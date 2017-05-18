Colgate, Buffett, And Volatility

The rally was driven by speculation of a takeover by Kraft Heinz, which has financial backing from Berkshire Hathaway and the operating wizardry of 3G Capital.

On the worst day for U.S. stocks of 2017, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) bucked the trend and rallied 5.74% to top all of the members of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). The 211-year-old maker of soaps, detergent, and toothpaste added about $3.5 billion of value on the day. The stock was driven higher by market speculation that Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has the financing in place to make a takeover bid for the company.

An acquisition of Colgate would add to a string of record-breaking transactions creating the largest consumer products company in the world. In 2013, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) partnered with 3G Capital to takeover Heinz in a leveraging transaction that took the food company into junk territory. In mid-2015, Berkshire and 3G Capital would put anther $10 billion of fresh capital into a merger with Kraft Foods Group that created Kraft Heinz.

A takeover of Colgate-Palmolive would continue an important trend that Seeking Alpha readers should understand. When Berkshire/3G combined to purchase Heinz, it was the 15th largest component in the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (NYSEARCA:SPLV). Currently, Colgate is the 10th largest component in the Low Volatility Index. The strong returns from Colgate-Palmolive helped boost the performance of the Low Volatility fund today. The exchange-traded fund that references this index fell by only 0.41% as the S&P 500 shed 1.77%. The outsized position in Colgate-Palmolive (1.16% in SPLV vs. 0.31% in SPY) helped cushion the Low Volatility fund on a day with a lot of red on the screens.

Academic research has shown that Berkshire Hathaway's spectacular performance can be attributed to two simple factors. In 2013, Andrea Frazzini, David Kabiller, and Lasse Pedersen, each affiliated with hedge fund AQR Capital Management, published "Buffett's Alpha", which deconstructed the return profile of Berkshire Hathaway. From their analysis, the authors found: "the general tendency of high-quality, safe, and cheap stocks to outperform can explain much of Buffett's performance and controlling for these factors makes Buffett's alpha statistically insignificant."

That is a powerful statement. In a set-up to their attention-grabbing assertion, the authors demonstrated that of all stocks that traded for more than 30 years between 1926 and 2011, Berkshire Hathaway had the highest Sharpe Ratio. Buffett also magnified these risk-adjusted excess returns through the deployment of leverage estimated by the authors to be at a level of 1.6 to 1, on average. The leverage came both in the form of borrowings, which benefited from Berkshire Hathaway's very high-quality credit rating, and through float from his insurance subsidiaries. In this year's annual letter, Buffett again dedicated a section to the merits of the float from his property and casualty business that he has used to invest in high-quality stock investments and operating companies.

To demonstrate that Buffett's tremendous performance was a function of this tendency to buy low-risk stocks and employ conservative levels of investment leverage, the authors created tracking portfolios to mimic his market exposure and active stock-selection themes, leveraged to the same active risk as Berkshire Hathaway. The Buffett-tracking portfolio performed comparably to the best-in-class performance of Berkshire Hathaway, demonstrating that Buffett is less a sage stock picker than a principled practitioner who has long understood the Low Volatility Anomaly and who had an investment vehicle that allowed him to avoid costly liquidations in times of stress. The average beta of his public stock holdings was just 0.77 over this period. Unsurprisingly, Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.78.

Low Volatility investing is one of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market", buy-and-hold strategies that have beat the S&P 500 over long time intervals. Levering low volatility investments has been a key to Buffett's long-run success, and adding Colgate-Palmolive to his portfolio would seem par for the course.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.