Harsh Research Note Causes Plug Power's Shares To Tumble

I have covered Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

In a rare move for a tier 2 firm sell-side analyst, Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin Wednesday downgraded Plug Power's stock to "Sell" and lowered his price target from $2.25 to $1.30, causing the shares to tumble almost 15%.

Unfortunately, I haven't been able to obtain the analyst's full research note, so the following discussion will be based on the diverse extracts reported from several news outfits over the course of the day.

For example, this statement has been quoted by streetinsider.com:

"PLUG reported weak 1Q17 earnings. Material points in the 10-Q, shareholder letter, and company call are that anchor customer Wal-Mart (WMT-NC) will dramatically reduce purchases in 2017, and the $70m Amazon (AMZN-NC) revenue expected in 2017 is not additive to guidance. Other customers are likely also halting purchases due to ITC and free warrants given to Amazon. We are downgrading PLUG to Sell on obvious customer attrition and poor quality of revenue, earnings, and gross margins going forward."

Theflyonthewall.com subsumized the research note as follows:

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded Plug Power to Sell from Neutral and cut his price target to $1.30 from $2.25 following the company's "weak" Q1 earnings report. Anchor customer Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) will "dramatically" reduce purchases in 2017 and the company's deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is dilutive, not additive, to guidance, said Irwin. Backlog was not disclosed, which raises Irwin's suspicion that the company has received material debookings, he added.

In summary, Mr. Irwin raised the following issues:

"Dramatic reduction" in Wal-Mart purchases Major Amazon deal not additive to 2017 guidance Non-disclosure of overall backlog to hide debookings

As many of you might already know, I am not exactly a Plug Power bull, but, clearly, Mr. Irwin has the Wal-Mart issue wrong.

While Wal-Mart deployments are indeed expected to come down by more than 30% from 2016 levels, management, in fact, never guided for the number to be higher.

Moreover, despite the substantial reduction in Wal-Mart shipments expected for 2017, the company projected overall unit shipments to increase by 40% from 2016 levels with Amazon replacing Wal-Mart as Plug Power's top customer for the year. Based on expected $70 million in Amazon revenues for 2017, this calculates to roughly 3,000 GenDrive units to be deployed with this new anchor customer over the course of the year.

Even better, Plug Power will not be required to provide cash consuming leases to Amazon like it has been the case with Wal-Mart so far.

As a reminder:

Over the past few years, the Wal-Mart leases in conjunction with ongoing operating losses have caused the company's available liquidity to melt down fast and ultimately required Plug Power to take on very expensive and restrictive debt and after quickly breaching the respective covenants even forced the company into a toxic equity financing late last year. Since the start of FY2017, Plug Power investors have been diluted by almost 20% with no end in sight due to the 55 million free warrants issued to Amazon as part of the recently announced transaction and an ongoing $75 million at-the-market equity offering through FBR Capital Markets Co. (NYSE:FBR).

So, given the ongoing cash drain of the Wal-Mart leases, investors should actually feel somewhat relieved to see the number of deployments come down in FY2017. Moreover, the company is currently in negotiations with Wal-Mart to amend transaction terms in a way that allows Plug Power to obtain better refinancing conditions for future deployments. During Q1, the company actually decided to defer refinancing of two Wal-Mart sites in anticipation of better conditions after the amendment will have been finalized.

Secondly, Mr. Irwin complained about management not raising guidance in light of $70 million in expected revenues from the recently announced Amazon transaction over the course of the year.

This time, I do agree. In fact, I already commented on the issue in my recent discussion of the company's Q1 results:

In addition, contrary to statements made in conjunction with the announcement of the recent Amazon transaction, management disappointingly decided to stick to previously provided FY2017 guidance, again falling well short of analysts' recently increased projections.

To be fair, on the Q1 conference call, management pointed to now having fully booked the company's entire 2017 unit shipment guidance with any incremental sales providing potential for upside.

On the flip side, management has an unbroken track record of giving overly aggressive guidance and the only way from initial projections at the start of each fiscal year has been down in the past, often resulting in management being forced to lower projections multiple times over the course of the year.

