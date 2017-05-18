Stein Mart's (SMRT) CEO Hunt Hawkins on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 17, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Hunt Hawkins - CEO and Director

Gregory Kleffner - CFO, EVP and Secretary

Analysts

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company

David Mann - Johnson Rice

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Stein Mart First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. In the course of the presentation this morning and in response to your questions statements may be made as to certain matters that constitute forward-looking information that is subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning those factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's fiscal 2016 annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 28, 2017, and other filings with the SEC. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Hunt Hawkins, CEO of Stein Mart. Thank you. You may begin.

Hunt Hawkins

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. I'm going to make some opening comments, and then I'll turn the call over to Greg Kleffner, our CFO, who will review our results for the quarter, and we'll take questions after that.

We continue to experience traffic weakness that we have not seen since the 2008/2009 recession. Some of this is the lingering effect of last year's missteps, but we also know there have been dramatic changes in consumer shopping behaviour, particularly in the apparel area. Recognizing this challenging retail apparel sales environment, we are being conservative with our spending and cash flows.

We discussed our initial plans to manage our inventories lower, with increased impact in the fall, and reduced capital expenditures during our March earnings call. We suspended our quarterly dividend, which will save $11 million this year, and have further reduced our planned capital spending by an additional $8 million. We also continue to manage our expenses to even leaner levels.

After paying a dividend for 16 consecutive quarters, making the decision to suspend this was difficult. As we said in the press release, this will free up approximately $14 million on an annual basis. These steps will strengthen our financial position as we work to update and execute strategies and inventory management plans to impact sales.

As we work to reduce inventories, it is important to understand that we are balancing the receipts with timely markdowns to keep inventory fresh. Our mission is to make inventories more productive, but this is very much a balancing act. While we began implementing our inventory reduction strategy this spring, we've been constrained by purchase commitments made early in the buying cycle. This, combined with traffic-driven sales declines, resulted in our making significantly less progress than we wanted. We will continue to aggressively mark down seasonal inventories as necessary to keep them clean going into the third quarter.

We've been more prudent with our fall purchasing plans and will be carefully reviewing spring 2018 buying levels as those plans come together this fall. We feel strongly that we should plan to hold back more purchase dollars for in-season receipts rather than committing to almost all of our purchases before beginning the season. This will allow us more flexibility to react to sales trends. As we saw in the first quarter, it positions us to better react to fashion and selling trends opportunistically, and will inject more special purchases into our offerings.

Now I'd like to update you on a few of the topics we mentioned on our March earnings call. First, our consumer marketing research. We've completed our focus group sessions from a cross-section of core, occasional and non-customers, and now I can share a few key takeaways from these efforts. Not surprisingly, we are viewed as a hybrid between the department stores and off-price retailers. Because of that, customers are a bit uncertain of what to expect from us. This tells us that we need to provide better clarity of our offer in our marketing and how we present our merchandise in our stores.

Consumers also told us that national brands are very important, as they validate our value and fashionability. But while sale and discount prices are motivating, calling Stein Mart a discount store detracts from the fashion offering perception. These are important distinctions that will be addressed as we develop new messaging and as we hone our pricing, promotion and couponing strategies. Many in the focus groups felt that our store layout was more difficult to shop because it wasn't organized by departments and felt a bit cluttered. This reinforces what we have concluded ourselves, as we have been working on product presentation and grouping changes for the floor, which I'll talk about in a moment.

Focus group participants were also asked to critique several brand messaging concepts. Based on the feedback, key things were identified that will be considered as we redevelop our advertising strategy. Our research results will be provided to several agencies, including the incumbent, who will all make presentations to management, and we expect to select an agency by the end of June to help us launch new brand messaging in the third quarter.

In the second quarter, we will test a new ladies apparel flow in 20 stores in 4 markets. Taking all of the feedback from the focus groups, we have grouped brands together, first by lifestyle and then by classification. We believe this will make the apparel shopping experience easier for her to navigate. We will review the customers' response to this new format and make any necessary adjustments before rolling out to all stores by fall.

In addition, we will be testing a new smaller format for our home/gift area, with higher capacity fixtures, with space freed up for ladies apparel in our 5 new stores this fall.

We have also just completed a major realignment of our ladies apparel buying team. The new structure is set to clearly define buying responsibility by brand and classification. This will reduce duplication, increase productivity and, most importantly, make the shopping experience easier for our customer, both in-store and online.

And finally, in addition to our store efforts, we remain focused on our e-commerce business, which is doing quite well, with all categories outperforming our stores. Conversion continues to increase due to added breadth and depth of our online assortment, as well as improvements in the site's usability and functionality. We've made progress getting vendors to allow us to show their brand name or let the customer see the brand with a simple click. We've expanded our drop ship capabilities to reduce cost and increase offerings, and are optimistic we can test ship from stores this fall. And even with our first quarter growth, we have a substantial opportunity to significantly deepen our e-commerce penetration. We're making good progress with this business and are getting much closer to our goal of it being a bottom line contributor.

