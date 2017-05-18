Is Management Covering Up Looming Changes To Stamps.com's Ability To Monetize Postage?

About one year ago, we released our first report on Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) that revolved around the company's disclosure practices. We discovered that Stamps.com had failed to inform investors that it had settled a series of actions with government agencies relating to the company's questionable business practices. However, Stamps.com took its deception one step further. Not only did the company fail to inform investors about its government settlements, but it also abruptly stopped providing disclosure on churn levels right after the settlements became effective. The settlement included stipulations requiring Stamps.com to make it easier for customers to cancel, the exact type of situation that could have caused churn to spike materially. So Stamps.com not only covered up government settlements, but it then went and modified its disclosures in a way that would obscure the potential financial statement fallout of the settlements.

While this information is now in the rearview mirror, we raise this anecdote to remind readers that Stamps.com has a history of covering up its interactions with government agencies and not keeping investors informed of material developments in its regulatory relations. Based on a mosaic of information we have dug up over the past few months, we believe that Stamps.com management is yet again in cover-up mode. The only difference between the cover-up this time versus what we found last year is that the stakes are far higher this time, with 65%+ of earnings at risk.

While we stand by the general factual accuracy of our first report, we readily admit today that we missed the forest from the trees. Our thesis at the time was that churn in the core business would explode higher due to the government settlements. What we did NOT fully understand at the time is that the core Stamps.com business - i.e. the side impacted by undisclosed government settlements - had become a much smaller piece of overall earnings.

The truth began to emerge in mid-2016. Without providing appropriate disclosures to the market over the past few years, Stamps.com's executives transformed Stamps.com's sources of earnings, transitioning the business away from a tired busted 90's dot com credit card auto-billing scheme and into a shipping arbitrage scheme that exploits a poorly designed government program.

While refusing to provide any color on reseller arrangements to the market in public disclosures, we have confirmed with multiple sources - including Stamps.com shareholders - that company representatives have allegedly been more than willing to discuss reseller arrangements in some closed door private meetings, with Stamps.com management allegedly privately admitting that its earnings derived from the reseller loophole are materially significant to their business. We do not take the act of making this claim lightly. In fact, given the obvious Reg FD implications of such a claim, we had a research associate reach out to Stamps.com to confirm what our sources told us and to ask the company why it feels comfortable discussing reseller materiality behind closed doors but not in public. We did NOT receive a reply from Stamps.com.

But we get it. We understand why Stamps.com's management has been so reluctant to PUBLICLY discuss the reseller loophole with the market. Stamps.com management found a way to exploit a loophole in a program. Kudos to them for being sharp capitalists. It makes perfect sense for Stamps.com to not want to proudly tell the world about its secret sauce. Stamps.com management likely anticipated the ugly PR implications of being outed for being involved in this type of scheme that we believe is very obviously taking advantage of a poorly designed government program.

We won't shed much new light on the Stamps.com scheme today. We advise readers to review the Prescience Point report and to subscribe to Capitol Forum. We also note that Marc Cohodes has publicly tweeted numerous criticisms of Stamps.com. Despite the plethora of loud and vocal voices on the short side of the Stamps.com debate, we believe the entire mosaic of smoke has never been presented in one single place. Furthermore, as we analyze and reflect on the mosaic of red flags that currently engulf Stamps.com, we believe it is very apparent that SOMETHING is going on with the reseller program that Stamps.com management does not want investors to know about.

For readers who have not studied the reseller program in detail, just be aware that it effectively relates to the ways in which Stamps.com "monetizes" the postage sold through its platform. Stamps.com "bears" believe that Stamps.com is improperly "monetizing" postage by skimming economics off three middle-men postage resellers - Intuiship, Express One, and Parcel Partners. Bears believe that Stamps.com is using these middle-men to earn a margin on postage sales that the USPS never intended Stamps.com to earn, thereby enhancing Stamps.com's revenues and earnings at the cost of the USPS. The bears believe that the USPS has been "hoodwinked" by Stamps.com's exploitation of a poorly designed and ill-conceived government program. But again, we encourage you to read the work by Capitol Forum and Prescience Point to better understand the criticisms of the reseller program.

