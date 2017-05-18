Intel Finally Lays Bare The AMD Fake News Machine

What does this say about AMD's marketing of itself?

What does this say about the quality of AMD reporting?

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 17, 2017.

Intel issues explicit denial of licensing deal with AMD to Barron's Tiernan Ray

Source: AMD

An Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) spokesperson contacted Barron's writer Tiernan Ray to explicitly deny that it had licensed Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) graphics technology:

The recent rumors that Intel has licensed AMD's graphics technology are untrue.

Perhaps, this will pose a "who do you believe?" dilemma for some. Do we believe the report of Fuad Abazovic of Fudzilla? Fuad wrote:

We can now confirm the rumours that Intel has given up on Nvidia because it has written a cheque to license AMD's graphics. It looks like veteran GPU editor Kyle Bennet was right when he first reported the rumor, however wild it sounded. We didn't contemplate it but wrote about it several times. Intel needs a GPU licence and the Nvidia - Intel licensing agreement ended on March 17, 2017, so Intel doesn't have a licensc.[sic] It is more likely that Intel has a licencee [sic] from AMD but neither company has officially announced it.

In my Cheddar TV interview on the subject on Wednesday morning (May 17), I pointed out what I've been saying about this rumor for some time. Abazovic's statement contains a false premise that the license between Intel and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has expired. In fact, it hasn't.

Or do we believe Barron's Tech Trader Daily editor Tiernan Ray, who claims to have been directly contacted by an Intel representative? Clearly, someone is lying, here. I'm inclined to think that it is not Ray.

What does this say about the quality of AMD reporting?

In an article I wrote last December, I tried to explain what was wrong with the rumor. The fundamental assumption that the cross-licensing agreement between Intel and Nvidia had "expired" was simply an incorrect reading of the agreement. This incorrect interpretation began with a series of reports more than a year ago that claimed that upon expiration of the agreement, Intel would be forced to license from AMD. I gave an example from wccftech from March 18, but there were many repetitions among tech news sites.

In fact, the cross license agreement gave Intel rights to all of Nvidia's patent portfolio, including all patents filed through the end of March 2017. Since patents, if granted, are in force for 20 years from the filing date, Intel would have rights to those patents for as much as 20 more years. In effect, Intel was granted patent rights in perpetuity for any patents filed or granted up to the March 2017 cut-off.

On April 6, I wrote AMD: What Didn't Happen In March pointing out that the so-called end of the Nvidia licensing agreement had come and gone, and there was no announcement by anyone of an AMD/Intel licensing deal, nor was there any disruption of Intel's production of its chips. Intel didn't turn into a pumpkin a midnight.

I also delved a bit more into the original source of the rumor. Apparently, it had first appeared on March 17, 2016, on Bloomberg TV, but no one was ever able to find a text version of the report on the Bloomberg site. Nevertheless, it was picked up and embellished by many tech sites. For instance, ExtremeTech stated:

Presently, Intel has a patent licensing deal with Nvidia with a total value of $1.5 billion and an expiration date of March 17, 2017.

With so many sites rushing to report the good news to the AMD fans on March 17, it's not surprising that they didn't take much time to read or understand the actual agreement.

For a while the rumors died down, only to reemerge in a forum post by HardOCP Editor Kyle Bennett on December 5:

The licensing deal between AMD and Intel is signed and done for putting AMD GPU tech into Intel's iGPU.

On February 3, Kyle Bennett reiterated in another forum post:

OK. Got information back on this. Everything I have mentioned here is definitively correct. Intel is licensing AMD GPU technology. No money has changed hands yet, so there is not financial impact till late in the year, hence nothing in the current earnings report. The first product AMD is working on for Intel is a Kaby Lake processor variant that will positioned in the entry-to-mid level performance segment. It is in fact an MCM (multi-chip-module), and will not be on-die with the KB CPU. It is scheduled to come to market before the end of the year. I would expect more collaboration between AMD and Intel in the future on the graphics side. And you can take all that to the bank.

And many people did take it to the bank. On Monday, February 6, 2017, the following trading day, AMD's stock popped by 11%. Also that day, SA contributor Austin Craig posted an article titled Intel and AMD Join Forces. A similar jump followed Abazovic's report and SA contributor The Structure of Price posted an article AMD Jumps On Word Of Intel Graphics Agreement.

It now appears that Bennett's forum posts, as well as the May 15 report by Fuad Abazovic were complete fabrications. Bennett's and Abazovic's posts had immediate and dramatic impacts on the price of AMD shares.

Besides the obvious implications of stock manipulation, I found Bennett's appearance at AMD's Capsaicin & Cream keynote (shown above) more than a little disturbing. Only a few weeks before the event on February 28, he had promulgated the Intel licensing rumor, and now he was on stage helping AMD market its Radeon graphics cards. It seemed a little too cozy.

What does this say about AMD's marketing of itself?

AMD has never tried very hard to suppress the ocean of fake news that engulfed it in 2016 and into 2017, and the Intel licensing rumor is a paramount example. At any time, AMD could have laid the rumors to rest with a simple denial, but it chose not to, just as it didn't deny any of the numerous rumors that came out last year.

The rumors were just too useful. They gave hope of new products which hadn't yet arrived, constantly feeding the expectations of AMD fans concerning products such as Ryzen and Vega, as well as AMD itself. By the end of the year, AMD's stock was soaring, and it had taken advantage of that to refinance its debt, a move the fans hailed brilliant. Well, in a manner of speaking.

And even after the Abazovic report, AMD could have issued a denial, but instead coyly issued a "no comment," which, of course, could serve to keep the fans' hopes alive a little longer.

Now that we (probably) know the truth, let me be clear. My coverage of AMD has been castigated by the fans as biased, unfair, even hateful. This has never been about feelings towards AMD. I have none. This has been about journalistic integrity. Most of my articles have been attempts to correct misinformation and (it appears) outright lies promulgated in the AMD Rumorverse. Despite all the names I've been called, I've never backed off from this and I never will.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.