Voxeljet Could Be An Opportunity

Many investors who invest in the 3D printing segment probably know of Voxeljet. The company's ADR saw an extremely successful IPO in 2014, the height of the 3D printing bubble, jumping 75% in one month, and leveling out at around 25% growth five months from IPO. Then, out came the first earnings report, unsatisfactory, and investors got out quick. Following that, the 3D printing bubble popped/deflated and over the next three years the stock plummeted from its $28.80 IPO value to a low of around $2.80.

However, in the past month the stock rose 67% from $2.84 to $4.76 and gained a lot of positive momentum. Recent earnings reports show revenue balancing out, and analysts are optimistic. Could this company resurface, or will it all come crashing down?

A Quick Overview of Voxeljet

Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) of Germany produces 3D printers for automotive, foundry, heavy equipment, aerospace and other industries. The company is divided into two business parts: Systems and Services. In systems VJET offers development, production and distribution of five printing systems: VX200, VX500, VXC800, VX1000 and VX4000. Voxeljet's customers include Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF), Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), among several other notable companies. In Services, VJET operates a 3D printing service centre for on-demand production of metal-casting moulds and models. The centre offers 3D printers with a print volume of 200,000 liters per month. Their one production plant is located in Augsburg, Germany.

Voxeljet VX1000 Printer

Q1 Earnings Show Mixed Results

A recent Q1 2017 earnings report shows mixed results. Dr. Ingo Ederer, Chief Executive Officer of voxeljet, commented, "We enter 2017 with great momentum and a strong focus on executing on our strategy 2020. This will help us to continue to achieve our goals and to generate sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders. We rigorously leverage all our strengths: our global presence with a highly talented and motivated team, our leadership in 3D printing technology and our in-depth market knowledge. The opportunities all around the world are vast and we are ready to take them."

Revenues for the first quarter of 2017 decreased by 7.0% to kEUR 4,530 compared to kEUR 4,870 in the first quarter of 2016. Cost of sales was kEUR 2,949 for the first quarter of 2017 compared to kEUR 3,539 for the first quarter of 2016. Gross profit was kEUR 1,581 in the first quarter of 2017 compared to kEUR 1,331 in the first quarter of 2016.

Revenues from the Systems segment decreased 39.2% to kEUR 1,693 in the first quarter of 2017 from kEUR 2,783 in last year's first quarter. The company delivered two new printers in the first quarter of 2017, compared to three new printers delivered in last year's first quarter. Systems revenues also include all revenues from consumables, spare parts and maintenance. Systems revenues represented 37.4% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2017 compared to 57.1% in last year's first quarter.

Revenues from the Services segment increased 35.9% to kEUR 2,837 in the first quarter of 2017 from kEUR 2,087 in the comparative period of 2016. This was mainly due to higher revenue contribution from the German operation and the subsidiary voxeljet America Inc. ("voxeljet America") amounting to kEUR 2,085 and kEUR 548 in the first quarter of 2017 compared to kEUR 1,657 and kEUR 363 in last year's first quarter. The increase is also attributable to the revenue contribution amounting to kEUR 124 from our Chinese operation (voxeljet China) which was established during the second quarter of 2016.

The earnings report shows improvement from last quarter and year, and could be adding to VJETs positive momentum. However, we still see a recession of 7% in revenues. The backorder of five printers will provide the company with short term growth, but the company will need more sales in the coming year to grow.

(Data sourced from Voxeljet Q1 report, kEUR = 1000 Euros = 1069.8 USD)

What Analysts Think

Analysts are optimistic for the future. Though sales growth recessed 7% this quarter, for 2017 they are expected to grow almost 20%. Looking ahead to 2018, sales could grow 20% as well. However, the estimated average EPS for this year is $-0.35, and while expected to grow in 2018 is still in the red (-0.01). According to Yahoo! Finance, two out of three analysts from Brean Capital, CitiGroup and Piper Jaffray state buy or strong buy while only one out of three states hold. Also, in a recent press report Cowen upgraded the company from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $5.50 (from $3.00).

Analyst Robert Stone commented, "Q1 loss per ADS was 1c (12%) wider than we modeled, on 5% better revenue, as a decline in systems sales was nearly offset by strong growth and margins from services. Higher systems sales in H2 should drive full-year results. The Q4 launch of HSS should open a new printer/materials segment. We see industry growth picking up, raise 2017E. Upgrade to Outperform (1), PT $5.50, ~2.2x EV/2018E sales."

Conclusion

Voxeljet (ADR) is experiencing compounding momentum due to a better than expected earnings report and optimistic analyst reports. Investing in this company could see huge return in the future, but this is a high-risk stock. The company experienced a 7% decrease in revenue for Q1 2017. Analysts are optimistic, with the consensus of buy and a price target of $5.50.

We feel that starting a small position (sub $500 investment) in VJET could benefit shareholders in the future. Positive momentum could lead to the company breaching target prices and the company is expected to grow 20% in sales growth. However, due to the low prices, revenue recession and volatility (beta of 2.54) this is a high-risk investment.

