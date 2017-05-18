The Oil Market Missed Some Fascinating News

While I approach their forecasts cautiously, I believe that, if they are right, we could be due for some really impressive and bullish developments.

Oil prices moved lower on May 16th, despite some rather interesting news that came out, courtesy of the IEA (International Energy Agency). While not all pieces of data released by the party happened to be positive, I would classify the majority of it in that way. Seeing as how I am dedicated to following the oil market closely, I will look at all of this data and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

Demand has been weaker than expected

From what I have seen in the energy space, I believe there's a strong case to be made that oil demand this year is stronger than what many in the space seem to believe. I made a similar argument for last year which, in hindsight, proved to be accurate. However, for this year in particular, while demand forecasts from the EIA (Energy Information Administration) have been reasonably robust, the IEA seems to disagree with me and with them.

If the IEA's numbers are accurate, demand growth this year should come out to be 1.3 million barrels per day, particularly strengthening in the second half of this year. That said, so far this year, and through the rest of the first half of 2017, the IEA believes that demand will be weaker to the tune of around 0.115 million barrels per day. This weakness will be driven, if they are correct, by India, the US, Germany and Turkey. I am not familiar with the economic condition of Germany or Turkey, so I can't comment there, but weak motor gasoline in the US has been an issue (though it has been largely offset by robust distillate fuel demand), and India has been negatively affected by its decision to abruptly replace some of their currency last year. The one upbeat thing here, though, is that stronger second-half demand should cancel those weaknesses out, according to the IEA.

What about supply?

Demand is a big piece of the pie, but it's only one piece. The other, supply, can be just as important, if not more so. Thus far, supplies seem to support a more bullish thesis for oil investors. In April, for instance, global supplies managed to fall by 0.14 million barrels per day, coming in at 96.17 million barrels per day. This represents a year-over-year drop of 0.09 million barrels per day. This came in spite of Nigeria and Saudi Arabia adding to global supplies, raising OPEC output by 0.065 million barrels per day, up to 31.78 million barrels per day for the year.

For the rest of this year, we should see some increase, unfortunately, coming from non-OPEC nations. Interestingly, the IEA suspects that non-OPEC production during 2017 should come out to 0.60 million barrels per day above where it was in 2016. This is quite a bit smaller than the 0.95 million barrels per day OPEC is now forecasting, and it's still smaller than the 0.87 million barrels per day that the EIA anticipates for the year. It will be interesting to see if the IEA's number increases soon, or if the other two will see a downward revision in their forecasts (probably the former, but hopefully the latter).

A look at the entire picture

What I find to be particularly interesting about oil estimates is that, despite issues, like rising supply and weak demand (depending on which source you look at), the general consensus seems to be that inventories are shrinking. Take, for instance, the IEA's estimates. If their numbers are correct, OECD inventories over the month of March plummeted by 1.1 million barrels per day, falling by 32.9 million barrels during that timeframe to 3.025 billion barrels. This represents the second straight month of OECD inventory declines.

Sadly, despite this, the IEA did state that early indicators suggest that, in April, we are seeing some additions to OECD stocks, but they are forecasting that, during the full second quarter of this year, we should see declines of 0.70 million barrels per day. Over the course of the quarter, that would imply global stocks falling by 63.7 million barrels, which would result in inventories dipping down to 2.9613 billion barrels. They also mentioned that, if OPEC's output remains unchanged, the second half oil draws could be larger, but we do need to consider that US production might rise more quickly. If we assume, instead, that inventories would decline by 0.70 million barrels per day for the rest of this year, as opposed to potentially-larger draws, possibly to the tune of at least 128.8 million barrels. If this holds true, stocks could plummet down to 2.8325 billion barrels by year-end.

Takeaway

Right now, if the IEA's oil picture is correct, we are looking at a rather interesting picture for oil bulls. Frankly, if their numbers are right, I will be elated, because it would mean the destruction of maybe half of the global oil glut, but I need to remain cognizant of the fact that the IEA's numbers are, between the three organizations, the most liberal. Because of this, I have to wonder if the end result will be quite as spectacular as the IEA thinks, but I wouldn't be surprised to see maybe half, if not more, of these draws I calculated above coming to fruition.

