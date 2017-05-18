xG Technology's (XGTI) CEO George Schmitt on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

xG Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:XGTI)

Daniel Carpini

Thank you very much operator. Good afternoon everyone and thank you all for joining xG Technology’s first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me today on the call are George Schmitt, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Roger Branton, Chief Financial Officer.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to George Schmitt, Executive Chairman and Chief Operating Officer. George?

George Schmitt

Thanks, Daniel, and thanks to all of you for taking time to listen to this call and we will of course take questions at the end of Roger's discussion. We are very, very pleased with our first quarter results, rather than a miss on the British pound, the dollar exchange rate during the first quarter and a few minor cockpit issues that delayed a few shipments; we did as we said we would do this quarter and then some. I am pleased that we continue to make sales at a run rate of over $1 million a week as a company. We are expecting a good second quarter based on where we are today and what we are working on.

I also want to add that we had just a magnificent National Association of Broadcasters Show down in Las Vegas about a month ago. It resulted in about $3 million of tentative orders some of which have already turned into permanent orders not just from existing customers but from new customers for our company. Our new product flow is very good now with a complete overhaul of our satellite product line and us taking our first steps to become resellers of satellite services. We'll have two new product releases from both KA and KU satellite systems before the end of this quarter that will greatly enhance our ability to be in front of what our customers need.

We announced our new news in that product during the first quarter and is coming along nicely. We have our first couple of orders now and that product will serve our broadcast customers very well. In addition, we’re in the final stages of deciding whether to go forward with a new bonded cellular product, so that we can offer full service products to our broadcast customers making us a one step shop for all their needs. It's a dramatic change in the way that we have done business prior to now.

Well our first quarter numbers included a bargain purchase gain and a significant reduction of debt related to the seller from our acquisition of the assets of Vislink. It also included several million dollars a one-time costs related to the acquisition to the cost of personnel reductions as a result of the acquisition and other items that Roger will go through in his discussion.

Our cash flow was positive in Q1 and we expect to repeat in Q2. We do still have payments due on some of the liabilities we assumed as part of our Vislink asset purchase. You will recall that we in order to finalize the transaction agreed to accept $4.6 million worth of liabilities that that the seller was to have paid and was unable to pay those who were paying overtime out of our existing cash flow and we’re being able to manage that very, very well.

All that said I expect that we’ll be EBITDA positive for the year and net income positive as well just as we projected during our road show in December of last year. With slight adjustment for the revenue for the year from the $60 million that we were forecasting to around $55 million, $56 million this year adjusting for the five week delay and being able to recognize revenue from the acquisition.

We also have in the room with us two of our business unit Presidents: John Payne, who runs the Americas, and James Walton, who runs the rest of the world here in case if you have any questions that Roger and I can’t answer. I would once again like to thank Rick Mooers, our Lead Director on the Vislink acquisition and Roger Branton, our CFO, for all the hard work to get the Vislink deal done and then doing the cleanup – leading the cleanup efforts that come naturally behind the acquisition.

I could not be more pleased with the integration works that has been done led by James and John putting our companies together and working together in ways that normally takes years for companies to do the working together and movements in our product lines have been just outstanding.

So with that I'll stop talking. Roger, it is all up to you now.

Roger Branton

Okay, thank you, George. Good afternoon everyone. So let's start with the first quarter income statement. First quarter 2017 revenues were $9.3 million compared to $929,000 for the first quarter last year, representing an increase of approximately of $8.4 million. Revenues were again a record high for the company and is directly attributed to the acquisition of Vislink. As George mentioned, the exchange rate impact on revenues impacted it negatively about $347,000 otherwise revenues would have about $9.7 million.

Cost of components and personnel were $5.5 million compared to $426,000 for the first quarter of last year, again the increase attributable to the acquisition of Vislink. There was a one-time non-cash inventory step-up adjustment of $350,000 including cost of goods sold. Therefore, gross margins were approximately 44% compared to actually excluding the one-time cash item of 350 compared to gross margins of 54% for the same period last year, the 44% was consistent with our forecast.

G&A expenses were at $6.5 million compared to $2 million for the first quarter of 2016 representing an increase of $4.5 million. The increase is due to the inclusion of $2.5 million of G&A expenses as a result of the Vislink acquisition and one-time acquisition related fees of $1.9 million recorded in G&A. R&D expenses were $1.9 million for the quarter compared to $1.7 million. Last year, the $200,000 increase reflects an increase of $600,000 from the Vislink acquisition and then offset by a decrease of $400,000 from legacy payroll reductions.