So on behalf of our entire executive leadership team, I want to say once again that we will do everything we can to continue to improve our business as we progress through 2017 and into 2018.

Now I'll turn the call over to Greg, who will go over our operating results and updated outlook. Greg?

Gregory Kleffner

Thank you, Hunt, and good afternoon, everyone. Net income for the first quarter was $3.7 million or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.3 million or $0.29 per diluted share in 2016. Comparable store sales for the first quarter decreased 7.6%, and same-store sales were impacted by a decline in transactions, which was driven by traffic. Average unit retail and units per transaction were down slightly, and the lower average unit retail prices really came from our higher markdowns. On a geographic basis, sales were the strongest in the West, with most other regions performing closer to our overall results. Total sales for the first quarter were $337.3 million compared to $355.7 million in 2016. The decrease in sales reflects the comparable store sales decrease, somewhat offset by sales from our new stores.

We had 292 stores open at the end of the first quarter this year, which compared to 283 stores at the end of the first quarter last year. E-commerce sales for the first quarter grew by 38% and lifted comp sales results by 70 basis points. Our online business represented 2.7% of the quarter's total sales, and shoe sales performed better than the chain as a whole. Gross profit for the quarter was $95.6 million or 28.3% of sales. That compares to $108.9 million or 30.6% of sales in the first quarter of 2016. About half of the rate decline was due to higher markdowns taken to manage our inventories. Of that half, about 75% came from clearing ladies apparel, both what we had remaining from fall and our current spring merchandise, to keep the inventories in line. We did not accelerate or take deeper discounts, but the totals were higher as we simply had too much of that inventory.

Most of the other higher markdowns related to liquidation of underperforming home inventories. The other half of the gross profit rate decline was from higher occupancy costs that leveraged negatively on our lower comp sales. Occupancy costs are higher as a result of our new stores net of closings, as well as scheduled and negotiated rent increases.

Pre-opening costs were $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2017 and the same in 2016. In both periods, approximately $300,000 was included in gross profit, with the remaining $800,000 in SG&A. SG&A expenses for the first quarter were $85.5 million compared to $86.5 million in last year's first quarter. Our expense savings from increased focus on lean SG&A levels and lower expense for legal settlements more than offset operating expenses for new stores and those driven by cost increases. Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 58.5% compared to 37.9% in last year's first quarter. The higher rate reflects the new accounting standard for stock compensation, which resulted in $1.1 million higher income tax expense for the quarter. Earnings per share was $0.02 lower compared to how this would have been previously reported.

Starting this year, the tax impact for the difference between the actual deduction and our book expense is recorded through the tax provision. In the past, this was recorded as an increase or decrease in equity. Our actual tax deductions for stock awards and options have always been based on the amounts paid to or exercised by our associates, which is different than our book expense. The change in accounting has no impact on our actual deductions or cash flows, and the payouts at lower values than what was expensed for the award like we have now result in additional tax expense. This difference was particularly large this year due to the significant drop in our stock price from the time the award was granted 3 years ago to the payment in 2017.

This will primarily be a first quarter impact each year, as that is when our stock awards are paid out. Be aware that if payouts occur at higher values than what was expensed, there will be a tax benefit. Excluding the impact of the new accounting standard, the effective tax rate would have been 46.7%. That rate is higher than last year's 37.9% rate due to the impact of the relatively small permanent items on our low pre tax earnings.

Now taking a look at the balance sheet. Total inventories at the end of the quarter were $322 million compared to $317 million at the end of last year's first quarter. New stores added about 3% to our total inventories. Average inventory per store was down 2.1% from last year. We wanted this to be lower, but again, we're dealing with higher than desired purchase commitments and a weak sales environment. We anticipate the decreases in our inventories will accelerate throughout the year as we make progress with our inventory management initiatives, including lower upfront purchase commitments for fall.

Capital expenditures totalled $7.2 million for the first quarter or $6.9 million net of tenant improvement allowances. This compares to $11.3 million or $10.9 million net of tenant improvement allowances in 2016 for the first quarter. For the full year 2017, planned capital expenditures have been decreased to approximately $24 million or $21 million net of tenant improvement allowances. This compares to $42 million or $36 million net of tenant improvement allowances in 2016. Our planned decrease comes from pushing out non-critical store remodel and information technology investments. As Hunt said, we'll also free up $14 million on an annual basis through suspending our quarterly dividend. This was a difficult decision to make, but we wanted to more conservatively manage our debt as we work on improving our results.