Given the upcoming National Postal Forum, an industry conference attended by both industry and government players, we are writing this report not only for shareholders, but for government employees who we have reason to believe (based on recent news reports) are currently evaluating the future of the USPS reseller loophole that Stamps.com so cleverly exploited.

We also present this report as a criticism of the way Stamps.com is currently handling its PR problems and disclosure obligations. In our view, Stamps.com is going out of its way to "control the narrative" around its stock, but is doing so in a highly suspect manner. Rather than publicly addressing criticisms of its business practices, we believe that the company has resorted to invite-only broker hosted calls, "1x1" investor meetings, and "non-deal" roadshows (i.e. through Goldman, etc.) in order to instill confidence amongst shareholders.

While we think it's a cheap move to draw a "Valeant" analogy, we do note that similar tactics were employed by Mike Pearson in March 2016 at a time when he too was attempting to "control the narrative" on a sinking ship.

While management confidence games can often provide short-term support for stock prices as they help to calm jittery shareholder nerves, our experience is that these types of games eventually unravel, with shareholders discovering the hard way that a management team willing to play fast and loose with Reg FD is the same type of management team that leads shareholders to the slaughterhouse.

The Cover-Up Mosaic: What Is Really Going On With Stamps.com?

1. Huge Insider Sales:

The obvious red flag that got everyone looking at Stamps.com with a skeptical eye was the staggering stock dump from insiders in March onwards. We viewed the insider selling as even more suspect after reviewing a redline version of Stamps.com's 10-K that was filed in February 2017. In that filing, we noted that for the first time, the company revised its risk factor disclosures to allude to risks associated with "indirect payments" tied to "integration partners." Consistent with Stamps.com's strategy of obfuscating disclosures, the company's risk factor modification made little to no sense in plain English. However, we viewed the risk factor change as opening the door for future stock sales and as providing defense for the company in the event of future shareholder litigation.

Disclosure Language Change in 2016 v 2015 10-K:

Source: Bloomberg redline analysis of 2016 vs. 2015 10-K

The subtle disclosure modification, in conjunction with the staggering stock sales, paint a picture of a management team that was already paving the way in February to open the door for stock sales while reducing legal liability risk. In the first half of 2017, both the CEO and CFO dumped staggering amounts of stock in short order, going as far as exercising options expiring in 2024 and 2025 early in order to bail on stock. This selling came despite the fact that the company subsequently made the unusual decision to provide "long-term" guidance in its fiscal year end call - something that Stamps.com had not done for the past several years.

While the CEO attempted to play down his stock sale due to an ongoing personal matter, we note that only a small fraction of his stock sale was attributed to the said personal matter. Furthermore, the CFO sold essentially his entire actionable stake in the stock. Why would Stamps.com's CFO want to dump almost his entire actionable stake in STMP shares when the management team had just given full-year guidance that called for a material acceleration in revenues starting in 2018? We also encourage readers to look into Mr. Huebner's selling history - he has been one of the most astute traders of Stamps.com shares on both the buy and sell side of the equation. Furthermore, if you do the math, the company essentially pitched itself as an earnings double. Did Mr. Huebner not actually believe the HIGHLY UNUSUAL long-term guidance? We acknowledge that Mr. Huebner recently received new option grants following his sale. And if Mr. Huebner's sale was taken in isolation, we would be more willing to excuse the behavior…however, the insider selling is just one of the many red flags surrounding the CFO's recent behavior.

CEO Stock Sale Analysis - 25%+ of actionable stake dumped in short order, with the CEO's "personal matter" only representing <10% of the proceeds of the sale:

Source: STMP Proxy, Friendly Bear analysis, McBride Form 4 filed on March 10, 2017

CFO Stock Sale Analysis - ~90% of actionable stake dumped in short order:

Source: STMP Proxy, Friendly Bear analysis, Huebner Form 4 from March 16.

