Retail Sales: A Deeper Look Reveals A Deeper Issue

On Friday, the world got a look at retail sales. Economists had expected a rise in month-over-month numbers of 0.6% but received 0.4%. A deeper look at these numbers tells me that this is going to be a future trend. Also, last week saw a few retailers report their earnings and there, again, was disappointment. Again, this will translate into lower future sales numbers going forward for these retailers. The U.S. economy is slowing down, something we have known. But, when you look at the numbers you can see a problem brewing in the horizon.

The economy of the United States is 70% consumer driven. So, if you want to know what rate of growth the consumer is going to consume, look at the rate of growth of the method the consumer uses to consume, that being personal incomes. This is my starting point for my analysis for just about everything. We received personal income data just the week prior so here is a nice tie-together for the two.

Personal incomes rose a small 0.2% month-over-month. That is about in line with expectations. But, looking at month-over-month gains is difficult to see the bigger picture. Instead, it is the year-over-year increases that tell the story the best. The Bureau of Economic Analysis states that year-over-year incomes are up 2.13%. Overall personal consumptions are up as well coming in at 2.71% year over year.

Here is the month-over-month change in personal income:

The increases are modest but rising. However, they are not translating into consumptions as much, as this chart comparing year-over-year rates of personal incomes (blue line) and

personal consumptions (red line):

There was an overall decrease in consumption falling form 2.93% year over year to 2.71% year over year. It would be micro managing the economy to look at an individual monthly decrease as telling. However, if you look at the bigger picture you can see the trend is lower and has been over the past 2 years. Incomes and consumption topped out in early 2015 and have been declining ever since. If incomes do not increase, I do not see how the rate of growth in consumption increases. Also, it is important to point out that this consumption chart is based on all goods. Last Friday's economic release was retail sales, a large segment inside all of consumption. Here is the chart showing the year-over-year growth rates of personal incomes versus retail sales:

Here is where I see a problem: the rate of growth in retail sales is increasing without an in-kind rate of growth in personal incomes. If you notice the sharp bump upward it occurred in, of all times, November of 2016. In September and October, the year-over-year growth rate in retail sales was sitting around 2.5%. Then, November saw a sharp increase of 0.5% from the previous month, pushing the annual growth rate to over 3.00% and onward until the number topped out just in March at 5.00%. Now, however, the year-over-year growth rate is declining; the latest number fell 0.50% for the month, down to 4.50%.

In other words, during the last two months of 2016 and the first three months of 2017 Americans were quite confident in the future of the economy. The big change? Trump was elected as president.

You can see this in the consumer confidence numbers also. There was a sharp increase in confidence from October to November, the same period that saw the sharp increase in retail sales.

The only problem is two-fold. First, Trump has yet to deliver anything that he promised, scandals, notwithstanding. The second issue is that we now see our illustrious president is in a whole lot of hot water.

From an economic standpoint, there is simply no way to sustain the larger growth rates of retail sales if there is no coincidental increases in personal incomes. Eventually, either the government is actually going to have to deliver on its economic promises or consumers may abruptly close their wallets. But, with Trump dodging bullets on a daily basis it is very possible there is not enough credibility to pass any meaningful legislation. Translation: If you thought last week's retail sales numbers were disappointing then wait until the next few month's worth of data hits the wire.

Simultaneously, several large retailers have missed earnings and have been reporting same-store-sales declines. J.C. Penny (NYSE: JCP) and Nordstrom's (NYSE: JWE) both lost 13% and 11%, respectively, after reporting their net sales declined significantly. Macy's (NYSE: M) saw its stock decline some 22% last week off its quarterly earnings. This brought the retail ETF (NYSE: XRT) off nearly 3.0% alone.

For these retailers and many more the idea that there is progressively less income gains translates into less consumption gains. The decent bump the economy got from the Trump election may very well have ended with the latest news developments. Markets are shifting. Expectations are going to need to shift. Consumers are sensitive to these matters. The confidence numbers will start to tell that story. The bump that happened in retail sales happened off of confidence, not income gains. The latest headlines will sap that confidence and retailers are going to have to expect the same kinds of declines in the near future. This economy is going to slow down even more because of these latest developments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.