we've been looking at. So there is a lot of good data that you'll see at presentation where we try to show the interplay between antibody, as well as T-cells.

And again hopefully get to the answer that many of us have been looking for years is, who are the likely patients to respond to a cancer vaccine, it’s not the same as a vaccine in infectious diseases and people as we have said in the past having developed in cancer vaccine the same way as infectious diseases. It is now incorporating this more simple biomarkers, you could potential be able to have higher degree of technical success and that will be our contribution to this field, this gets a validated prospectively.

Maury Raycroft

Absolutely, that’s great. And also in the biomarker abstract, you mentioned antigen spreading. I was just wondering if you could define exactly how you’re measuring that and if you can contextualize it as well?

Carlos Paya

Yes. So there has been two methods we’ve been using. The one that has been use to more broadly in both LV305 and CMB305 is looking at measuring antibodies against other cancer testis antigens or other antigens like even Mutated T53 [ph] and others. And you just asked the question is a patient before getting LV or CMB305, do they have or not antibodies again these other tunnels and you have the answer, whatever it is, usually they are low positive or negative. And then you look after giving LV305 and CMB305 and you ask the same question, are there antibodies against these large funnel of antigens, some of them being cancer testis antigen. And the answer as you probably saw the abstract is that, a significant number of patients in the CMB305, even more than LV305 had a significant four fold or induction de novo of antibodies against and related antigens that you have not vaccinated.

So that has been also -- again I’m not saying that's just clinically relevant, but in most models for many years, people having seen this as an indirect evidence of immunotherapy efficacy. And the fact that we’re starting to see it with this approach with ZVex and the boost, I think it’s very encouraging. We’ve also done a separate from antibodies looking at T-cell, so it’s a much more cumbersome, but we’ve been doing in collaboration with the University of Washington looking at our final of niche [ph] for example, you can look at preexisting T-cells before and after CMB305 against mix. So we also validated some of those to that approach.

So it’s been more on an express biomarker, but I think one that as we get more immunogenic drugs like CMB305 versus LV305, appears to be that that also correlates with having antigen spreading, which ideally would be nice to call clinically down the road. But I think we have the tools now showing that this is happening in patients at least for my knowledge for the first time.

Maury Raycroft

Yes. It’s pretty cool. And then for the G100 in the abstract, it’s 56% shrinkage of the [indiscernible] sites. And I was just wondering if that’s an average of the four partial responses and then for those patients that did respond, how many lines improvement that they have or were they naive to treatment?

Carlos Paya

So I’ll go with the second one. So this is a mixture of both naive and refractory and again be mindful it's only 9 patients, the real bulk of data will come thereafter when we have more patients that are randomized or not to get the additional pembrolizumab.

But in these nine patients, we were very pleased to -- in our dose escalations we tested 5, 10 and 20, we were very pleased to see not yet shrinkage of the injected lesion, but also a scope on, and the we way are looking at this is that -- again its very -- no one has defined this well, so we are trying to get to their point. But in general, when we look is -- looking at the overall reduction that you see, in not only your injected lesion by in additionally up to 5 more lesions in that organ that could be present. Some patients only have one lesion others have others.

I am being very careful to make sure that they were not radiated, so there is no real covered-up. So when we say that we have our scope of response, we are looking at a refined cut beyond the typical spontaneous regression that will happen and you can see those numbers in the abstract are pretty impressive from our line, even if you try to compare them being careful because definitions could be different, but you see other attempts in the lymphoma like follicular NHL from other TLRs and I think this response that you are seeing is pretty impressive. And again, we are looking at that.

The other observation I would like to make which is not only abstract, is that while we were always expecting some degree of, not just, too more regression, by also abscopal response which we have validated, is that, this appears to be continuing in patients. So it's not only that you can get a reduction and it stops there, is that some of them continue to have some reduction, as your follow-up. So I am really looking forward to the additional patients with additional follow-up and see whether these both overall response rate which is again if you recall our UHO [ph] is more than 50% reduction in tumor size. So that’s much higher than you see with solid tumors.

But also what happens then when you have more patients with longer follow-up, as well as with addition of [indiscernible]. So I think these first dose escalation was a nice surprise and we just want to see what happens with more patients and the addition of additional therapy combinations. I hope I answer that question there Maury.

Maury Raycroft

Yes, that was great, and congrats again. And thank you.

Carlos Paya

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for your questions and taking the time to listen to our call in your busy schedules. And we do look forward to seeing some of you at ASCO. Thank you.

