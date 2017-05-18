SingTel's (SGAPY) CEO Chua Sock Koong on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:SGAPY) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 17, 2017 11:00 PM ET

Executives

Sin Yang Fong - Investor Relations

Chua Sock Koong - Group Chief Executive Officer

Allen Lew - Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Australia, Chief Executive Officer, Optus

Samba Natarajan - Chief Executive Officer, Group Digital Life

Bill Chang - Chief Executive Officer, Group Enterprise, Country Chief Officer, Singapore

Murray King - Chief Financial Officer Consumer Australia

Ben White - MD, Marketing and Product

Analysts

Roshan Raj - Bank of America

Piyush Choudhary - HSBC Securities

Craig Wong-Pan - Deutsche Bank

Eric Pan - JP Morgan

Eric Choi - UBS

Gopakumar Pullaikodi - Nomura

Arthur Pineda - Citigroup

Ramakrishna Maruvada - Daiwa

Sharon Chen - MetLife

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to SingTel's FY 2017 Q4 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Ms. Sin, over to you.

Sin Yang Fong

Thank you, Vincent. A warm welcome to all investors and analysts, who are listening into SingTel's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st, March 2017.

My name is Sin Yang Fong. And let me introduce management on the call. We have Ms. Chua Sock Koong, Group CEO; Mr. Allen Lew, CEO Consumer Australia; Mr. Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO Consumer Singapore; Mr. Samba Natarajan, CEO Group Digital Life; Mr. Arthur Lang, CEO International; Ms. Bill Chang, CEO Group Enterprise; Ms. Lim Cheng Cheng, Group CFO; Ms. Jeann Low, Group Chief Corporate Officer; Mr. Murray King, CFO Consumer Australia; and Mr. Ben White, MD of Marketing and Product. They are also assisted by other members of the management team both from Singapore and Australia.

Before we start taking questions, I would like to invite Sock Koong to share some highlights from of the results.

Chua Sock Koong

Thanks, Yang Fong, and thank you everyone for joining us for SingTel's results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31st, 2017.

Net profit for the Group rose 2% in the quarter underpinned by the strength of our core businesses and diversified operations. As the competition in India has significantly impacted Airtel, and the Group's results, this was offset by strong performances from the consumer businesses in Singapore and Australia, as well as contributions from telecom sales.

We make good progress in our Digital and ICT businesses and to build capabilities and grew scale. Our strategic investments in network, spectrum and content have thus maintained leadership in data services and customer experience. Revenue increased 5% this quarter, led by broadband services growth in Australia and Enterprise ICT services.

EBITDA rose 4% on revenue growth and cost management, offsetting higher content costs and our investment in ICT capabilities. Telecom sale AIS delivered sustained revenue growth as they successfully captured right in demand for mobile data services in their market.

Our pretax profit on the region associates declined 6% due mainly to weaker earnings on Airtel. Underline net profit for the Group was stable and even excluding Airtel would have increased 7%.

Free cash flow rose 12% and strong operating cash flow of this higher capital expenditure. The Group also received higher dividends from telecom sales. In the quarter, the stronger Australian dollar, Indonesian rupiah and other currencies listed net profit by S$21 million or 2%.

For the full year, the overall foreign currency movement impact was immaterial. For the full year, strong core businesses higher associates earnings and lower tax expenses drove 3% increase in the Group's underlying next profit. If excluding Airtel results, underlying net profit would have grown by 5%. Net profit was stable impacted the by the Group's sales Singapore's impairment charges and AIS handset mainly for migrating customers to 3G and 4G. In the previous year, the Group had recorded exceptionally gains from disposal venture investment and Airtel divestment of its African tower assets.

The board has also recommended the full ordinary dividend of 10.7 cents per share together with the interim dividend of 6.8 cents per share that was paid in January. Total ordinary dividend remained stable at 17.5 cents per share. This represents a payout ratio of 73% of the Group underlying net profit and 106% of the Group's free cash flow of the interest and tax payment.