Borrowings under our credit facilities were $157 million at the end of the first quarter, and our unused availability was $94 million. Last year, borrowings were $149 million at the end of the first quarter and unused availability was $113 million. While borrowings were slightly higher than last year at the end of the first quarter, our cash management plan should result in 2017 borrowings at or below what they were in 2016.

Now I'd like to review our updated full year 2017 outlook. We're now expecting to open a total of 10 new stores, relocate 1 store and close 7 stores in 2017. Closings were up 2 from our initial estimate. After further analysis, it made sense to close 2 more locations this year at the end of their natural lease terms. 3 stores were closed this spring, with the other 4 planned for September. We continue to expect that our total sales will be at least 4% above our comparable store sales increases for the year, due to net new stores and this year's additional 53rd week.

We now expect our gross profit rate to be about the same as the fiscal 2016 rate of 26.4%. This is significantly lower than we previously estimated, primarily due to the impact of first quarter sales and gross profit, which were lower than anticipated, as well as higher projected second quarter markdowns to reduce inventories.

We're now forecasting SG&A expenses to increase only $5 million for the year compared to the $15 million increase previously estimated. The reduction comes primarily from operating savings and lower incentive compensation. Future quarters' effective tax rate will be higher than the 38% previously estimated, due to the impact of permanent items on lower anticipated earnings.

Lastly, as we said in our release, if first quarter sales trends continue into the second quarter, our loss per share will be in the range of $0.20 to $0.25 for the second quarter. This considers lower margin on the lower sales, as well as continued increased markdowns that will be required to keep our inventories in line.

This concludes the prepared portion of our comments. As a reminder, we're joined today by investors and others who are listening on the webcast and as a result can't ask questions on this call. Following the call tonight and then again tomorrow, we will be available to answer questions that any of you might have.

Now we're happy to take questions from those of you on the call. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Anthony Lebiedzinski from Sidoti & Company. Please go ahead.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Yes, good afternoon. And thank you for taking the question. So just wondering if you could provide any more details as far as how your quarter - how the quarter was - we heard from other retailers that some of them got hurt because of a shift in tax refund season, not necessarily that -- maybe that impacted your type of customer, but just was wondering if you could provide any comments how the quarter flowed February through April?

Hunt Hawkins

Yes, Anthony, this is Hunt, and thank you for being on the call with us this afternoon. Frankly, we don't think the tax returns had any impact on our particular customer base. The way we saw sales flowing through the quarter, actually a little better than we've heard most people reporting in February. March was more difficult, with a slight bounce-back in April, obviously due to the Easter shift.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Got it, got it. Okay. And so as far as your second quarter commentary, you're saying that if the trends continue. So are they -- so I just wanted to clarify, I mean, are they actually still continuing so far into the second quarter the same as you were seeing in the first quarter? Or maybe you could provide commentary as to how May is looking so far?

Gregory Kleffner

Yes, Anthony, it's Greg. We're not going to come out on May, and frankly, at this point, I think too early to really have a meaningful idea of what the trends are for the second quarter, partway through May, and it's very early in that -- in the month and obviously real early in the quarter. We wanted to make sure that there was good input for all you guys out there on what the second quarter would be if sales were at that level. We're certainly not saying that we think sales are going to be at that level. We've never given sales guidance in the past, but we just want to make sure that, particularly for those of you that model, that when you're looking at what your model impact and things is that you can sort of test it with that statement. But we're certainly not out there trying to predict what sales are going to be for the quarter.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Got it. Okay, I just wanted to clarify that. Thank you for that. And so you're closing 7 stores in 2017. As you look forward to 2018, can we expect additional store closings? How should we think about that? I mean, obviously things have changed quite a bit even since you had your last call in March.

Hunt Hawkins

Yes, Anthony, so one of the things that happened -- we close things on natural lease terms for the most part, and there's a couple of exceptions. I can talk about that in a minute. And the reason we do that is our commitments with the landlords are such that we -- if we close one in the middle, in between lease terms, we'd have to continue to pay the rent. We don't -- I would say in the past, we certainly haven't had stores that have lost more than the rent, CAM and insurance. We're looking at a couple stores in that regard right now, but a little too early to tell on that.

I'd say, in general, probably a few more closings than we would have anticipated 6 months or a year ago going forward, but it's not going to be large amounts that we look at now. While we certainly, with this current environment, have more stores that have fallen into the operating loss category, most of those are sort of barely past zero. They haven't -- we don't have a ton that are in the really bad loss category. And we also have a lot that are newer. And we really think with improved overall chain results we'll improve those. They sort of opened at an inopportune time. When we had our results it really dragged down those new stores.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Okay, got it. And is it safe to assume that you're not planning any new store openings in 2018?