2. CFO mysteriously absent & avoiding public questions - why?

We spoke with numerous sources who were at an investor conference in March 2017 (Roth Capital Partners) and indicated that Mr. Huebner was slated to appear at the conference and hold meetings with investors on the afternoon of March 14, 2017. Mr. Huebner, however, cancelled his attendance last minute. Our sources indicate that the CEO of Stamps.com had to make the drive from El Segundo to the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point to take Mr. Huebner's place on short notice. According to numerous sources we spoke with, Stamps.com's IR representative indicated that Mr. Huebner's was unable to attend the conference because he "had the flu."

On that same day (March 14th, 2017), Mr. Huebner, allegedly sick with the flu, appears to have been healthy enough to call his broker to begin executing a massive stock dump. According to his Form 4 filing, on the day Mr. Huebner was apparently too sick to meet with investors at the Roth Capital Partners conference, he was early-exercising his 2024/2025 and selling his Stamps.com shareholdings. You can see the timing of his sales on the Form 4…t he sales began on March 14th and continued for several days.

Source: Image; Friendly Bear graphics

But investors familiar with Stamps.com will no doubt be aware that this not the first time Mr. Huebner had the flu in 2017.

On the most recent earnings call on May 3rd, 2017, Stamps.com's investor relations representative opened the call indicating that Mr. Huebner was not present because he "had the flu." We want to tread carefully here. Two bouts of the flu in a 6 week time span could very well represent a more significant health problem for Mr. Huebner, and out of respect to him, we want to acknowledge that there could be something more at play here. We hope that is not the case and wish him the best.

However, we wonder why Stamps.com would not be more transparent with investors at this point about what is really going on with Mr. Huebner. Because if all he really had was the flu, we find it hard to believe that he could not gather enough energy to dial-in to his own earnings call from home. So did Mr. Huebner really have two back-to-back bouts with the flu in a six week timespan?

We also note that Mr. Huebner was healthy enough to be featured on an invite-only call for Craig Hallum clients on May 9 th, only days after the Stamps.com earnings call. We therefore gather that he is not so ill that he is unable to take and make phone calls. Furthermore, for a company facing serious PR problems, we do wonder who at Stamps.com thought it would be a bright idea to have Mr. Huebner re-emerge only to host a call with Craig Hallum. We spoke to sources who listened to the Craig Hallum call who indicated that Mr. Huebner did NOT allow any Q&A during the call, instead going through a script of questions from the Craig Hallum analyst.

Given our skeptical view of Craig Hallum, we take little comfort in Huebner's decision to use Craig Hallum of all firms as a way of getting investors comfortable with his mysterious recent behavior.

Mr. Huebner's absence from Stamps.com's most recent earnings call was just one of the many red flags we observed.

3. What did Management really say on its most recent earnings call? - read between the lines

We spent a considerable amount of time analyzing the most recent earnings call which featured yet another McBride defense of Stamps.com's business practices.

Before we analyze his commentary on the call, we think it is important to provide some context as to what McBride was facing as he approached the earnings call.

First, noted short seller Marc Cohodes very publicly attacked Stamps.com's business model in a Grant's podcast, and followed up his attack with a series of tweets that effectively alleged that Stamps.com was scamming the USPS. His description of Stamps.com's relationship with the USPS involved four-letter words that we can't repeat in this PG report.

Furthermore, McBride and Huebner's stock sales contributed to a significant selloff in Stamps.com shares. The combination of the pre-earnings Cohodes attack and the insider sales resulted in heightened attention from the market on the reseller program and pressure on Stamps.com's stock.

Source: Craig Hallum note from March 22, 2017

We note that during the same time period, market chatter began to pick up regarding whether change is coming to the reseller program. The change in Stamps.com's risk factor disclosures combined with the aggressive insider selling naturally resulted in significant short investor interest into whether something "may be coming" that would impair Stamps.com's ability to interact with resellers. In fact, based on a question posed by Darren Aftahi of Roth, it is clear that a rumor circulated in the market that claimed the USPS had sent a letter to resellers suggesting some form of changes were coming to the reseller program.