With that, I'm going to pass back to Yang Fong.

Sin Yang Fong

Thank you, Sock Koong. As also highlighted, this is SingTel's full year financial results. We have also given guidance for the Group's outlook for next financial year. And you can find that on Page 18 Slide deck on Page 10 of the Indian impact.

Participants are advised that this call is being recorded for playback and transcription. We would now invite questions from participants. Operator will assist you to put through them.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from the line of Roshan Raj from Bank of America. Please ask your question.

Roshan Raj

Hi, thanks for the opportunity. Two questions. First, could you sort of indicate if there's going to be a change in strategy with the fourth mobile now coming into Australia, why if not? And broadly speaking over the medium term, how do you see the mobile market in Australia evolving?

Second is with the recent acquisition of Turn, just want to understand, I mean the acquisition of Amobee when it was done, we were on an impression that it had its own R&D capabilities and for most part, it was going to be an organic growth trajectory, but are you kind of suggesting that for growth in mobile advertising, there will be ongoing M&A initiatives in the pipeline as well?

If I could ask the third question just on the working capital changes, it changes quite materially on a year-on-year basis, how should we look at it for FY18? Thank you.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay, let me allocate the question. Allen, please take the question on the mobile fourth operator in Australia, mobile market et cetera. Samba can talk through about Turn and why the acquisition. And Chang can talk through the working capital changes. Allen, you want to?

Allen Lew

Yes, thank you, Sock Koong. Basically, you know obviously TPG has acquired the 700 megahertz spectrum and they will believe they'll be coming into the market. But I think TPG has already in the mobile market today. They resell order in the retail Optus. And we can see the impact on TPG's brand is primarily in the price sensitive segment of the market. So they more or less basically with by building their own network just going to shift these customers on to their own network and they're going to be very minor quality of network, very aggressive on price.

I think of business perspective, we believe that our strategy of differentiation based on network now that we've invested so much in the network and built out a network across Australia has been recently rated in the independent public study by CommsDay and P3 as the best mobile network in Australians of voice will give us distinct advantage in terms of in the minds of Australian consumers and businesses. And on cost, with our customer experience meet that we have in net promoter score NPS and our content advantage, we will be able to insulate the Optus brand from fourth mobile entrance.

I think the second important thing in this how the mobile market in Australia is developing. I think there's a high level. We see with the high penetration of smart phones more and more people using data. And we see now more and more people getting on to DY open. And basically what we are doing there is to make sure that they're providing a plant in the market, they're competitive. And making sure that from a margin point of view, we're looking at our cost structure and we have significant initiatives within Optus to make sure that we can maintain our margins and our - make sure that even with price competition, we will have a reasonable EBITDA margin and a good return to our shareholder by picking of cost in the different parts of the business.

Chua Sock Koong

Samba?

Samba Natarajan

Yeah, hi, thanks Roshan. Regarding the acquisition of Turn and Amobee, there will be sales in digital marketing industry has been rapidly evolving towards programmatic capabilities in the areas of mobile, video and social. And therefore we have to make it by decision around technology as the platform is rapidly evolving. And based on our evaluation, we made a decision to get one of the best available programmatic technologies in the marketplace. Turn gives us mobile and video that complements our existing social and spec capabilities and we think we that we have now - we have well lot of technologies time.

Secondly, also it gives us immediately access to much more scale and their must biggest kind of global customers both who are internet player as well as rapidly growing FMCG players who are moving their shift spend shifting into digital advertising. So based on our analysis of the technology and the rapid scale that gives us, we thought this acquisition make sense for Amobee.

