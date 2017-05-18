Sanchez Production Partners: Going For The Green Gold

Each quarter should post stronger results as the assets complete construction and begin operations, particularly in the second half of the year.

Startups normally make Mr. Market nervous. When you have an income startup like Sanchez Production Partners (SPP) that is dependent upon a highly leveraged company like Sanchez Energy (SN), the market overdoses on nervousness.

"Additionally, throughput volumes on the Western Catarina Midstream system for the first quarter of 2017 were lower than expected as the addition of 14 new horizontal wells at Catarina was completed late in the first quarter by Sanchez Energy. However, with most of our South Texas projects expected to come on-line in the second quarter 2017, we continue to forecast improved results in the second half of this year and based upon the visibility of our midstream projects in South Texas, we reiterate our full year guidance for 2017."

Add in an unexpected production delay and the market will have an absolute heart attack. The market never ever expected the Catarina production to decline. Even though a multi-billion dollar acquisition can rearrange priorities, the market pounded the stock of Sanchez Energy and ran the other way from Sanchez Production Partners as well. But timing is not an unusual problem and it is usually temporary. Plus a lot of projects will be coming online during the second half of the fiscal year. So this speculative partnership may be worth a look for the investor who wants growth and income as well.

Source: Sanchez Production Partners First Quarter, 2017, 10-Q Cash Flow Statement

As shown above, the cash flow from operations actually did manage to cover the common unit distributions. But some of the distributions were paid in common units. Plus the overall cash flow is woefully insignificant compared to the assets on the balance sheet. Management is guiding for this to be remedied as major projects complete and those assets begin operations in the second half of the year. However, startup costs and timing may delay the true picture further.

Source: Sanchez Production Partners Analyst and Investor, January 23, 2017, Investor Presentation

What should allay some market fears (click on the January presentation) is the significant holdings of the partnership by Sanchez Energy and by the Sanchez family. The involvement of Blackstone in a joint venture with Sanchez Energy is another plus because Blackstone (though very expensive) has considerable experience dealing with leverage. Blackstone usually wants to get paid first and rather generously. But Blackstone also has a history of success that the lenders love.

Another consideration is the worst case scenario. Should Sanchez Energy have to file for reorganization, the pipeline and other assets of the partnership should be allowed to continue operations. Pipelines often get some payment preferences in reorganization. Volumes may fall during a reorganization, but should quickly recover after the reorganization. Sanchez Energy is reporting some very low operating costs and generous projected profits before financing costs. So these properties should continue to be developed by someone. There may be some bumps and an occasional bruise. But this company should do well regardless of what happens to Sanchez Energy.

The current quarter is projected to be the weakest quarter (click on January presentation) this fiscal year. The assets shown above are the ones in service with no major capital plans for the year. As will be shown next, this constitutes a minority of the assets. The banks just reaffirmed the credit line, so that should be a show of faith that the management plans and guidance are still on target. In many ways, this company is just now emerging from the development stage.

Source: Sanchez Production Partners Analyst and Investor, January 23, 2017, Investor Presentation

This partnership clearly has a full plate. The expansion projects shown above will come online with Targa Resources Partner LP (NGLS) operating quite a few assets. The experience of Targa should decrease some of the startup risk of the new projects. Catarina, though temporarily out of the limelight, is slated for significant future growth. That should translate to growth of the partnership units.

Management has touted the increase in the distribution of the partnership units. However, that could make Mr. Market quite nervous as the underlying assets are not yet producing profits. So whether or not the distribution increases, Mr. Market may take a wait and see attitude. The operational results and corresponding cash flow will be far more important to the market than the distribution.

There will be some Comanche exposure to the partnership. But the beginning emphasis will be Catarina. Since Sanchez Energy expects to grow rapidly, this partnership will have to keep pace with the supporting infrastructure. An experienced operating partner like Targa will help the process immensely. So the future of the units is risky at this time but very bright. An accumulation of operating history will help the market value the units much better in the future. In addition to the current 12% yield, the units offer at least a 5% annual growth appreciation. Plus there will be an additional valuation adjustment once the operating history satisfies the needs of the market.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SN,.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.