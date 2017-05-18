Buy Signals Before Earnings For Wal-Mart, Salesforce, Applied Materials

Our Stocks In Demand, SID, system shows buy signals for these stocks going into earnings announcements on Thursday. Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) will announce before the open and both Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) after the close. Now we want to drill down into the fundamental and technical data to see what is driving these buy signals.

Wal-Mart

WMT is up at bat first. Our overall SID grade is 50 out of 100 and coded red as a sell signal. This grade includes both fundamental and technical factors and has a fundamental bias. Our starting point on fundamentals is always to find out what the analysts are saying, especially just before earnings. Our check at flashratings.com shows 3 positive analyst ratings (buy/hold) with a high target of $90 and a low target of $81. The median target of 11 analysts is $81. With WMT trading around $75, there is not too much room to the upside, unless there is a positive surprise in earnings that would prompt analysts to raise the median target of $81 to $90. Our overall SID grade is only slightly more negative than the analysts. If our SID grade moves from 50 to 51, it goes from sell to hold. I am willing to go with the recent analysts on this one and consider WMT a buy/hold for our overall grade, rather than a sell.

Next let's go to Nasdaq.com to see the consensus 12-month price target, recent analyst upgrade in earnings, and the earnings targets. The consensus target is only $77 and the current price of $75 is too close to that, a bearish signal. The consensus earnings target is at $4.34, with recent analyst upgrades. The consensus quarterly is $0.96 with 3 analyst upgrades in last 4 weeks. The high is $0.99 and that is what is needed to move price up after earnings. Going into earnings, price was going down, testing the 20-day moving average uptrend. Here is the live chart and it looks good with uptrends in the 50 and 200-day moving averages, as well as an outperforming uptrend. This is what portfolio managers like to see!

Our final step is to drill down on the fundamentals shown at finviz.com. We want to know why our SID system is not giving WMT a fundamental buy signal. It has a technical buy signal so we know the low overall SID grade is due solely to fundamental valuation. P/B and P/FCF are not the problem, but PEG color coded in red is the big problem. Also the P/E and FP/E are high showing a premium in price that points to being overvalued. This, combined with the low consensus target, means that price is rich, unless we see an earnings surprise on the open Thursday. Most analysts don't see that happening yet. The nice dividend helps, but we include that in our Implied Return calculation, and we only come up with 3.8% which is not good enough to produce our Implied Return buy signal. Therefore we understand why price is coming down, going into earnings. WMT is priced to perfection and such stocks have a tendency to sell off when earnings only meet expectations. I expect selling on the news for WMT.

Salesforce

CRM is next up after the close on Thursday. It has our overall SID buy/hold signal with a grade of 60 out of 100 and is color coded black. It has a technical buy signal and our Implied Return buy signal of 17.2%, color coded green. No fundamental buy signal, but we don't expect to see that for high growth, overvalued stocks.

Let's go to the analysts to check their recent calls. In the last week analysts are coming out with positive buy/hold ratings with 12-month targets ranging from $100 to $110. With price near $88 and the consensus target at $100, our Implied Return is looking for the higher targets. The earnings forecast is for $0.43 for the year and $.05 for the quarter. The high is $.08 ,and for this overpriced stock, so it better report earnings on the high side. The PEG is an enormous 7.54 and the growth better be there in this earnings report. The FP/E and P/E make no sense on this high growth stock where analysts are looking beyond the horizon to come up with their targets. Price will take a big hit if there is any bad news on the growth front. Here is the live chart which looks good.

Despite the SID system fundamental bias, CRM still makes the grade with an overall buy signal and Implied Return buy signal, but obviously the Implied Return is too low for a stock expected to grow near 30%. Analyst targets need to move higher after earnings. CRM needs to surprise to the upside or price needs to come down.

Applied Materials

AMAT has a very high SID grade of 94, coded in green as a buy signal, and both a fundamental and technical buy signal. Unfortunately it only has an Implied Return of 2.6% and that is not acceptable, despite the other buy signals. We have to dig down into the fundamentals and analyst targets to see what is wrong.

Recent analysts are positive with a target around $50, but one analyst posted a $40 target setting up a big question mark. However a recent analyst upgrade in earnings well above the $2.69 consensus is looking for a positive surprise. The quarterly forecast is for $0.76 with one analyst upgrade. The P/E, FP/E, PEG, P/S and P/FCF all look good in agreement with our fundamental buy signal.

Our low SID Implied Return looks like an anomaly.With price dropping before earnings and analysts raising targets to $50, our Implied Return buy signal will probably be triggered if earnings are good as expected. I am ready to buy AMAT based on good fundamentals and good technicals incorporated in our very high SID grade of 94 out of 100. (At $43, a target of $50 gives an implied return of 16% plus a dividend.) The chart signals look good.

Disclaimer- StocksInDemand.com is not a broker/financial adviser, and we never recommend stocks. We write Newsletters for educational purposes and our buy, sell and hold signals are for discussion purposes only. Our SID system uses analyst data and technical data which can be wrong and therefore our signals can be wrong. You must do your own due diligence on any stocks discussed here and/or consult with a professional financial adviser.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.