Slow Growth And Silver Linings - Fixed Income Investment Outlook Q2 2017

By Neuberger Berman Fixed Income Investment Strategy Committee

The unexpected victory of Donald Trump and his pro-growth platform in late 2016 inspired an abrupt shift in investor sentiment and sparked a sharp rally across risk assets. One hundred days into the Trump administration, however, it’s clear that any anticipated policy tailwinds will take time to develop and that economic growth is likely to remain uninspiring in 2017 as a result. On the bright side, the stubborn persistence of lackluster growth over the past eight years may have helped prevent excesses from developing in pockets of the U.S. economy and markets, forestalling a turn in the domestic business cycle and setting the stage for a synchronized global recovery.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the United States has gone through 11 business cycles since 1945, the average trough-to-peak duration of which was about 58 months. The current cycle, which began in June 2009, already has persisted for 95 months. While business cycles aren’t governed by the calendar, the length of the ongoing expansion has inspired much speculation about where we are in it and when it may come to an end.

Perhaps most noteworthy about the current cycle is the sluggish pace of recovery and expansion; U.S. GDP growth has averaged a mere 2.1% annually since the country emerged from recession. There could be a silver lining in this, however, as the below-average recovery may have suppressed the development of excesses across the economy and financial markets, perhaps giving the economic cycle above-average room to run and other economies a chance to catch up.

The Fallacy of the “Trump Trade”

The media loves to focus on the “Trump trade” and whether it’s on or off at any given moment. Admittedly, this concept may have had some validity in the immediate aftermath of the November election, when we saw surges in U.S. domestically focused companies and sectors like small caps and financials. Since the beginning of 2017, however, the best performers in the U.S. stock market have been those with the greatest exposure to foreign earnings. Investors seem to have accepted that 1) the aggressive Trump legislative platform will not be a driver of near-term earnings or economic growth and 2) the global economy is gaining momentum.

Widely acknowledged at this point, even among the most ardent Trump supporters, is that the ambitious agenda that the new president brought to Washington, D.C., isn’t going to happen quickly. In fact, with 100 days in the books the Trump administration is still searching for a signature legislative win. A healthcare bill made it through the House, though its prospects in the Senate are uncertain. Tax reform has been slow to gather momentum, forcing its architects to manage expectations around its timing. As we write this, President Trump has directed his team to accelerate their efforts to construct a proposal that would slash the corporate tax rate to 15%, among other changes, but it remains in the early stages. The president has seen greater success with his efforts to roll back regulations, impacting everything from coal mining to financial services. The economic impact of deregulation is very difficult to model, however, and involves meaningful lag times.

Primarily as a result of the yawning chasm between campaign rhetoric and legislative reality, there is a pronounced disconnect between “soft” and “hard” data points in the United States, as demonstrated by trends in the Bloomberg Economic Surprise Index shown in Figure 1. The U.S. consumer is a good example of the divergence of expectations and reality. Confidence and sentiment metrics from a variety of providers have gapped higher following the November elections; recent indicators from both the Conference Board and the University of Michigan indicated optimism at levels not seen since 2000. This confidence has yet to manifest itself in consumer behavior, however. Retail sales in March fell 0.2% after a 0.3% slide in February, even as wage growth has continued to tick up modestly while inflation remains tame.

Figure 1: “Hard Data” Fails to Keep up with Post-Election Excitement

As of March 31, 2017

Source: Bloomberg.

In contrast, global economic conditions are on the upswing. Europe has shown progress in both soft and hard metrics, with sentiment readings improving and PMIs for the region recently hitting a six-year high. Unemployment stands at its lowest level since 2009, while headline inflation has been trending closer to 2% even as core inflation continues to lag. Things seem to be normalizing politically as well. While anti-globalist Marine Le Pen made it through to the second round of voting in the French presidential election, the staunchly pro-EU Emmanuel Macron won the runoff. Meanwhile, the U.K. in late March triggered Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union, as expected, formally initiating the “Brexit” process. Less expected was the subsequent announcement by Prime Minister Theresa May of a June 8 snap election; markets, however, warmed to the idea of a stronger mandate for the prime minister as she negotiates the country’s departure from the EU.

In Asia, Japan has benefitted from a weaker yen and improved global growth, even as questions persist about the success of Abenomics. The slow implementation of Trump’s agenda has buoyed emerging markets in general, and the extreme downside risks in China appear to have been mitigated by a robust first-quarter GDP growth of 6.9%.

