America's Economic Addiction To Constant Crisis

Alasdair Macleod and Michael Oliver return as guests on the radio program.

As China seeks to grow its economy through trade and a sound gold-based monetary system, America keeps its economic heart beating by creating constant wars and economic crisis that drive international capital back to "safe haven" U.S. Treasuries. How much longer can the heart of an insolvent U.S. empire continue to beat, given its massive debt, depletion of gold reserves, the reversal of foreign capital out of Treasuries, a dwindling social security trust fund and the absence of QE from the Fed? What happens to the dollar and the price of gold when the only politically viable policy is to engage in a hyperinflation of the dollar even as China expands its economy and global influence through trade and a currency with massive gold backing? Those and more questions were addressed by Alasdair.

Michael provides his latest technically based views on key markets. Jay talked about some of his top junior gold share picks as well.

Alasdair Macleod runs FinanceAndEconomics.org, a website dedicated to sound money and demystifying finance and economics. Alasdair has a background as a stockbroker, banker and economist. He is a Senior Fellow at the GoldMoney Foundation. His weekly articles written for GoldMoney are posted on his blog.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, he, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.