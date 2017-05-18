More Bad News For United Airlines, But Traders Don't Seem To Care

United seems very speculated right now and is a higher risk entry, but those already in the stock can continue to hold.

United Continental has had a lot of bad press over the past few months, but traders drove the stock up to a new all-time high anyway.

There's more bad press for embattled United Airlines (NYSE:UAL). This time, a United Crew forced a passenger to pee in a cup. It's the latest episode in a rough couple of months for United. None of this negative press seems to bother traders though, since United's stock continues to climb.

United's Latest Mishap

In this latest incident, Nurse Nicole Harper had to use a restroom while her plane was beginning its descent back on April 10th. Passengers were told to stay in their seats per standard procedure during a descent. Harper, however, suffers from a chronic overactive bladder and couldn't wait until the plane landed. She told the flight attendants about her predicament, but they refused to let her use the lavatory. So Harper told the flight attendants, "I'm going to need to use the restroom or I'm going to need a cup." In response, the attendants allegedly handed her a cup for her to conduct her "business."

The whole situation was humiliating for Harper, to say the least, Since then, she's filed a complaint with United Continental and the Department of Transportation. She also recently shared her story on Facebook, and that post has gone viral. So far, however, United denies that the flight attendants forced Harper to pee in a cup. In a statement, United said, "At no point during the flight did flight attendants suggest that Ms. Harper use cups instead of the lavatory. We have reached out to Ms. Harper to better understand what occurred and we continue to review what happened."

The Latest in a String of Customer Service Fails

This incident is just latest in a string of customer service controversies for the airline over the past few months. It started last March when United employees barred two girls from a flight because they were wearing leggings. These "pass travelers" had to change clothes before they were allowed on the plane. The airline then allowed a prize giant rabbit to die on a flight to Chicago in April. More recently, a United employee canceled a man's flight because the man was recording their argument. And no one can forget the disturbing forceful removal of Dr. David Dao from a United Flight in April. Each incident seems to cast United in a more and more negative light.

Traders are Ignoring All the Negative Press

Traders, however, are unfazed by all this negative press. Instead of falling on all the bad news, UAL has moved up strongly over the past few months. The daily chart in Figure 1 shows that UAL continued to move sideways in April, even after the fallout from Dr. Dao's deboarding incident. Then in the last few weeks it moved up strongly to a new all-time high at $79. The stock has retraced a bit since then. It ran up too quickly, and it fell back for a few days due to profit taking. That's no surprise though, as the rest of the market was also a bit sluggish that week and then fell more strongly on 5/17/17.

Figure 1: Daily chart of UAL. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

UAL's been helped by a couple of factors. First, oil prices dropped during the month of April due to a persistent supply glut (Figure 2). That allows the airlines to save a bit on fuel, a savings they typically won't pass on to consumers. So this drop in fuel prices should help United's bottom line for this quarter. Second, United beat analysts earnings estimates for the first quarter of 2017. Revenues and earnings are expected to rise for the second quarter as well. United's improving financials have likely helped to generate more interest in this blue chip stock.

Figure 2: Chart of recent oil prices. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

How Much Further Can UAL Run?

UAL's had a good run recently, but can it keep going? It's frankly a little disturbing to me that the stock isn't affected by all the bad news. All these controversies could end up impacting UAL's financials if it starts losing customers. UAL, however, hasn't just held up under all the bad press, it's actually thrived and run strongly. This total disregard of bad news by traders often occurs when speculation enters a stock. Sure UAL has turned its financials around recently, but that probably doesn't account for all the recent interest in the stock. Another possibility is that some traders are contrarian on UAL and are buying on the bad news. This could add to the speculative price action for the stock.

Because of these factors, UAL could continue to move up in the near term. United's financials continue to improve, and that will help fuel the run as long as the company continues to meet or beat its forecasts. The speculation in the stock will also help buoy it against any negative news, barring a bad earnings miss or large lawsuit. It's a little risky to enter the stock right now though, due to all the bad publicity and the speculation. Many investors also often take profits at new all-time highs as well, which could trigger a reversal back to the downside if the selling overwhelms the buyers.

Summary

United Airline's stock hasn't suffered from all its recent bad press. UAL looks like a riskier buy right now, however, with all the negative publicity, potential profit taking, and the specter of speculation looming. But holder's don't need to sell out just yet. They should adjust their stop losses and continue to enjoy the ride up. But whatever you do, don't try to sell short on United's bad press as long as there's so much speculation in the stock and the broader markets.