Depreciation and amortization was $1 million for the quarter, which is actually a decrease of approximately $400,000 compared to the first quarter of last year. This decrease is from taking additional impairment charges at the end of last year. Therefore was less to amortize in the first quarter of this year. First quarter 2017 loss from operations was $5.7 million compared to $4.6 million for the same period last year.

Other income and expense, the company recorded a preliminary bargain purchase gain of $11.8 million on the Vislink acquisition and a further $2.9 million gain on the extinguishment of debt. Net income was $8.3 million, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million for the same period last year.

EBITDA for the first quarter was $9.8 million, compared to an EBITDA loss last year of $2.6. So now we’ll get into normalizing earnings, we look at that take into account one-time acquisition related fees, we take into account expense reductions that will not continue going forward, we also include severance costs and any other onetime charges that are not expected to continue going forward. All those account to $3.3 million, so if you add that back in the adjusted loss for the quarter from operations was $2.4 million, adjusted net income $11.6 million and EBITDA was a positive $12.4 million.

As we previously advised the market, the company believed with the synergies, with IMT and xG, cost between $405 million could potentially be eliminated from the business. The company is happy to report that we achieved that goal, we have successfully reduced annual cost by approximately $4.4 million which is composed of the following: personnel costs were reduced by eliminating 46 redundant positions and outsourcing certain functions with annual cost savings of $3.8 million, salaries and severance cost of approximately $800,000 were recorded in the quarter. We also were able to reduce facility cost by $600,000 about $103,000 was recorded also in the quarter that was not expected to continue.

Therefore total cost stripped out of the business combined was approximately $4.4 million. Meantime you have reduction in personnel obviously it’s a difficult process especially for the effected employees, we wish to thank the employees most importantly, some of which have been with the company for an excess of 30 years. We do anticipate a further reduction of $600,000 to be implemented as soon as possible, where we anticipate this expense reduction to be non-personnel in nature.

Moving onto the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $4.7 million in cash, current inventory at $6.6 million, accounts receivable $11.7 million, total current assets $35 million, current liabilities was $18 million which equates to $17 million working capital ratio, compared to $8 million, which is a $9 million improvement for the quarter. Also at the quarter end, xG's debt including long-term debt obligations and accrued interest stood unchanged at $2 million.

Moving on to the cash flow statement net cash used in operating activities for the three months ending March 31, 2017 was $100,000, compared to $2.8 million use of funds for the same period last year. Excluding payments to liabilities assumed that George mentioned the company was cash flow positive in Q1. Net cash used in investing activities for the three months ended March 31 was $6.8 million, as compared to net cash provided of $467,000 for the same period last year. The primary use of cash was $6.8 million with the acquisition of Vislink.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $4.6 million, as compared to $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016. $2 million was paid on the promissory notes for total cash paid to Vislink of $8.5 million.

The company expects to finalize a third-party fair market evaluation of the assets acquired of Vislink in a second quarter which will be filed when we anticipate it, hopefully sooner than this quarter.

So with that I will turn it back over to the operator for Q&A.

Josh Seide

Hi, this is actually Josh signing in for Brian. Thank you for taking the questions. With Vislink now integrated, can you talk a bit about the strategy for marketing, the combined company technology to both broadcast and entertainment as well as law enforcement and defense markets both here and internationally? Thanks.

George Schmitt

We have not done anything to rationalize the product lines even where they redundant with each other yet, Brian. We have – Josh, I’m sorry, we have – we will do that but we thought that it was important to customers – our customer realize that we are not going to be leaving them high and dry in any way shape or form. The marketing of products like satellite and the camera systems that we have are being led by individual business unit managers under James Walton and John Payne; Daniel Carpini of course make sure that we keep things pretty well straight and together. We have not at this point in time done anything promotion wise. We've tried the customers who are going to be raising prices on them and doing other things that might impact them, there were some customers who didn't like Vislink and some customers who didn't like IMT and some who didn’t like xG either.

And we've managed to convince them all with, yes, we are one company now. But they don't have to worry about whether or not we're going to continue to serve them. And service the products. We're putting in a whole new system on the repair side. So that our customers can call us around the world 24/7, we do have to have slightly different marketing strategies for various parts of the world what you can sell in the United States doesn't necessarily work in the Asian markets and their requirements and expectations are pretty different. We've identified those as best we can and our dealing with issues of the customer. Our customers have given us so I met with a number of them at the broadcasting show. And we are doing things to solve some of the issues that they brought up with us all the time.

