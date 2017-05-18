The Gap: 'Stabilization' Is Only Temporary

Operators who have a large store concentration in B & C type shopping malls are getting crushed, and The Gap (NYSE:GPS) is exposed to these exact locations. In aggregate, monthly mall traffic declines are still averaging mid-single-digit territory so apparel retailers have two options: sustain their store footprint or downsize.

The question is, which is the better long term alternative? Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other online pure-plays remain a threat to retailers given their lower cost structure and customer convenience factors. Given customer conversion rates can be high for certain brands, it can usually pays off to shutter underperforming locations (see American Eagle's latest conference call transcript). Although this is still up for debate, sustaining a massive store footprint is likely a directional disadvantage, especially in this environment.

A Store Problem

GPS has approximately 3,650 stores worldwide. This footprint is about 3-4x the size of other large competitors with the exception of a few names. Gap currently does not plan on reducing its store footprint, which is problem since keeping physical stores and building out an online presence has caused SG&A to inflate quickly. And these costs are not going away.

Why? There is cost overlap for employee wages, operating leases, inventory management, traffic analytics, general overhead, and other layers. Of course, there is the argument that in order to maintain sales, having a store presence is paramount. So the real question is: what is the proper mix? The answer is: less is more.

While Gap PR remains upbeat with operational efficiencies, things have turned for the worse. Gap's cash conversion cycle has increased from 22 days to 32 days over the last 5 years, which effectively means the company has become about 1/3 less efficient:

GPS Cash Conversion Cycle (Annual) data by YCharts

High Estimates

Wall Street analysts pin EPS consensus at approximately $2, about in-line with management's guidance. I suspect a miss is in the cards as Banana Republic and Gap traffic losses will likely outweigh the gains realized in Old Navy.

JPMorgan, however, recently gave the stock an upgrade from underweight to neutral. The analyst note stated progress related to its product mix and underlying improvements in traffic, particularly attached to Old Navy, were the key drivers. This rings true, but a sales "stabilization" likely will not last for long.

If we circle back to the dual cost of B&M stores and online infrastructure, its unclear how this is sustainable:

GPS Operating Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

About 140bp erosion per year is a very real problem. In fact, its quite the hurdle for normalized earnings power to reach the analyst consensus of $2 EPS (about $825 million in net income). My arithmetic is $15.5 billion in sales with an operating margin of 6.5% (100bp deleverage forecasted), and 38% effective tax rate. This equates to approximately $1.50 in EPS. So if we account for another year of $1 billion in cash build, that puts the stock at ~14x my FY2018 estimate. Hardly attractive.

Takeaway

Gap is a retail behemoth, FCF appears strong currently, and the balance sheet looks healthy. However, that alone does not make the stock a buy at $24. It appears that GPS is subject to unrelenting structural headwinds, and I suspect big store closures will be required to benefit operating margins.

At minimum, further gross margin pressure can be expected in addition to a ramp in SG&A spend; both of which will contribute a further decline in operating income. The stock trading any higher than the mid-twenties is a gift to GPS shareholders. That being said, at $24 it does appear to be a reasonable short opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GPS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.