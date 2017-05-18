This Dividend King Is Likely To Raise Its Dividend By 20%

2017 is likely to be another great year for Lowe's. As a result, there is a good chance the company will raise its dividend by 20% on May 24.

Lowe's is benefiting from strong fundamental tailwinds, such as consumers' willingness to spend more on home improvements, as well as growth in e-commerce.

Lowe's is a Dividend King. It has increased its dividend each year, since it went public in 1961. It typically increases its dividend when it reports first-quarter earnings.

Written for Sure Dividend by Bob Ciura

The list of dividend accolades for home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is long and extremely impressive.

It is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats, which are stocks in the S&P 500 with 25+ consecutive years of dividend growth. Not only that, but Lowe's is also a Dividend King-this is an even rarer group of just 19 stocks, that have each raised their dividends for 50+ years. Lowe's has increased its dividend each year since 1961 - an amazing 55 years in a row.

Its dividend increase history puts it in the same league as companies like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), which are widely regarded as among the most legendary dividend stocks in history.

And yet, for some reason Lowe's does not receive the same amount of attention. But that should change, because not only has the company increased its dividend every year for five and a half decades, but it also raises its dividend at very high rates.

Lowe's is due once again to raise its dividend when it reports fiscal first-quarter earnings on May 24. Here's what investors should expect.

Business Overview

Lowe's was founded in 1946. In the many years since, it has grown to become the No. 2 home improvement retailer in the U.S., behind major competitor The Home Depot (NYSE:HD). Today, Lowe's has more than 2,100 home improvement and hardware stores spread across North America. It generates annual sales of $65 billion, and the stock has a market capitalization of $72 billion.

The business environment for Lowe's is nothing short of excellent. Despite the immense pressure on brick-and-mortar retail, Lowe's is firing on all cylinders. Comparable-store sales, a crucial financial metric for retailers that measures growth at locations open at least one year, rose 4.2% in fiscal 2016.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation, page 4

Last quarter, net sales increased 19%, due to 3.6% growth in average ticket, along with a 15.1% increase in customer transactions. In addition, the company kept a tight lid on operating costs. For the full fiscal year, adjusted earnings-per-share increased 21%, to $3.99. And Lowe's has plenty of opportunity for future growth.

Growth Prospects

Lowe's future growth will be based on two key factors: shifting consumer trends and expansion in new channels. One of the reasons for Lowe's huge growth in recent years is because consumers have placed renewed emphasis on investing in their homes. Consumers have shown a willingness to spend more on home repairs, and are increasingly making minor renovations themselves. This has created a huge and long-lasting fundamental tailwind for Lowe's.

The second major trend that Lowe's is capitalizing on is growth in e-commerce. Internet-based retail is growing at a rapid pace, and brick-and-mortar retailers need to keep up with the trend. Lowe's has done this in multiple ways. Lowe's generated 25% comparable sales growth from Lowes.com last quarter, driven by higher transaction volume and average ticket.

Lowe's is also pursuing growth through acquisitions. Last year, it acquired Canadian home improvement retailer Rona for $2.3 billion. The strategy behind the deal was that it broadened Lowe's geographic footprint. Lowe's already has a strong presence in Mexico, where comparable sales grew double-digits last quarter. Similarly, Canada has a large and growing addressable market.

Source: Canada Acquisition Presentation, page 4

Rona's business is focused on Quebec, which contains approximately 25% of Canada's home improvement market. Lowe's generated mid-single digit growth in comparable sales in Canada last quarter. And, as is typical from large acquisitions, Lowe's will likely be able to generate significant cost synergies to accelerate earnings growth.

Lowe's expects fiscal 2017 to be another strong year. Comparable sales are expected to increase 3.5% from 2016. Total sales are projected to rise 5%, due to comparable sales growth and the opening of 35 new stores. Diluted earnings-per-share are expected to reach $4.64 for the year, representing year-over-year growth of 16%. This will be enough growth to justify another 20% dividend increase this year.

Dividend Analysis

Lowe's is a very shareholder-friendly company, thanks to its excellent cash flow. It generated $4.5 billion of free cash flow in 2016, which was up 24% from the previous year. It typically returns 100% of its cash flow to shareholders, through dividends and share repurchases. In fiscal 2016, Lowe's utilized $3.5 billion for stock buybacks, and paid $1.1 billion in dividends.

Lowe's has a current dividend payout of $1.40 per share. As of its May 17 closing price, the stock has a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is slightly below the average S&P 500 yield, which is roughly 2%. Lowe's relatively low dividend yield is likely why the stock does not get much attention from income investors. However, it more than makes up for its low yield, with very high dividend growth. In the past five years, Lowe's has increased its dividend by 20% per year, on average.

The company maintains a target payout ratio of 35%. This makes it easier to project what kind of a dividend raise investors can expect, based on the company's financial performance over the past year. Based on 2017 guidance, a 35% payout ratio would yield a dividend of approximately $1.64, which would represent a 16% dividend raise. However, there is a good chance Lowe's earnings growth will come in better-than-expected this year. Lowe's has a history of positive earnings surprises; fourth-quarter earnings-per-share beat expectations by 9%.

As a result, it is not unreasonable for investors to believe a 20% dividend raise is in the cards for 2017.

Final Thoughts

Lowe's admittedly has a low dividend yield. This could make it relatively unattractive to investors looking for higher dividend yields. However, for investors willing to be patient, Lowe's dividends can really add up over time. For example, if an investor buys and holds Lowe's stock at its current dividend yield, in 10 years the yield on cost would be above 10%, assuming 20% annual dividend growth. And, the yield on cost would be even higher if dividends are reinvested.

Lowe's has a strong fundamental backdrop, plenty of growth opportunities, and a low payout ratio. This is the recipe for high dividend growth, which is why investors should expect a 20% dividend increase when Lowe's reports first-quarter results on May 24th.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.