Lim Cheng Cheng

Hi, Roshan, I'll take the working capital question, but before I do that if I can just replay to the outlook. We have actually guided the free cash flow to be around S$1.8 billion and that's excluding the associate dividend and spectrum payment. And the other important point to know is that the dividend from the regional associates expected to be about S$1.4 billion. So as to the working capital, you know that the big swing actually come from Australia in which we have actually improved collection in the cash flow on and off the company as automation by who is generating very strong cash flow.

Roshan Raj

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question today comes on line of Piyush Choudhary from HSBC Securities. Please ask your question.

Piyush Choudhary

Yeah, hi, good morning. Thanks for the opportunity. Firstly, you have been investing in unified billing and customer care systems, could you help us understand what could be the potential OpEx and CapEx savings from the same and the timelines?

Secondly, in the enterprise business, the growth in the earnings like cyber security and smart city solutions, would there be sufficient to mitigate headwinds in the traditional business, and if you could share the outlook for the EBITDA margin in enterprise business considering the rising proportion of the ICT? Thanks.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay, I mean, if the billing system is still in the process of being implemented, I should highlight that this system is really to give us a whole lot more flexibly in how we can price, how we can market and package different services. So we see that as the important part of our business strategy to be able to try for the growth in our business. There will be of course impact on cost and CapEx. I think you know we will probably provide a bit more clarity on that when the project will slice.

I think on your question on the enterprise, I'm going to get Bill to talk about it. But you would have seen that for us ICT businesses revenue contribution now already if - it's close to what we get from the traditional carriage business, which while giving us higher margin as always at a threat of being commoditized by other service providers. And what we have actually been able to do is we have been able to gain revenue market share in that space. I think Bill is going to - you can add to the competition and positioning in the enterprise base.

Bill Chang

Thanks, Sock Koong. Piyush pertaining to your questions, if you look at what we're doing in the core business largely in the data internet and you know a number of the core euro telecoms business we've been able to define our market shares domestically and also internationally in Asia Pacific. In fact, in Asia Pacific, we've been taking share based on what we have built up the scale with the points of presence and also transforming our infrastructure with SD-WAN software define wide area network as well, combination of all of this have allowed us to expand our market shares fall in the domestic trend we've been able to hold on to that.

Obviously there are usage related services with a very subdued economy. Obviously the usage on voice ID and the areas around mobile roaming, we'd see some pressures. But it's very keen the areas that we can really gain for - go for market share, we have done that very clearly in the area of our core business. We are also focusing on the core business in terms of the transformation of the core as we try and defend the core domestically and push internationally. The transmission will also take up fast and also to allow much faster provisioning process that's in the works.

And on the growth side, we are definitely pushing very hard making investments in cyber security. And you've been following of this sort of milestones. And the other area that we're pushing into it's on a back smart nation. We're also investing here in ICT and building up capabilities there. And as Sock Koong mentioned, the opportunity for us is to try and optimize the core and defend leadership and extend in Asia Pacific well at the same time, we are trying to do is we'll be pushing the ICT business growth. So the guidance is all given there, mid single-digit in ICT and 550 million to 650 million in a cyber security for this coming year. And the plan is to really grow that and have a changing mix up the ICT contributions.

Piyush Choudhary

Thanks Bill.

Operator

Our next question today comes on line of Craig Wong-Pan from Deutsche Bank. Please ask your question.

Craig Wong-Pan

Thanks. I have got two questions on Australia. And the first one, on the S$1.5 billion of CapEx to be spent this coming year, is that mostly on improving the network and expanding the network or is there any cost benefit that might come from that?

And then the second question, on the sale in consumer market, there was commentary that competition has remained intense. Just wanted to know has there any change within markets or segments, within the competitive intensity between sort of markets or segments? Thanks.

Allen Lew

So hi, this is Allen here. I will answer the Australian question regarding my colleagues. I think in terms of the S$1.5 billion is our overall capital envelope. So Murray will share you where some of the other investing on beyond the mobile and the benefits we get from that as well. And then I'll come back and talk about the Australian consumer market - our customer - our Australian mobile market and technology.

