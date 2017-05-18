Data Download: Primary Oil Stocks Still Declining Despite Large 'Other' Build

Every week after the EIA releases their Weekly Petroleum Status Report I download the updated files, consolidate them, and ultimately link them to a simple excel dashboard file which you can download for free at Excel-Data-Junkies.com. Open it up to follow along below, then let’s discuss it in the comments section below. For a methodology review take a look the intro “Data Download”.

Headline: Total Petroleum Stocks Increase 3.5 Million Barrels, Primary Oils Decrease 6.1M Barrels

This week it is especially important to look at the details of the stock changes rather than the headline. For the week ending 5/12/2017 “primary oils” (Crude+Gasoline+Jet Fuel+Distillate) declined by 6.1M bbls, while “other oils, propane, residual fuel oil, and ethanol were up 9.6M bbls putting the total build to 3.5M bbls. Most of the gain(7.3) was in other oils, where we have seen demand down 6% year over year. "Other" consists primarily of NGL’s, stripped out of natural gas production so I tend to discount this category's influence on crude even though it all gets lumped in together as “total petroleum stocks”

Primary Oil Stocks:

Primary stocks fell 6.1M bbls last week and are down nearly 17M bbls in the last 3 weeks. Going back to the peak in February stocks are down 46M bbls and are averaging a 3.6M bbls/week decline though the rate does seem to be accelerating into summer. This probably still feels like a snails pace to the bulls but it is much better than the alternative. The fact that we are seeing moderate, but accelerating draws in primary oil stocks despite weak gasoline demand, increasing US production, and increasing OPEC imports is impressive. I think oil (NYSEARCA:USO) is fairly priced here at $50 and a weekly draw rate of about 5M bbls a week through the summer would set us up for a run toward $60 by the end of the year.

OPEC Cuts:

This won’t really surprise anyone, but 19 weeks into 2017 there is not a shred of evidence in the EIA data set that a single barrel of the OPEC cut ever reached (or didn’t reach) US shores. For the year, imports from OPEC are up nearly 200k bbl/d, or ~27M bbls cumulatively where I was looking for a 400k bbl/d decrease down to about 2.6M bbl/d. Still, despite what appears to be a failure, primary stocks are headed down, just imagine where oil would be now if OPEC had actually reduced exports to the US even a little.

Gut Feeling:

I still think the fundamentals support oil at around $50 for now but the downside risks appear to be dissipating while the draws we need to see over the next 4 months to build support for $60 oil are starting to look quite likely. The last 2 weeks have seen a total 13M bbl draw despite pretty solid imports, so all it would take to get a 10M bbl draw is a dip in imports and a small increase in consumption, neither of which seem all that unlikely. If draws can average 5M+ bbls a week through the end of summer $60 oil becomes a real possibility.

Coal VS Gas Update:

A few months ago I wrote “Back To The Future: King Coal Takes Back His Crown From Natural Gas” noting that as the price of natural gas soared toward $4 last December, coal had retaken the electricity market share title from natural gas and was likely to continue that streak into 2017. We now have data for January-2017 and sure enough natural gas was down 13% compared to last January while coal managed a small 2% increase. Overall, coal pulled in 33.5% of total market share compared to gas at 27.6%.

The February Data should be out shortly, so I will do a full update in the next few weeks including a copy of the excel file. For now, nothing about this is surprising. In 2016 electric producers were happy to burn natural gas instead of coal at a price under $2.00/MCF, but as it approached $4.00/MCF, not so much. We will find out in the next few months how they feel about splitting the difference at ~$3.00.

Coal Production:

While most coal and electricity data is released ~3months in arrears, the EIA does release a weekly estimate of coal production. If more coal is being produced, we can assume more coal will be burned by electric utilities, and assuming relatively flat demand, natural gas is most likely to see a reduction in demand. Furthermore, we can estimate that every million tons of additional coal production about 13BCF less natural gas will be consumed by electric utilities, depending of course on your assumptions.

The main feature of this chart is that in early 2016, while natural gas prices plunged well under $2.00, coal production plummeted as electric utilities locked in low natural gas prices, curtailing coal demand. A year later, coal production is easily surpassing those lows and through 18 weeks is up 42M tons over last year good for a 15% gain with over 1/3 of the year behind us. However, coal more or less came out of its production funk by about July-2016 as natural gas prices started inching closer to $3.00. Beating the first half of 2016’s numbers by 15% will be a pretty easy task but come July, just to maintain this pace weekly coal production is going to need to pick up the pace to about 17-18M tons a week. That seems possible since we touched 17M tons not so long ago in week 5 but is still a fairly big increase from the ~14M we have averaged over the last 4 weeks. This dashboard file is ready to go and if you are interested it is available for free at Excel-Data-Junkies. Check it out and let me know what you think about it in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.