Hunt Hawkins

It's Hunt again. We still have 4 stores that we're committed to that we plan to open. So right now we -- as we said during the last call, we're still tapping on the brake. So unlikely that you will see any additions to that list. And you can still -- it's early in the process. So if a landlord doesn't deliver, something could fall out on that. You certainly won't see anything added, but you might see one fallout or so.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Got it. All right. Thank you very much.

Hunt Hawkins

You bet.

Operator

Our next question is from David Mann from Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

David Mann

Yes, thank you. Good afternoon. In terms of the competitive environment, did you see any impact from the numerous closings of department stores in your competitive areas? And if so, could you quantify any difference in those markets versus other markets?

Hunt Hawkins

David, I don't think -- this is Hunt, and thank you for joining us on the call this afternoon. I don't think that we really saw any impact from competitors. Perhaps there was a bit in the Texas market, although we actually saw a slight uptick in our Texas performance. So I really can't attribute anything that we saw to any of our competitors and what they were doing with their closings.

David Mann

And then in terms of your customer research, I'm not sure I heard you comment on sort of the -- a younger oriented customer, whether it be an actual younger customer or your typical customer with a younger orientation. I know you've had a lot of efforts to try to attract that particular demographic. Can you just give a sense from your research how that demographic is viewing you?

Hunt Hawkins

Well, we keep saying younger. I don't really think younger is the right terminology. And I think, if you've seen the direction that we're going with product in the store, we're really trying to differentiate the assortment by lifestyle, not so much by age category or that. So you look at it and you say, whether the customer we have is classic or traditional or what we may have called modern or updated last year, probably that's more updated, and then you've got this contemporary customer. And that's a small amount of customers for us, but it is something that we think we need to begin to address. So you'll see MaryAnne and her merchant organization, and I referred to the changes that she's made there, begin to react to that through those changes.

David Mann

And then in terms of one of the initiatives you have, the credit card, can you give a sense on how that performed this quarter in terms of penetration and contribution to income?

Gregory Kleffner

Yes, David. It's Greg. We were at 16.4% penetration this year; last year, 15.2%. The credit card generally gets sold, if you will, or opened at the register, so the store traffic certainly hampers us, or lack of store traffic certainly hampers us in that regard. We've got some things in store we're not quite ready to talk about for a little later in the year that we think will be some good initiatives for pumping that up and getting closer to that, we think, sort of a 25% kind of penetration goal, which we think is the foreseeable future goal.

David Mann

And would I be correct to assume that it was an income generator this quarter?

Gregory Kleffner

Oh, no, it's a big income generator this quarter.

David Mann

But I mean a year-over-year improvement.

Gregory Kleffner

Oh, year-over-year about the same. A little better. Slightly higher.

David Mann

Okay. Thank you. In terms of your plans on CapEx, can you give a sense on if you needed to cut back even more, whether there would be an opportunity, perhaps, talking about what your maintenance CapEx level would look like?

Gregory Kleffner

Yes, I'd say, but for new stores, we're probably pretty close to a maintenance CapEx level. New stores have been cut back. As Hunt said, we're committed on a little less than a handful for 2018. But that's -- if you look at our CapEx, that right now, about half of that CapEx is new stores, so half of what we have now. So to the extent we cut back on the numbers, and we have 10 new stores this year, so if you cut that in less than half you're cutting half of -- our CapEx by half. So that -- I think that maybe gives you some idea. And take a look at -- you can see the capital expenditures presented in that (inaudible) on the investor presentation. So you can -- in existing stores, we're at $12.5 million-ish or thereabouts. So that's probably a pretty good idea of what maintenance CapEx is. I don't know that we could sustain that for 5 years. We could certainly sustain it for several years, I think, if we needed.

David Mann

Okay. And then in terms of your gross margin guidance, it would seem reasonable to assume that, that does assume an improvement in the back half as your inventory management initiatives take hold. I'm just curious, from the deleveraging aspect of your occupancy cost, do you assume a significant improvement in comps so that, that deleveraging impact is obviously significantly offset by the reduced markdowns?

Gregory Kleffner

I don't want to give any guidance to sales in the second half because, frankly, right now in this environment I don't think that would be prudent of us, even if we had thoughts on that. But I think right now we're really looking at most of the change in the second half gross profit and what we've said about things really coming from how we manage inventories and the markdowns. That's the biggest impact we have. I mean, is there some impact of occupancy? Sure. But the biggest levers we have to pull and the results that we need to get are all in the merchandise/markdown area. And having less inventories going into the season, as we will certainly have for the fall, will be a big help towards us controlling markdowns. And we're being conservative on our buying at this point, which will not only drive less markdowns, but it will also sort of force us, if you will, to sort of buy in season. And that -- we aren't worried about having availability of things and want to do more of that going forward anyway.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And if there are no further questions, I'd like to turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

Hunt Hawkins

Thank you for joining us on the call today, and we look forward to talking with you next quarter.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