I have to say again that the expectations that I had of issues that were going to be difficult to solve or been largely put aside the transition of putting these two companies together and having the teams continue to work. And have a engineering resources around the world working on common issues for customers and new products is just been far better than I expected 10 weeks ago when this acquisition was completed.

Josh Seide

Great.

George Schmitt

Go ahead, Josh.

Josh Seide

That’s helpful. And can you give us a sense maybe of the company – the combined companies pipeline of opportunities outstanding in terms of – maybe the value of data on work awaiting award currently and are there plans to build out that pipeline and expand the opportunity you said now that the companies have been combined.

George Schmitt

Yes, that's a fair question. We – Vislink was using sales force, we were using a different system. We converted the entire company over to using sales force for our leads. The recollection that I have is that the full pipeline is around 110 million or thereabouts and the weighted pipeline is around 35 million, John or James if I’m – much holler at me.

John Payne

The 100 million is in unweighted with about 40 million in weighted pipeline for the Americas business.

James Walton

Yes, and for the rest will be 70 million pipeline of weighted about 40 million.

George Schmitt

Yes, so our pipeline is very strong or backlog is also very strong. We are sitting now around $9 million and that we describe backlog as an order from a customer where the delivery data and its sign and credit approved. So we'll look in those – the approximate numbers as of today.

Josh Seide

Great. That’s helpful. And then in the press release you also called out a number of six figure awards that you won wondering the quarter. Can you comment on the size of those customers and what you expect in terms of cross-selling or up-selling opportunities within those customers in coming quarters?

George Schmitt

Yes. We had at least three orders over $1 million – over $0.5 million during the quarter, have been remember off the top of my head. There are some cumulating orders that we had from individual customers that might add another one with around $1 million in them. If we decide to go forward with the abundance cellular product and that's a difficult decision for us and somewhat complex because we have to make deals with the cellular providers to make the whole thing work, they're more than happy to have our business if we can get it right.

The new products that we’re coming out with the microLite two product, the new satellite systems that we have that both working Ka, Ku, L and C-bands are all going to be there for up-selling the newsnet product can really help broadcast companies not have to roll big trucks all the time with satellite dishes on top of them to broadcast really fine video quality broadcast systems for their own customers. So the new products are designed specifically so that we can up-sell. When we took a look at what we were doing in satellite, we think that there can be a tremendous growth business for us over the next several years; not just in the United States, but more around the rest of the world even there than here; first we were in other state. And we did get our first order for newsnet for around $400,000, it’s currently being installed up in Massachusetts.

Anything else James or John you'd like to add?

James Walton

With any of the public safety orders that we have announced, they’re always up-sell over time. Once you are embedded with those customers, it's much easier to continue business with them. I think one of the orders that was announced for downlink equipment. So follow on to receive equipment is preferred within the brands that they purchased. So they do faster ongoing business over two-year periods typically; another big order was for wireless camera systems, which again once – if a supplier places a significant order of that level, they will continue to buy within the brand and add additional units over time. So we expect that all of these orders will have follow on both from an up-sell and with additional units over time.

George Schmitt

We also have in the federal sector John Coleman couldn't get here quick enough from his airplane tonight. I should say that the proposals that we have into the National Spectrum Consortium and the National Institute of Standards and Technology are significant and some of those we expect to be awarded over the next six weeks. All of those kinds of things are done to support the product line of the entire company.

Josh Seide

Great, that's helpful. Thank you.

George Schmitt

You’re welcome.

William Gibson

Thank you. On a normalized basis, why should we be looking at SG&A and R&D run rates up through the rest of the year?

Roger Branton

Hi. How you doing, Bill? It’s Roger. Well, as I said it was $6.5 million for the quarter compared to $2 million last year, with an increase of $4.5 million. So I would take $2 million at least off of the $6.5 million. And if you have between $4 million and $4.5 million for the quarter for G&A that would be conservative. And on the R&D piece, the $1.9 million for the quarter I would use that number as well. It’s just a conservative base, I mean, I would say that there are going to be some extensive that are going to hit also in the second quarter as one-time, but will back those out on a normalized basis as well.

William Gibson

Okay. Actually that was right. Next question was – so there will be some more one-time stuff in the second quarter.

George Schmitt

Yes. Recall, we picked up $4.6 million in liabilities from Vislink as part of the deal that we finally close to purchase the assets, those have to be paid. They will hit the cash flow and some of them will hit the income statement. But we know what they are and we will certainly help people what those numbers look like.

William Gibson

Okay. And, in the first quarter revenue how much of that was Vislink or the other way how much was the xMax and IMT.