Murray King

Hey, thanks. Craig, the majority of the S$1.5 billion CapEx will be essentially directed to a mobile networking business and predominately building an additional sites in regional Australia, intensifying our metro network to be out of sales for customer demands with regards to daily usage and life.

In relation to your question about any other capital in the S$1.5 billion which will provide cost benefits. What really Chua was talking about implementation new customer care and billing system which will obviously give us some quite a flexibility in relation to products we take to market but also drive efficiency in building the service customers and particularly in the digital enterprise, we have with customers to allow greater levels of self-service with customers and there are greater customer online acquisition activities as well. So that will grow our productivity benefits into the organization as well.

Allen Lew

In terms of the competition that we see in the Australian mobile market, I think I'll let Ben comments on this, but basically now where we're looking at, it looks pretty much intense across all segments, consumer segments, as well as micro SME and enterprise. It's a mixture of very competitive of both gateways and pretty much promotional based on promotional activity below the line as well.

So anything do you want to add to that Ben?

Ben White

The only other comment that is just I think as Allen mentioned previously was to continue to see an ongoing shifts in the market towards bringing around SIM-only plans and again that's a certainly very capacity market places as well.

Craig Wong-Pan

Thanks, Ben.

Operator

Our next question today comes in line of Eric Pan from JP Morgan. Please ask your question.

Eric Pan

Hi. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. A couple more questions on Australia, has TPG approach you regarding Australia roaming deal or doing allocation on your towers?

And then second question is with roaming not having been declared, do you have plans of further expansion geographical coverage perhaps someday eventually matching Telstra?

Allen Lew

Okay. I think the answer to your first question is that we are not in a position to discuss whole as a portion are not portion of our coverage sharing. I think the Australian regulatory environment with regards to towers is such all tower, people how own towers are place to and going to commercial discussions with anybody that wants to share the tower whether they are mobile especially we are a mobile operator and there is a process for that. So I am fair I can't comment on that publically right now.

In terms of our mobile coverage and our expansion plans, we basically will be covering going to vast number of regional areas. And basically by the end of the next financial year, we will have network is that essentially is a good as Telstra from breadth and depth perspectives and the speed perspective in the part of Australia method to consumer and business customers.

Eric Pan

Does that mean you will match there I guess what 30% geographical coverage?

Allen Lew

Right now we think about 98% 4G coverage across the population of Australia the land mass. And basically our objective is to get to very exclusive as possible. There will be one or two parts of Australia there is not economic to cover, but there is something that by the government black spot program which all operates participate in and we want to flesh out that as well.

Eric Pan

Got you. And sorry regarding the first question, what about the potential roaming agreement?

Allen Lew

Roaming agreement is - if somebody wants to talk to us about roaming agreement on our network, we'll look at it and see whether we can come up to a commercial conclusion that makes sense to both parties. Again this is not something we can comment about at this stage. You have seen of this I have specs sharing agreement with Vodafone Hutchison, VHA which we are currently in right now and kind of that type allows them to roam on the certain parts of business network. So there are examples of that already and anybody else wants to talk to our about it, we'll look at it.

Eric Pan

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question today comes online of Eric Choi from UBS. Please ask your question.

Eric Choi

Hi, guys. I just have three questions all and of this I might ask some one by one is that's right. The first one just on corporate mobile, so looks like you had a pretty good quarter in terms of postpaid and surprise top growth in EBIT 5,000 plus 5,000 versus only 3,000 last quarter. So I just wondering if we see some of the benefit of those high ARPU corporate customers sort of come through the halfway this quarter or is that benefit to come? That's the first question.

I should get going. Second question was just around CapEx, obviously you're guiding to S$1.8 billion for FY 2017 before I knew ended up during S$1.5. So I was just wondering why did we under spend and then also how much of the S$1.5 that you've got between is potentially a catch up?

