Rice Energy To Accelerate Dropdown To Rice Midstream Partners

Rice Midstream pre-funded the previously planned dropdown last fall. Though a larger dropdown will require more capital, there's little reason to be concerned.

The dropdown potential solidifies the growth projections of Rice Midstream Partners, which include a 20% CAGR for its distribution through 2023.

With 2017 first quarter reporting, Rice Energy shared it would accelerate its dropdown plans to midstream partner, Rice Midstream Partners.

Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) is the midstream partner for Rice Energy (RICE), an oil and gas E&P integrated E&P operator wholly located in the core of the Utica Shale, Marcellus Shale and Upper Devonian Shale in the Appalachian Basin of Ohio and Pennsylvania. The partnership is the basis for Rice Midstream's growth projections, inclusive of a 20% compound annual growth rate for its distribution through 2023. One of the key factors in this growth plan is the dropdown.

A dropdown provides the parent company a non-debt source of capital as it sells assets (like pipelines) to its subsidiary. The assets and any debt is removed from the parent's (Rice Energy) books. The subsidiary (Rice Midstream), in turn, grows. Rice Midstream, formed as an MLP which cannot retain earnings, then pays a distribution back to Rice Energy from its profit operating the assets.

In 2014, Rice Energy contributed its Pennsylvania-based gas gathering and compression assets to Rice Midstream. In exchange, Rice Energy became a limited partner through its GP Holdings subsidiary. Rice Energy continued to hold its Ohio gathering system in its Rice Midstream Holdings subsidiary.

Source

In 2016, Rice Energy and Rice Midstream prepared for the next dropdown – approximately one-third of the Ohio gathering system.

“In September we successfully placed a $450 million private placement consisting of approximately 21 million common units. We thought about the proceeds in two buckets. Around $300 million of the proceeds were used to fund a portion of the Vantage Energy acquisition from Rice Energy. And, the remaining $150 million pre-funded the equity consideration of our first potential Ohio gathering drop down which we expect to take place in the first half of 2017.”

In February 2017, during the 2016 fourth quarter earnings call, Rice Midstream CFO, Gray Lisenby, confirmed the transaction is on schedule and the equity still set aside.

“Based on our previous guidance, we would say that the drop that we do, that we expect to do, of a third of the existing Ohio system would be funded with existing liquidity, which would have pre-funded with our last offering.” (emphasis added)

The entirety of the Ohio gathering system was expected to be “dropped” by 2020.

But, plans change.

In its 2017 first quarter reporting, Rice Energy shared it would “accelerate” its dropdown schedule.

“Given the significant growth of our ROM system, we are analyzing selling more than the previously guided one-third of the system to RMP in the second half of 2017.” (emphasis added)

Rice Energy declined to comment on the exact size, however.

Rice Midstream Holdings encompasses several entities. It is the general partner for Rice Midstream Partners. Rice Olympus Midstream holds the assets of the Ohio gathering system. Strike Force is a joint venture with Gulfport Energy (GPOR).

Source

The Ohio gathering system (held by Rice Olympus Midstream) encompasses approximately 68,000 core acres. The build-out of the system is “substantially complete”. On the other hand, Rice Energy continues to invest capital in the Strike Force joint venture, $59 million in the 2017 first quarter. The JV covers approximately 98,000 core acres.

Rice Midstream Partners' primary customers have been Rice Energy and EQT Corporation (EQT). One hundred percent of its cash flow is generated through contracts with over ten years remaining on the terms. In the 2016 fourth quarter, third parties generated 24% of the throughput. This dropped to less than 19% in the 2017 first quarter. With the upcoming dropdown, these proportions will change.

Source

Over half of the throughput in the Ohio gathering system is generated from third-party customers. Twenty-six percent of the throughput originates from the Strike Force joint venture. Third-party potential helps solidify the anticipated growth projections. For example, third parties accounted for nearly 24% of gathering revenue in Rice Midstream's first quarter as compared to 19% of the throughput.

In the 2017 first quarter, Rice Midstream Partners throughput increased 48% over the 2016 quarter. Rice Midstream projects an approximate 40% increase for all of 2017. Revenue increased 15% year-over-year. The cash flow available for distribution (NYSEARCA:CAD) increased 10.5%. For the whole of 2017, Rice Midstream projects CAD to increase approximately 15%.

A valid question remains regarding funding a larger dropdown. The company pre-funded $150 million last fall but that was based on acquiring just one-third of the system. As of 2016 year-end, the Ohio gathering system consisted of 92 miles of pipeline for gathering and 18,960 horsepower of compression. In the most simplistic evaluation, if one-third warranted $150 million the whole could be acquired at $450 million, one-half at approximately $225 million and two-thirds at approximately $300 million. Realistically, the eventual amount will value the actual gathering and compression assets acquired.

At quarter-end, Rice Midstream's cash and equivalents totaled $13 million which is not enough to cover a potential difference. Further, the company has approximately $660 million available on its $850 million revolving credit facility which is easily enough to cover any difference. The current leverage ratio is 1.1X (defined as net debt compared to the LTM adjusted EBITDAX), well below the target of below 2.0X exiting 2017. Using the same target for leverage of 2.0X and an adjusted EBITDA target of $193 million for 2017, Rice Midstream expects to end the year with less than $386 million in net debt. In that regard, the company still has room to borrow nearly $200 million.

There is a third potential source of funding. Rice Midstream did report its capital budgeting for build-outs on its existing system was coming in on budget or below.

“We've focused a lot of trying to streamline our construction effort and we've really been able to reduce inspection cost as well as work with contractors to bundle projects together to get group pricing discounts and so that, those two things combined have really helped us keep prices and cost down below what we originally expected and you'll probably see more of that going forward.”

The company still expects to expend approximately $315 million for the full year. But, should the company continue to succeed with its project streamlining, there could be a possibility any savings would help fund the dropdown.

All in all, there's little reason to be concerned about funding a larger dropdown of the Ohio gathering system from Rice Energy. Rather, the larger dropdown bodes well for the future of Rice Midstream Partners.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPOR,RMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in GPOR and RMP.