George Schmitt

Bill, because we reorganize the company right away, it's pretty hard for us to say exactly what came from where because we changed the management, but roughly the $9.3 million that we had around $6 million or so is from the rest of the world and around and the rest of it is from the Americas. So the $3.5 million some of it is old Vislink and some of it is – the rest of it is from the legacy products.

William Gibson

Okay, thank you.

George Schmitt

The rest of the world did most of the – Bill, they did little over $6 million.

William Gibson

Okay. And if we go forward with a bonded cellular product, what does that do to gross margins, I would assume the dollars are go up and the margin goes down.

George Schmitt

Yes, you’re right. Bonded cellular will not carry a 50% margin for sure, it'll carry a margin probably closer to the 20%, and that's part of what we're struggling with – we're pretty close to making our decision. We know how to do it. And the reason that we would do it is so that our customers if they're going to buy bonded cellular anyway. We might as we’ll keep as much control of the customer as we can. And that's really our overarching decision making point, but it will drop the margins on – that product will not have the margins that we have on our other products.

William Gibson

I would assume in your new revenue guidance there is nothing building for that anyway, so…

George Schmitt

No, there is not. We're still expecting to get the $55 million, $56 million for the year. We're doing a little over $1 million a week, so little over $1 million a week. So that we're pretty well on track for getting to the $55 million, $56 million, Bill.

William Gibson

Okay, good. Thank you.

George Schmitt

And I hope next quarter we have some big upside surprises for you. We're working on some. Thanks Bill.

William Gibson

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, Anthony Rivard, Eurostatic [ph] Production I read in the schedule 14 SEC filing that you have an annual meeting coming up, and as you mentioned about bolt-on issuing up the 15 million share of common stock. Do you guys have planned to go through with offering? And why do you need it, if you have cash on book.

George Schmitt

Roger?

Roger Branton

Yes. I’m sorry, I didn’t catch your first name.

Unidentified Analyst

Anthony.

Roger Branton

Anthony, we’ve mentioned of the 15 million is something that the company's going to use to underpin any potential capital needs going forward. There is no plans to draw on that. It's basically being used for an acquisition line only. One of the things that we have to do when we did the Vislink acquisition we had to sign it up. And then we had to go around and try to raise the capital. With the facility in place already, the acquisitions that we're looking at now it's just supports us the opportunity to move on those a little more quicker. So we have to put something in place, whether it's facility with a commercial bank, which I don't think they do business with anybody anymore. Our thinking is that we want to put something in place have the ability to do it if needed.

I don’t know, if you have anything to add there George.

George Schmitt

No, I mean it’s really an insurance policy for us from an operating point of view, but it's primarily being put there. So that if we do make another acquisition, the people that we might be acquiring will know that we have the ability to raise the money to pay for it, if we have to. It is not into – I will be very surprised if we draw down on that in the next – certainly not this quarter and I don't know that it would even happen. Nothing is close enough, so they’ve even think it would what happen in the third quarter, it could but it would be pretty close to a miracle.

Roger Branton

Well, it’s for acquisitions, George.

George Schmitt

Yes, for acquisitions. That answered okay for you Anthony.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you.

George Schmitt

Thank you.

William Gibson

Yes. With the increase in the intangibles – does our amortization figures go up through the rest of the year?

Roger Branton

We recorded Bill, the amortization in the first quarter as a result of the Vislink acquisition, so it was extra – it was included in the $1 million number.

William Gibson

Okay. So that’s a pretty good run rate going forward than?

Roger Branton

It is until we get the independent report from Pioneer [ph]. I mean if it goes up, we end up dealing with recording additional intangibles and then it’s our P&L with additional write-off even though it’s non-cash. So that’s what we will be facing once that independent report comes out.

George Schmitt

If everything stayed steady straight Bill, $1 million would be $2 million the next three quarters.

William Gibson

Okay. Thank you.

Devon John

Hi guys. I wondering if you get an operating stock for the coming week from your S3 is know effecting since 12 months since last you guys utilize it.

George Schmitt

Well, we're not intending to for sure. We had used up all the availability on the S3 with our prior market cap, the activities in the last couple of days say that we could pull down more but we will do that – we will do that unless something happens that says we need cash for an acquisition. We're not expecting to put out any more equity in the next – in the foreseeable future absent in acquisition.

Devon John

Okay. And what's your current cash equation rate? I know it's on the balance sheet that is $4 million but I’m wondering as of today.

Roger Branton

Well, we haven't disclosed it as of today, Devon. So I mean the $4.7 million is probably an accurate number for you.

Devon John

All right, thanks.

George Schmitt

You're welcome.

George Schmitt

Thank you.