And then just a question around mobile sub-growth, so I realize we don't have choose to relative thing quarterly but I guess you guys can see where your reporting all your new customers from just wondering if we can get a sense of whether you're taking more or less subscribe from Telstra this quarter? Thanks.

Allen Lew

I'll answer the first and third question. And then hand over to Murray to answer the question in the CapEx. In terms of the corporate mobile, yes we have a good performance this quarter on corporate mobile. And that reflects some of the wins that we had in the reported over from the incumbent and that reflect the investment that we're making in terms of better in building coverage in the cities and better coverage in the metropolitan and regional areas.

I think regard to your third question about mobile sub-growth or whether we're taking share. I rather not comment on it right now. I think what we should do is look at objectively at the numbers when board announce the six months numbers for this calendar year and then we see where we are. There are different surveys out there in the market that do look at mobile customer market share and you can get access to those, but in terms of where we recorded our mobile revenue share will - you have the December numbers and we will see what happens in June.

Murray King

In relation to S$1.5 billion CapEx, as you say Group CapEx for the full year is S$1.5 that you got a S$1.8, it's really around timing of the capital commitments. It's not so much that we under spent in particular areas or under delivered in respect to our key deliverables. It's more just to do with timing of the commitments we're making to vendors.

Eric Choi

So just a follow-up, Murray, if it is the timing thing, how much of the 1.5 in FY 2018, which you say timing on FY 2017?

Murray King

The majority of the difference is to do with timing. Eric.

Eric Choi

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question today comes on line of Gopakumar from Nomura. Please ask your question.

Gopakumar Pullaikodi

That's for the opportunity. I have few questions. Firstly on Australia CapEx again, you mentioned that you are spending S$1.5 billion including carryover from last year and also you have indicated plans to expand your coverage. So intense with the CapEx spending for the next two years, should we expect it to remain in these levels, so when do you expect CapEx return drawn further and OpEx? That's first question.

Number two, can you remind me, do you have any sense for the timelines of launch of TPG in Australia on a standalone basis are you set factored into your guidance already in terms of revenue growth?

Thirdly, I probably heard comments earlier that you have further opportunities to lower costs in the Australian business; if so can you give some color on where these would be from? Thank you.

Allen Lew

Okay, I'll talk about - I'll answer the first two questions, and let Murray take the third on cost - where we are lowering costs. Firstly in terms of future year CapEx, we don't guide the market beyond the next 12 months, so - but obviously you know we look at the returns and getting from this big capital expansion - to big capital investment that we made on mobile network and we'll continue to see where we want to go with that. We also look at some of the new technologies that are coming in and at the end of the day, we will give you a guidance that will be in line with where we think the capital that has been - probably it's creating value.

In terms of TPG, that's really a question for them. As far as I'm concerned, they are already in the market they are competing with me, I know exactly where we are competing. Obliviously want to own their own network rather than we sharing somebody of this network, we will see what they will do. But I think bear in mind their frequencies and bear in mind where they have additional frequency beyond the 700. In our minds in Optus we know where they are likely to roam, sorry where they are likely to roll out and when that short timeframe is, I'm not prepared this time to discuss it publicly, but we are actually will be prepared for them when they come up.

And I will hand over to Murray to talk about cost. I think before I hand over to him obviously in a market there's competitive as ours where people are getting more and more data for the same price. We have to watch our cost structure very, very carefully. So this is something that we look at month in and month out. We have a plan to our cost structure down to a particular level and now let Mari talk two or three things that we're doing to ensure that we have the right cost structure in a very alter competitive environment.

Murray King

Yeah, thanks Allen. So as I mentioned earlier, we are bringing in new digital capabilities that will allow customers more to self-serve and more to acquire on noise, so that's give us ability to draw productivity benefits in our customer care operations and in our sales operations, particularly cycle for us. At the same time as in the end, it will take up customer base increases, we are obviously conscious that we have to reduce the cost structure around their legacy, fixed network infrastructure, and so we are very much focusing on how we pull the cost down around fixed business to as we move into an Indian business model.