Therefore, as Mr. McBride approached his earnings call, he knew that he was going to face a firing squad given all of the controversy he faced going into the call.

If McBride was confident that the USPS was not currently contemplating changes to the reseller program, all McBride had to do was very loudly and clearly say that the USPS was not contemplating any changes to the reseller program. However, in our view, his behavior on the earnings calls projects a very different idea, namely, that the USPS is in fact currently evaluating changes to the reseller program.

In our view, McBride ultimately used the earnings call as a public forum opportunity to lobby the USPS against making any changes that could damage Stamps.com's business.

As he covered the topic of resellers, McBride reminded investors and the USPS that Stamps.com had spent over $1.5 billion on the USPS over the past few years. We found this comment particularly laughable, as McBride effectively tried to convince the USPS that it should be grateful for all of Stamps.com's opex spend over the past several years, including the opex related to generally running the business and paying out hefty compensation packages to executives. We not only find this comparison intellectually dishonest - we find it offensive to the employees and stakeholders of the USPS.

As recently as March 2017, Congressman Jason Chaffetz of the House Oversight Committee warned that the USPS was on the verge of a taxpayer funded bailout:

Source: Here

Therefore, while Mr. McBride has tried to downplay concerns over his use of resellers by arguing that the USPS is not taxpayer funded (see the 2Q16 earnings call), how do you as a taxpayer feel about Stamps.com executives cashing in tens of millions of stock at the expense of the USPS while you, the taxpayer, are on the hook for a potential USPS bailout? And how do senior USPS executives feel about this dynamic? Time will tell.

While we had a good laugh at McBride's ingenuity in trying to justify his company's relevance with creative math, the comment also provides an important glimpse into how McBride approached the call. He clearly viewed it as important to portray Stamps.com as an important partner to the USPS. In our view, by drawing attention to Stamps.com's purported "investment" and its alleged impact on USPS's volumes, he went as far as effectively insinuating that the USPS was at risk of losing volumes should it make any changes to the reseller program.

This is NOT the tone of someone who is very comfortable with his regulatory relations. Rather, we view this as the tone of someone who is attempting to control the narrative.

It is important to draw a distinction between how the USPS views Stamps.com's relationship with the USPS and how the USPS views Stamps.com's relationship with resellers. We therefore note that in the highly scripted remarks, McBride never once said that the USPS was comfortable with the reseller program generally:

Source: Seeking Alpha STMP Transcript

While some readers may argue that we are nitpicking, we remind you that Stamps.com is a company that did not deem it appropriate to disclose settlements with state Attorneys General regarding deceptive business practices. Therefore, reading between the lines matters. Nowhere in McBride's prepared remarks did he say anything about how the USPS views the reseller program. And for investors who actually understand the "short case" on Stamps.com, it revolves NOT around the relationship between Stamps.com and the USPS, but rather, around how Stamps.com interacts with the three major postage resellers - Intuiship, Express One, and Parcel Partners.

And in the Q&A section of the call, when McBride appears to have been surprised with a question from Darren Aftahi about a "letter sent to resellers," we note that McBride continued to push the notion that the USPS would potentially "lose" something if they make any changes to the reseller program. In this segment of the call, he basically rhetorically asked why the USPS would make changes to a program that is "growing twice the industry rate." We viewed his language as a veiled attempt to talk the USPS out of making changes to the reseller program, which we believe suggests that McBride may possess knowledge about pending changes to the reseller program:

The most telling thing in McBride's reply to Aftahi was his use of the term "major change." In light of that careful wording, we believe it is abundantly clear the McBride is aware of some form of changes. We simply think that upon consultation with counsel, he felt the need to include the term "major" to downplay the significance of the coming change as best he could.

