Cisco Earnings Report: An Uncertain Future

Cisco quarterly revenues failed to reach $12 billion and were down -0.5% YoY. Earnings per share were a surprisingly higher $0.60 and up +5.3% YoY.

Earnings per Share

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported earnings for the quarter ending April 2017 on Wednesday, May 17, after market close. Non-GAAP and GAAP earnings per share were expected to be $0.58 and $0.47, respectively. The actual results were a stronger $0.60 and $0.50, respectively.

The Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 was a small improvement for both YoY (+5.3%) and QoQ (+5.3%). This matched the four-quarter earnings per share average through QE January 2017 of $0.60. The GAAP EPS of $0.50 was a stronger +8.7% YoY and +6.4% QoQ. This slightly exceeded the four-quarter earnings per share average through QE January 2017 of $0.49.

Both GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS has been positive for at least 35 consecutive quarters, since the QE 10-25-08, when I started following and covering Cisco financial performance.

What is the Cisco Management Business Outlook?

Estimated QE July 2017 Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP):

Cisco Estimate: $0.60 to $0.62, or -1.6% to -4.8% YoY Prior Year $0.63 = -1.6% to -4.8% YoY Prior Quarter $0.60 = 0.0% to +3.3% QoQ

This chart is not encouraging. Cisco's revenues and earnings per share are cyclical, with this upcoming quarter, the QE July 2017, being the annual peak. Cisco's Business Outlook is predicting this next quarter's Non-GAAP EPS may not exceed the prior year annual peak. This indicates financial performance and growth has stalled. Cisco needs a beat this next quarter to show financial performance and growth, such as $0.65+ Non-GAAP EPS.

Earnings per Share Year Over Year Growth Rate (%)

The GAAP EPS for the QE 4-29-17 of $0.50 was a decent +8.7% increase year over year, from the prior year quarter of $0.46. This beats the prior four-quarter average through QE January 2017 of -1.5%, the result of YoY decreases the prior two quarters. This positive growth follows 3 YoY decreases in the past 4 quarters, after a prior run of 5 consecutive YoY quarterly increases.

The estimated Non-GAAP EPS for the QE 4-29-17 of $0.60 was a better +5.3% increase year over year, from the prior year quarter of $0.57. This beats the prior four-quarter average through QE January 2017 of +3.9%. In the past 30 quarters, since QE 10-29-09, Cisco has only had 4 YoY decreases and two zero or no change per share, one of which was the QE January 2017 (0.0%).

The chart above shows the slowing growth of both GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings per share. The Cisco Business Outlook, included in the chart for QE July 2017, accentuates the decline.

Revenues

Cisco revenues (GAAP & Non-GAAP) have been cyclical and flat, as seen by the chart below. The QE April tends to be an increase from the annual low for the QE January. Revenues peak with the QE July and then decline for the QE October. Once again an annual low is reached subsequently for the QE January. The annual cyclical highs and low have recently become lower.

Since the QE April 2010, 29 quarters, revenues have averaged $11.7B, which is comparable to the $11.9B reported this current QE April 2017. The all-time high revenues were reported for the QE July 2015 of $12.8B..

What is the Cisco Management Business Outlook?

Estimated QE July 2017 Total Revenues (GAAP & Non-GAAP):

Cisco Estimate: $11.88B to $12.13B Prior Year $12.64B = -6% to -4% YoY Prior Quarter $11.94B = -0.5% to +1.6% QoQ

The most recent six quarters have been a negative change YoY % for revenues, averaging a disappointing -1.5%. The most recent four quarters average a lower -1.9%. With an expected decrease YoY of -0.5% for the upcoming QE July 2017, this would be seven consecutive negative growth quarters for revenues.

Revenues by Products and Services

As noted in the previous section, Cisco total revenues have been cyclical, flat, and now a negative downtrend has developed. As can be seen in the chart below, every segment has peaked. The overall decline is most notable in Switching and Other (Service Provider Video, Wireless, Data Center, Security, & Other). Segment revenues consist of Products (74%) and Services (26%). The proportion of these revenues vary little and slowly from quarter to quarter, although Services as a proportion of total revenues has been in a small uptrend the past few quarters.

Return on Assets

Because Non-GAAP earnings are higher than GAAP earnings, the return on assets is also higher. What is interesting is that both Non-GAAP and GAAP return on assets are in an ongoing decline, which indicates a declining profitability and less efficient deployment of assets.

Conclusion

Financial Performance: Non-GAAP financial performance has been in a slowing uptrend as earnings per share have been in a long-term increase. There is a lack of catalyst because revenues have been rather flat over the past years and now seem to have peaked. GAAP financial performance has been more volatile with even slower growth.

Financial Position: Financial position is adequate with a capital to assets ratio of 52% but has been trending slightly lower the past few years. Working capital is a near-record $57 million with an adequate current assets to total assets ratio of 63%. The debt ratio of 26% is reasonable but has been trending higher for a couple of years.

Dividends: Cisco declared a 12% increased dividend of $0.29 on April 6, which is now near a 3.5% annualized yield.

Capital Allocation: Per the QE April 2017 Cisco press release : "In the third quarter of fiscal 2017, Cisco declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, or $1.5 billion. For the third quarter of fiscal 2017, Cisco repurchased approximately 15 million shares of common stock under its stock repurchase program at an average price of $33.71 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $0.5 billion. As of April 29, 2017, Cisco had repurchased and retired 4.7 billion shares of Cisco common stock at an average price of $21.21 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $99.1 billion since the inception of the stock repurchase program. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under this program is approximately $12.9 billion with no termination date."

Stock Price: CSCO stock reached a multi-year closing high of $34.44 on March 1, 2017, pulled back, retested that high in May. At this writing Cisco is about 2% below that peak, is up about +12% for 2017, and up an amazing +27% for the twelve months ended. The stock has been in an overall uptrend since February 2016. With a stock beta of 1.42, this stock can show some volatility, but I do not have an opinion on the short-term prospects of CSCO.

Transformation & Restructuring: CEO Chuck Robbins said , "I am pleased with the progress we are making on the multi-year transformation of our business." Terms such as "multi-year transformation" and the quarterly restructuring expense signal there is more work to be done at Cisco. Reorganizing and remaining relevant will hopefully someday translate to increasing profitability and an increasing stock price.

Layoffs: AP reports ,"Cisco Systems Inc. said Wednesday that it is laying off 1,100 more workers, deepening job losses at the internet gear maker battling declining revenue. The new round of layoffs comes on top of the 5,500 jobs Cisco announced it was cutting in August. That amounted to about 7 percent of its workforce at the time."

Stock Evaluation & Opinion: As an intermediate-term to long-term investor, I now consider CSCO stock to be a Sell, compared to my previous opinion to Hold. I am now Negative on CSCO stock, compared to my previous opinion of Neutral. In my earnings preview, I tried to give Cisco the benefit of the doubt and had some hope. Due to the latest management outlook, I am now more concerned about Cisco's lack of revenue growth and the additional layoffs. The earnings per share charts at the beginning of this article report a slow upward trend over the years. Perhaps a few more cents of EPS can be squeezed out of flat or declining revenues, but I doubt much can. A stronger uptrend in revenues would drive earnings per share higher and fuel the rise of CSCO. The next quarter, the QE July 2017, is normally the financial performance cyclical peak for Cisco. The upcoming quarter should be when all-time highs are set for a dynamic growing company. This isn't projected or happening. All investors can do is wait and see if the upcoming QE July 2017 earnings report can somehow be an upside surprise, a positive driver, for Cisco's longer-term prospects.

(Graphs created by author using data from Cisco )

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.