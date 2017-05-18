Bank Of America: Is This The Beginning Of A Crash?

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) shares tumbled 6 percent yesterday on concerns that the Trump rally is fading. Stocks have had a great run since the election of Donald J. Trump as U.S. president, but the administration is tangled up in all kinds of scandals, which is negatively affecting confidence in stocks. Since valuations are still pretty high, investors need to prepare themselves for a correction. I see 10-20 percent correction potential over the short haul.

No question about it: Donald J. Trump has been good for stocks. Valuations surged after Trump was elected as the 45th president of the United States in November and a rising (valuation) tide has lifted almost all boats. If that wasn't enough, the Federal Reserve has turned hawkish, raising short term interest rates in December last year, and again in March. The central bank also implied two more interest rates for 2017 with its commentary, giving a boost to rate-sensitive investments like Bank of America.

While the Trump election was a catalyst for higher share prices, the new administration is increasingly tangled up in different controversies that take focus and effort away from important legislative initiatives like tax and regulatory reform. The "Trump rally" only happened because investors believed in the prospects of lower corporate taxes and less regulation that would boost companies' after-tax per-share profits. Higher profits in turn translate into higher dividends and more money for share buybacks, justifying higher valuations.

That said, though, political risks have grown considerably lately. If the Trump administration continues to be caught up in Russia-related investigations and the circumstances of the firing of FBI director Comey, investor confidence is going to erode further. Investors are already questioning the odds of significant corporate tax reform making it through Congress, and the proposed infrastructure spending program is likely not going to become a reality before the end of 2018, if at all. All considered, investor confidence is in decline, which could continue to adversely affect stock market valuations.

Since valuations have gone up pretty much non-stop for a year straight, a correction is more than overdue…We have already seen the beginnings of such a correction in the last several days in the high-yield sector. But volatility is not only rising in the high-yield sector, bank stocks have sold off, too. Bank of America's shares tumbled 6 percent on Wednesday over concerns that the Trump rally is fading. It's time to raise cash and remain cautious.

Your Takeaway

Bank of America's shares are more than fairly valued in my opinion, and prospects for rate hikes in 2017 are reflected in the bank's share price, too. That said, I think investors are underestimating the downside risks that come with a Bank of America trade. The bank is a bet on higher rates, Yes, but political risks have grown considerably in 2017 as it looks more and more likely that a lot of the promises made on the campaign trail will be very hard to turn into legislative victories, even in a Republican-controlled Congress. I see 10-20 percent downside potential for stocks and Bank of America.