So all McBride needs to do is come out and tell us whether or not he expects ANY change to the reseller program - whether "major" or not. Our research associate reached out to Stamps.com for comment and clarification on this topic, but Stamps.com did not reply to our request for comment.

We also want to further analyze the denial of the "letter" on the call.

HERE IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND ABOUT DARREN AFTAHI'S QUESTION:

Any letter to resellers by DEFINITION would not have been addressed to Stamps.com itself. Stamps.com is not a reseller. We believe that only three companies could have possibly received copies of any hypothetical letter - Intuiship, Parcel Partners, and Express One. So we think it is important to note that Darren Aftahi's question did NOT ask McBride whether or not the resellers received a letter. It actually asked whether or not Stamps.com received the said letter. If the letter does exist, Stamps.com by definition should not have received it given the company IS NOT a reseller:

Source: Seeking Alpha transcript (we viewed "what are" as a typo after reviewing the call recording and modified it to "whether")

So did McBride yet again have fun with words here?

McBride did not once deny that the USPS is evaluating changes to the reseller program. In fact, he simply claimed they were not "major changes." He also never denied that the resellers received some form of letter. He appears to have only denied that Stamps.com received the letter, which is a no-brainer.

When McBride had the opportunity to refute the notion that any change to the reseller program is coming he did not. Instead, he played down the significance of any changes by changing the topic and complaining about short sellers ("strategies with our stock"). When we had our research associate reach out to Stamps.com for comment, the company ignored our request for comment. Instead, the company continues to meet with investors in private settings and continues to discuss its business practices outside of the realm of the public eye.

If you carefully analyze McBride's words on the conference call, the story becomes clearer. He had the opportunity to shoot down the idea that there is change coming to the reseller program. He didn't. Instead he changed the topic, "lobbied" the USPS, and then pulled the age-old trick of "blaming the shorts."

We also note that a recent tweet that includes the header of a recent Capitol Forum report appears to corroborate our view the USPS is currently evaluating a change in the USPS reseller program:

Source: Twitter, Capitol Forum

Due to copyright issues and out of respect to the Capitol Forum, we cannot provide a full copy of Capitol Forum's report. We did have a chance to review it and encourage all interested parties to subscribe to Capitol Forum. Capitol Forum's piece referenced in the Cohodes tweet references an interview with an industry insider with intimate knowledge of the reseller program and that individual's opinion on how the USPS is currently thinking about the reseller program.

We also wondered whether anyone had publicly defended Stamps.com's use of resellers - other than shareholders and management. We went through Stamps.com's earnings calls and found that the only apparent defender of Stamps.com's business practices has been a former PRC chairperson with a checkered past.

On a November 2016 earnings call, Mr. McBride repeatedly referenced a call -- that a call that was hosted by B. Riley (the brokerage house that is ~10% owned by Stamps.com Board member and significant shareholder Lloyd Miller). The call featured Ruth Goldway, who according to Mr. McBride's account of the call, defended Stamps.com's use of resellers, and the reseller program more broadly. We encourage you to review the transcript.

Ms. Goldway was the former chair of the Postal Regulatory Commission. Her background made her the ideal person for Stamps.com to use to try and defend its business practices. We also surmise that she has become a pivotal figure for shareholders to get comfortable with Stamps.com's business practices. We find the practice of Stamps.com endorsing a B. Riley hosted call with Ruth Goldway as a rather troubling fact pattern (particularly given the RILY ownership overlap with STMP's Board), but will not harp on that.

Rather, we ask one simple question. When faced with accusations of government waste, who at Stamps.com thought it was a great idea to enlist the aid of an individual who herself was mired in allegations of government waste?

Ms. Goldway came under intense scrutiny for her aggressive travel spend as the USPS financially languished. This 2012 Washington Post story provides an interview between the WaPo and Goldway in which she defended her travel to Beijing (because, the Americans have a lot to learn from the Scottish in terms of how to manufacture envelopes…we wish we were kidding here, but we're quoting out of the article). While she stood by her extensive travel spend for several years, Ms. Goldway was ultimately removed from office in 2014.

