BP: Better Days Coming Soon

Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Horizon payments will crest this year at $4 billion and will come down next year and the year after.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) is a stock I recommended back at the end of last year. At that time, I strongly believed management's estimate that it would break even, cash flow-wise, in 2017. In the first quarter, BP has fallen short of that, but this was to be expected because there are a myriad of projects still being worked on, seven of which will be complete by the end of the year. The market seems to have understood that as well.

Shares of BP have been on the mend. Courtesy of Google Finance.

Overall, investors saw the company's quarter as a strong one. Price realizations went from $49 per barrel last quarter to $54 per barrel this quarter. I suspect that number will drop some in the second quarter, if recent price action is any indication. Underlying production increased by 3.0%, thanks to renewal of production in the Abu Dhabi concession.

Cash flow

On paper, BP's results don't look so great: $2.1 billion in operating cash flow and $3.8 billion in capex, plus another $1.3 billion in dividends. That's a "gap" of $3 billion. However, the Gulf of Mexico payment was $2.1 billion on the quarter, and $300 million of the capital expenditure was working capital. When those are figured in, the company only fell short by only $700 million.

Things will be a lot better in the second half of the year as seven projects get finished: Trinidad Onshore compressor, the West Nile Delta shallow water project, Quad 204 and Juniper. In the second half of the year, BP will also finish Persephone, Khazzan in Oman and Zohr in offshore Egypt. Four of these are shallow-water projects, and most of the projects in the works are "brownfield" ones. In a previous article, I commented that BP was just going for singles and doubles, and that's just as true now.

Courtesy of BP Investor Relations.

I expect the company's operating cash flow to more or less cover capex and dividends this year, with the exception of Gulf of Mexico spill payouts. Also, this year represents the peak in Gulf of Mexico. Payments will go down to $2 billion in 2018 and $1 billion in 2019 and onwards. As far as the capital expenditure budget goes, BP predicted $15-17 billion this year, and in the first quarter spent $3.8 billion, which would come to $15.2 billion annualized. So, it is coming in on the low end of expected capex with all projects well in line. This is another good sign.

I expect cash flow to improve in the second half of the year, and I would also not be surprised if capital spending dropped even more over the same period. Whether the company ends up achieving cash flow balance ultimately depends on the price of Brent Crude. As of the last forecast in 2016, BP needs $55 Brent. The price of oil is not quite there, but it's fairly close. I expect BP to be a few billion short this year, not including the Gulf of Mexico payout.

In the meantime, the company expects to make $5 billion of non-strategic divestments to keep everything afloat. It still has $23 billion in cash. Perhaps more importantly, Moody's has a positive outlook for its credit rating, which is "underpinned by large and diversified reserves and production base (...) and the benefits of its integrated operations." BP's credit rating is A2, which is the "upper medium" investment grade. At this time, it's hard to be all too worried about its 6.6% dividend yield.

Still a good value

One of the reasons BP is as cheap as it is, and the dividend yield as high as it is, is due to the British pound being at multi-year lows.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

This is the pound-dollar exchange rate, and I think it explains a lot, but not all, of BP's stock performance. The pound has taken a hit due to Brexit. I strongly believe Brexit will be beneficial to the pound in the long run; greater sovereignty and being free of net payments to the EU can only help the currency in the years to come. Perhaps the latest jump in the pound is part of a long-term trend, or maybe not. Either way, I believe BP has a lot of upside for when the currency does eventually recover, not to mention the company's strong fundamentals.

Conclusion

Here's what you'll get with BP: a solid, integrated oil company with excellent assets and a solid cash position. The dividend is both generous and secure. Therefore, I continue to recommend BP, along with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), as a solid investment. If you're interested in Exxon, feel free to "Follow" me here on Seeking Alpha. I am personally long this stock, and I will continue to provide update articles when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.