So, even with the allegedly conservative guidance, I still see problems ahead for Plug Power given the company's aggressive deployment schedule for the reminder of the year. For example, management is currently targeting to deploy new GenKey sites on a weekly basis on average during Q3 which would amount to a multiple of the company's deployment rate achieved in previous quarters. For comparison, Plug Power installed 18 GenKey sites over the entire fiscal year 2016. The vastly increased number of scheduled GenKey deployments for Q3 will almost certainly cause the company to incur substantial additional costs due to required headcount additions.

Moreover, according to recent management statements, it took Plug Power two months to deploy the first Amazon site during Q3/2016, so even with the findings derived from this pilot installation, the company's Q3/2017 rollout schedule looks quite ambitious, to say the very least. Furthermore, the severe time pressure might very well cause another round of material cost overruns like already experienced by the company in Q2/2016.

Lastly, Mr. Irwin rightfully noticed that the company abstained from providing the overall backlog number in conjunction with the Q1 results and accordingly suspected management trying to hide material order cancellations.

If true, this would be a major issue and I am actually tending to agree with Mr. Irwin's take as the company has provided the number in each of the past few quarters. Moreover, the backlog number is, in fact, a very rewarding metric as it tends to move meaningfully higher in basically each given quarter thanks to the inclusion of both future product and service revenues (with the latter being recognized over an up to 10-year time frame).

Based on an overall backlog of $382.5 million as of the end of FY2016, the number should have increased by roughly $50 million during Q1 given reported new bookings of $65 million and recognized revenues of just above $15 million. With the metric theoretically being up a whopping 13% quarter over quarter, there's basically no chance that management wouldn't have touted the number as further evidence for the company's ongoing business momentum.

The suspicion actually became even stronger after Plug Power's CEO, Andy Marsh, obviously felt the need to issue a rebuttal on the company's website but didn't address this major issue at all:

There has been some misinformation circulated today and I'd like to take the opportunity to clarify our plans for this year. We have provided the following guidance for the Company in February of 2017, and reiterated the metrics in March, April and May. Our shipping plans for Walmart have not changed, as indicated by our projections of 1,800 units shipped under PPA agreements. The strike price and number of Amazon warrants remains the same as announced on April 5, 2017. The recent announcements with major customers have increased new customer interest in our products, across the board. In 2017, the vast majority of our new units will be shipped with Plug Power-designed and manufactured fuel cell stacks. I hope this clarifies any misunderstandings. - Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power

While, as previously discussed, I wasn't able to obtain the entire research note, Mr. Irwin obviously neither indicated that the strike price and the number of free warrants issued to Amazon have changed over the past couple of weeks nor that the majority of the company's 2017 deployments won't be equipped with Plug Power's own stacks.

While Mr. Marsh correctly states that Wal-Mart shipment guidance hasn't changed, his remaining "clarifications" do not really address the main issues raised in the research note. In fact, he could have simply referred to his statements from the Q1 conference call regarding the alleged conservative guidance and in addition provide the overall backlog number.

Frankly speaking, management should have rather abstained from issuing this halfhearted rebuttal and instead let the analyst's obvious mistake with regard to the Wal-Mart shipment guidance obliterate the entire research note. Particularly by not addressing the suspicion of hiding material customer cancellations, management has actually added insult to injury.

In fact, management has a long history of hiding substantial negative developments from investors so this would fit very much into conduct already witnessed in the past.

Bottom line:

Mr. Irwin is clearly wrong on the Wal-Mart issue but has brought up a good point with regard to the company no longer providing the overall backlog number.

Management's halfhearted rebuttal does not fully address the issues raised in the research note and might even lend some credibility to the suspicion of the company trying to hide order cancellations from the investment community.

But for Plug Power shareholders, nothing has really changed. The next potential catalyst for the stock remains the upcoming Wal-Mart lease terms amendment which should be finalized at the time of the Q2 conference call at the latest point.

Beyond that, the company will have to live up to management's projections over the course of the year. As always, I remain highly skeptical on Plug Power's ability to deliver on its targets.