And then we have other cost programs around the organization to be - ensure that we drive to top quarter, life into our cost structures to be able to ensure Allen says that we are able in that quite competitive market to continue to be able to draw out margin improvement as a consequence of that.

Allen Lew

And if I made the final think that I do want to add is that after being part of the SingTel group and a much larger group has got economies scale with a handsets with infrastructure and that's where Jeann Low who is our Group Chief Corporate Officer and also had procurement under her that's drive a lot of initiatives that benefit Optus and also some of the other companies in the group. So those are the four major things that we do to make sure that we are always watching our cost structure.

Gopakumar Pullaikodi

Thank you. Just a follow-up on the Austrian enterprise, what's the plan to stabilize your revenue here, would you have to invest more CapEx into this segment to grow? Thank you.

Allen Lew

If I may I will let - you know you are talking about overall enterprise business in Optus, fixed and mobile right?

Gopakumar Pullaikodi

Yes.

Allen Lew

Yeah, Bill is on the phone, so I'll let Bill who is our CEO, Group Enterprise will answer that and then I can chip in bit more on mobile as well.

Bill Chang

For the fixed line basically, we are looking at targeted you know market segments, the large enterprise where we've got infrastructure there, obviously bring managed services, ICT related services as Group enterprise to create bundles and solution offers to differentiate from just a pure broadband network play connectivity play. On the mobile - proper mobile area, we are basically leveraging what Allen is building out in his network team on the infrastructure and targeting customers in the key cities and also in increasingly the regional areas to intensify efforts that to make sure that we are able to gain a penetration in all the others targeted areas. So this is a coordinated effort with Allen's sort of network rollout in the enterprise sales team will be going alongside and targeting customers in that sort of coordinated fashion.

Allen Lew

Does that answer your question?

Gopakumar Pullaikodi

Yeah, thank you.

Operator

Our next question today comes from the line of Arthur Pineda from Citigroup. Please ask your question.

Arthur Pineda

Hi, thanks for the opportunity. Three questions please. Firstly on Australia, I understand TPG is already in the market as an MVNO, but they do seem to indicate a very aggressive stance falling with Jio is doing with unlimited data and for free for the first six months. I do also appreciate at Optus as a clearly better network and brand, but what are the risks that Vodafone will have to eventually react to this creating a domino effect for the other players?

Second question I had with regard to the Amobee revenue guidance of S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion, if you look at the GDL revenues that was at S$539 million, how much would Amobee's revenue be on a like-for-like basis, as it seems to be skewed by Intergroup contractions?

Last question I had this with regard to the free cash flow guidance of around S$1.8 billion that's 20% higher versus last year, if you can help us reconcile this if EBITDA is to grow by low single digit levels and CapEx is the same as last year, how is free cash flow to grow by 20%, is this mainly on working capital? Thank you.

Allen Lew

Sock Koong, I'll take the Australia question first about TPG and what's…

Chua Sock Koong

Yeah, Allen.

Allen Lew

Okay, I think, as we've mentioned, I think the market is really pretty competitive, but as Ben has mentioned there are two parts of the market, right, one is the handset two year contract part of the market, and the other one is that BYO part of the market. I think - I think you got to figure out which one they are going to grow into bearing in mind what takes to participate in the handset contract market in terms of subsidy of handsets. I think the second important thing is that the BYO market is pretty competitive. If you look at the offers that Kogan has out there, just go to their website, I think is pretty much a giveaway product as it is, and it can see the traction that they're getting is they are mainly taking share of the MVNO's.

Now having said all that we're very mindful that he's got a very strong track record in fixed, he's got internet only model, so his cost structure is very different form a traditional mobile network operators. So I think what we are doing is making sure that people in Australia understand we have a premium high quality 4G network, that's number one.

