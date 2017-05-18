Cisco: Buy On The Drop?

This article is the 56th installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?," in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

Cisco Gets Smoked

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported third quarter earnings after the market close Wednesday to a chorus of shrugs as guidance for Q4 failed to impress investors. In addition to falling a tad over 1% during a day when the entire technology sector was absolutely slaughtered, CSCO is down about 8% in the after-hours trading session as I write this article.

CSCO data by YCharts

CSCO shares have performed well over the past 12 months, returning about 27% while the Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) has returned a more modest 17%, so it's not surprising that investors have high expectations of Cisco right now. While the results for the current quarter were fine, it was guidance that is the likely explanation for the stock's woes after hours.

Cisco reported Q3 revenue of $11.9 billion, which declined by 0.5% year-over-year ("YoY") and beat by $40 million, and EPS of $0.60, which beat estimates by 2 cents and beat Q3 2016's EPS by 3 cents. In addition, the company generated $3.4 billion in operating cash flow during the period, up 10% YoY, and reported total gross margin of 64.4%.

These numbers are par for the course for Cisco over the past few quarters. Revenue remains fairly flat from quarter to quarter, with this now the 6th straight quarter of negative YoY revenue growth and the next quarter overwhelmingly likely to become number 7. A small caveat there is that Q3 2017 only had 13 weeks and Q3 2016 had 14 weeks, which may have led to the YoY decline. Regardless, the overall point still stands that revenue growth has become stagnant. Yet despite the top line struggles, profitability has been making some gains while cash flow continues to pour in.

Capital return to shareholders also appears to be going smoothly, with $500 million in shares repurchased during the period and of course the $1.5 billion quarterly dividend. Cisco notes that the repurchase program has totaled $99 billion in buybacks since its inception at an average price of $21.21, which would mean the current share price is a close to 50% premium to that average. With $12.9 billion still authorized for repurchasing stock, CSCO shareholders cannot complain about management's commitment to return capital.

While these numbers were all fine and dandy, it was really guidance for the fourth quarter that led to the after-hours decline. Cisco guided for revenues between $11.88 billion and $12.13 billion and EPS between $0.60 and $0.62. For revenue, this range missed consensus estimates of $12.53 billion by a large margin and also projects a YoY revenue decline of between 4% and 6%. EPS was slightly below estimates and will likely be a small decline YoY too.

These results appear to be a more exacerbated example of the past few quarters for Cisco. The segments that are seeing increasing revenues like Wireless and Security are getting outweighed by declines in other areas like Data Center, Collaboration, and sometimes NGN Routing and Switching too. Another suboptimal trend is that service revenue is starting to show some signs of YoY declines along with product revenue.

Everyone is aware of the progress Cisco is making with its Security revenues, but the other segments aren't allowing the company much room to display this progress. Despite this lack of visibility, Security is vital to Cisco's future growth prospects and its success. As CEO Charles Robbins mentioned in the conference call, the WannaCry ransomware attack is a prime example of why this is the case. Also mentioned was the tens of thousands of customers using the company's security products and the thousands of new customers added every quarter.

Cisco is a great buy-and-hold play for two main reasons: 1) It generates tons of cash 2) Its end markets aren't going anywhere anytime soon. This combination makes for a stock with a high probability of appreciating in price down the road for the foreseeable future. Yes, revenue growth has bogged down a bit lately, but Cisco is improving its profitability and its Security segment is poised to continue growing by double digits YoY as threats and attacks rise.

Cisco will continue to generate well over $10 billion in free cash flow every year which will keep the capital flowing back to investors and pushing share price higher. Security will be a source of revenue growth for years to come and other segments' rates of decline will likely slow as they approach the recurring revenue floor. This is a long-term stock to hold onto for a while. I rate Cisco Systems a Buy on the drop.

