The Trump Wall Of Worry

by: Calafia Beach Pundit

We hear breathless reporting describing "tumult" in Washington and cries for Trump's impeachment. The market is starting to worry, and with worry comes a correction - surprise, surprise. I offer the following chart so that readers may judge the magnitude of the market's Trump concerns vis-a-vis other concerns that have popped up over the past few years. So far it's just a blip on the radar:


I worry more about the blatant attempts by the MSM to destroy Trump's presidency at all costs than to his persistent problem with verbal diarrhea.