Number two, we will have competitive offers out there even for the BYO. And you've seen that our offers that we launch recently at the S$50 level and event at the S$40 level.

The third important thing is that to protect ourselves is the market, we started to go down as a result border responding or anybody of the mainstream operators responding, we are doing exactly what Murray talked about which is, bringing down our cost structure and having those significant cost initiatives, plus at the end of the day making sure that our costs per gigabit is the lowest in the industry and of course making sure our cost to serve a customer is also low in the industry. Bearing in mind Australian customer today is very much digital and very much able to self-serve to online or to - at on a mobile device.

Chua Sock Koong

Samba?

Samba Natarajan

I will give you revenue guidance, we - at the point of acquisition of Turn provided information that its last year's revenue was US$400 million, so you can factor that into the total number that we're guiding for this year.

Lim Cheng Cheng

I think in terms of the free cash flow numbers, if you look at where we ended for FY17 and our guidance number, essentially is a free cash flow before and based on our guidance you can see that they're guiding pretty nice growth in terms of the business or the core units and the strategic of focus in the GBR business, so all these which have contributed complete to the free cash flow. And the other point we know this that I think we signed just now as I pointed out the working capital which I already talked about full year complete see this improvement from all businesses.

Arthur Pineda

Understood. So if I can just have a follow-up question with regarding to Optus. Is there any color in terms of what percent of your handsets are on be - sorry of your sales on BYO versus handset driven?

Lim Cheng Cheng

I'm sorry, actually we don't disclose that number but all I can tell that the BYO is starting to increase as percentage of total postpaid connections.

Arthur Pineda

Understood. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question today comes on line of Ramakrishna Maruvada from Daiwa. Please ask your questions.

Ramakrishna Maruvada

Hi. I had a couple of questions. Firstly with regards to the guidance, could you please provide a more granular breakdown of the spectrum charges that you expect to incur in the current financial year in particular is the 700 megahertz payments and also factored in to your 1 billion guidance?

The second one is with regards to Amobee again, you are guiding for EBITDA breakeven, wondering whether this also takes into account the impact of turning position?

The final one is with regards to the operating trends in both Singapore and Australia, I noticed in particular that the proportion of postpaid customers in Singapore on the tiered data plans are actually decreasing while the customers exceeding data bundles is actually increasing and Australia is exactly the reverse. So wondering if you could provide some color particularly within the context of Singapore and why tiered data plan penetration is actually decreasing, there is anything to read into this? Thanks.

Chua Sock Koong

Sin will take the spectrum question and then Murray you take the next question please.

Sin Yang Fong

Just to provide some color 1 billion breakdown follow up is really is the Australian spectrum that we already talked about and announced last year. So essentially actually is in the 2100 and 1800 area. So if you add those two numbers up really we're looking to close to AUD700 million. And if you talk about the Singapore general spectrum in the general actions that we have recently taken part, the amount that we are paying in the region is 180 million and that really comes for 900 and 2500 spectrums. You also be aware that in the 700, the earlier availability of spectrum is in the 2018. So our spectrum guidance are doesn't improves that amount. I'll hand over to Samba.

Samba Natarajan

Rama, your question was what is the impact of the Turn acquisition on Amobee?

Ramakrishna Maruvada

Yes. Your EBITDA breakeven, does it take into your account of Turn acquisition?

Samba Natarajan

Yes. It does.

Allen Lew

Yeah. On the your first question about the percentage of your customers on tiered data plan, you have seen a slight decline this quarter to 63% I suppose 65%. Actually it is really a question of mix because we have not concurred some of our SIM-only plans in this category. So of course obviously we are looking at traditional platform plans and look at the percentages. So the trend is still very healthy in terms of customers switching all into data plan in fact whether we have closed down our 2G network most of our customers that all migrated into our plans.

Ramakrishna Maruvada

Okay, understood. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question today comes from the line of Sharon Chen from MetLife. Please ask your question.