These things matter. The reseller programs rose to prominence while Ms. Goldway was traveling to Scottland to learn about how to make better envelopes. This causes us to wonder - could it be possible that if Ms. Goldway was spending less time on postal envelope origami and more time on USPS contracts, perhaps the Stamps.com reseller debacle would have never come to fruition in the first place? Her defense of the program therefore needs to be viewed with a very skeptical eye.

Finally, if all of those red flags were not enough we leave you with one parting question. If the USPS really was so comfortable with how Stamps.com uses resellers, then why is the USPS not directly paying Stamps.com? We note Stamps.com claims to have a strong relationship with the USPS, yet nonetheless, the USPS is not listed as a 10% customer for Stamps.com.

We had our research associate reach out to Stamps.com IR for comment on how the company accounts for the revenues earned through the reseller arrangements and did not receive a response to our request for comment.

Conclusion

This table is why all of this report matters and why changes to the reseller program matter. It represents ~65%+ of Stamps.com's EBITDA based on our calculations!

Source: Friendly Bear analysis

And yes, we used a 100% margin on the EBITDA from reseller dollars. While Mr. McBride has denied that a 100% EBITDA margin is the appropriate margin assumption to use for skimmed reseller monetized postage, we refuse to acknowledge the idea that compensation packages to STMP insiders and general STMP opex constitutes a genuine investment expense against reseller dollars. THERE IS NO GENUINE COST to reseller monetized postage profits. We challenge Stamps.com management to publicly provide an itemized list of the purported "investments" the company has to spend on an ongoing basis to support skimming money off resellers…

We have also talked to numerous sources that claim Stamps.com management has allegedly been openly admitting that reseller arrangements are a material contributor to the company's earnings (behind closed doors).

We gave the company ample opportunity to refute this characterization and the company did not respond. Our research associate even received read receipts from the company's IR team confirming that they received our emailed questions.

We also advise investors to tread carefully in light of the recent stock strength. The most troubling thing we have seen is the aggressive amount of Stamps.com stock being traded by Goldman Sachs over the past few days:

Source: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs recently hosted a non-deal roadshow for Stamps.com. As a bank that does not currently cover STMP stock, we suspect that Goldman would expect payment in some form in exchange for roadshow coverage…i.e. in the form of managing a company's $90 million buyback. We therefore note that Goldman's presence in the order book for Stamps.com is a huge red flag given that Goldman has not historically been a particularly heavy trader of Stamps.com stock (in 2016, Goldman flow ranked #6 according to Bloomberg data). So this begs the question… is Stamps.com management using its buyback to prop the stock up ahead of a negative news announcement?

Source: Bloomberg

So in conclusion, we leave readers with a summary of the ugly mosaic surrounding Stamps.com:

Insiders have sold at an alarming rate.

The CFO's behavior, combined with the bizarre way Stamps.com has handled his absences, raises eyebrows.

This company's disclosure practices are simply abysmal and there is a long history of Stamps.com covering up its relations with government agencies.

In our view, the company's strategically crafted language in response to questions on the reseller program suggests that the USPS could in fact be currently exploring changes to the reseller program.

Our take on the most recent earnings call is that management was trying to control the narrative in anticipation of potential changes.

At least some industry sources seem to believe that there is change coming to the reseller program.

~65%+ of EBITDA is at risk, and if the reseller program is revised, the remaining business will not fetch a rich multiple.

If ANY change comes to the reseller program in the next few months, the insider trading of early-2017 is going to cause a major headache for Stamps.com insiders and raise real ethical and credibility questions.

We see this as a classic example of a management team that has "co-opted" the longs, giving them comfort on a daily basis by holding their hands. However, as we saw after Mike Pearson's infamous selective "bullish analyst" calls from March 2016, more often than not, when a management team spends all of its time comforting the longs, the end result for shareholders is the slaughterhouse.