Sharon Chen

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. First of all, a bit more color in terms of your guidance, you're guiding for revenue in EBITDA growth by low single digit for the core business. Does that I mean you don't expect TPG's enter into both markets to impact this coming year and will it be later in the year or next year that TPG will have an impact?

And then secondly, obviously your performance was dragged down by Bharti's weaker performance in India due to market competition. Do you envisage potentially having to inject capital into Bharti and any thoughts about that? Thank you.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay. This is Sock Koong here. I mean if you look at our guidance is actually very granular and built all under products. So if you take a look at the guidance is actually guidance what the mobile revenues are in both Singapore and Australia heading up to the Group getting up to the core revenue guidance and the Group revenue guidance. So maybe if you see that you may want to go to that in some detail.

On Bharti clearly, Bharti is the listed company. You would have seen that they have recently sold 10.3% stake in Infratel, that have allow them to raise some liquidity whether they have other fund raising activities, I think we would have to wait for the company to make those announcements.

Sharon Chen

Sorry, going back to your guidance, I mean I can see that you are saying Australia to grow by - Australia mobile to grow by low single digit, Singapore mobile declined by low single digit. Again back to my question, does that mean you don't expect TPG's rollout to really happen this year?

Chua Sock Koong

Well, I think TPG had made separate announcement on the rollout plan, it's really not for us to comment on the rollout plan.

Sharon Chen

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question today comes on line of Roshan Raj from Bank of America. Please ask your question.

Roshan Raj

Hi, thanks. Two follow-up kind of questions. First in the enterprise segment in Australia, is your market share more or less stable and who's driving competition, is it the incumbent or some of the smaller players in the enterprise segment and what sort of outlook should we look for over the next few years?

The second question was could you remind us on the breakeven guidance for Group Digital Life and any color you could shade on plans for hook any traction or anything could share on that? Thank you.

Murray King

Sock Koong, can I take the call?

Chua Sock Koong

Yeah go ahead on the enterprise in on the enterprise, yeah.

Murray King

Yeah. Thanks. On the Enterprise in Australia, we really saw the market shares are currently stable in this. And the main competition is it's against the incumbent at this stage. And again if you look at what we're doing, it's leveraging what the group enterprise capabilities in really not just the connectivity market, but also the capabilities activity. In the connectivity market regularly we leverage like I mentioned earlier managed services capabilities, which we have quite a broad range of services. And at the same time we also leverage our International connectivity as a market leader in the Asia Pacific region whether bring enterprises into Australia or bringing Australian enterprises out there connecting to the sort of synergies that we have between the international links and also domestic links. So that that will allow us to compete with incumbents and also with some of this connectivity based that are largely concentrated around the Australian markets.

On the ICT services is obviously another breakeven differentiation point. And obviously in the light of what's happening in cyber security that is also another key area that are investing and to make sure that you know increasingly to a positioning of a trusted network service provider it's going to be a really key sort of proposition that we have for customers given a number of challenges that the Telco have faced around the world with cyber security issues.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay. Yeah.

Samba Natarajan

And Roshan on the Digital Life side, we are providing guidance this year there will be a targeting breakeven on for above. And for the group digitize as a whole, their losses have reduced to roughly S$100 billion which also therefore means that they're continuing to invest in some of our other because including Hook [ph]. Hook is still invested more really to continued investment in content cost enhancing the technology and also marketing cost to increase awareness. And as our subscriber builds continues to grow through this period, our operating losses will are expected to narrow in the future but this year, we will continue to invest.

Roshan Raj

Okay. Thank you very much.

Chua Sock Koong

Thank you. Roshan. We were informed that there are no further questions at this point. But if you just do have other questions, please feel free to reach out the Investor Relations team. So on behalf of everyone in Singapore and Australia and in the U.S., thank you and good bye, we'll speak again in the next quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the conference for today. We thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.