With this as a backdrop, we examined the real economy and financial markets for signs of excess. While some areas inspire concern, all in all, the business cycle appears to have some room still to run.

Searching for Excesses in the Economy…

Housing - which is typically one of the first areas of the economy to peak and to begin demonstrating a downtrend as the end of a typical business cycle draws near - is a good example of the virtuous impact of our moribund recovery. Our central view for house-price appreciation going forward is 3–5%, more or less the same slow, mid- to low-single-digit growth we’ve grown accustomed to over the past several years. No signs of excess here, neither in terms of supply nor demand.

Two conflicting drivers are at work in the housing market. On one hand, affordability remains very good, as shown in Figure 2. Prices nationally have yet to reclaim pre-crisis highs, and mortgage rates remain incredibly low even after bouncing off all-time troughs. A spike in rates following the November elections - Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) reports that 30-year fixed-rate mortgages peaked above 4.3% just before the end of the year - had some observers fretting about the negative impact rising rates would have on affordability.

But the level of rates is not what’s holding the market back; 50 or even 100 basis points plus or minus current mortgage rate levels shouldn’t have a significant impact on affordability or buying behavior. Mortgage accessibility, in contrast, remains a challenge for prospective buyers in the Alt-A category of credit risk. While Alt-A became a pejorative as the housing crisis exploded, they simply are mortgages for borrowers whose credit profile places them between more-risky subprime borrowers (who are eligible for mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration) and less-risky prime borrowers (who are eligible for loans secured by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) or Freddie Mac or kept on lender balance sheets). Primarily due to the tighter lending standards resulting from the Qualified Mortgage rule that went into effect in 2014 as part of the Dodd-Frank legislation, this cohort is having a hard time getting loans, impinging on a source of housing demand.

Figure 2: U.S. Home Prices Remain Affordable

As of January 2017

Source: Urban Institute.

In contrast with the still-healthy housing sector, however, autos may be about to turn. Propped up by low gas prices, cheap financing and automaker discounts, auto sales have increased each of the past seven years. Auto financing has come along for the ride, and by year-end 2016 auto credit joined student loans in having more than $1 trillion in outstanding debt.

Perhaps the most concerning trend in the auto industry is the weakness we’ve seen in the used-car prices, typically a harbinger of the end of auto industry boom times. In fact, our auto analyst suggests that flat is the best-case scenario for year-over-year auto sales in 2017. Meanwhile, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in its latest Semiannual Risk Perspective publication, noted that “Auto lending risk has been increasing for several quarters because of notable and unprecedented growth across all types of lenders.” This gathering risk can be seen in the emergence of typical end-cycle behavior by lenders, like eased underwriting standards (as shown in Figure 3, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) estimates that roughly one-third of subprime auto ABS deals in 2016 were “deep subprime” - i.e., with a weighted average FICO score below 550) and innovative loan structures intended to boost “affordability.”

Figure 3: Subprime Auto ABS Origination Has Grown Riskier

Deep subprime (weighted average FICO < 550), share of annual subprime auto ABS deals

Source: Morgan Stanley Research.

Could a peak in autos precipitate the end of the business cycle? We’d argue that if the collapse of the energy industry a few years back wasn’t enough to drag the U.S. economy back into recession, a contraction in autos is not likely to either. Energy companies borrowed heavily in the years following the financial crisis; the Bank for International Settlements reports that the global oil and gas industry’s outstanding debt spiked from $1.1 trillion in 2006 to around $3 trillion in 2014 as investor appetites for bonds and loans were stoked by zero interest rate policy and high oil prices. When the price of crude oil began to fall in mid-2014, companies in the sector were punished severely, but contagion was limited and the U.S. economy skirted disaster. Though oil prices remain well below both pre- and post-crisis highs, they have recovered somewhat, and the bubble in energy-related credit seems to have washed through the system. The worst may now be behind us in the energy complex.

…and in the Financial Markets

Turning to financial markets, they appear optimistic and conditioned to shrug off any short-term bad news and accompanying correction as an opportunity to buy. Flows have been consistently strong into credit products, as the sectors that struggled most immediately after the election have come roaring back in 2017, but not to the point of concern.

Munis, for example, were hammered in the aftermath of the election. While the move higher in Treasury rates hurt, negative headlines around tax reform and its impact on the market - much of it inaccurate but scary all the same - were even more damaging. It’s been a different story in 2017, however, and we’ve finally started to see some positive flows back into munis, and high-yield munis in particular; high-yield muni funds have taken in about $4 billion year-to-date. In fact, high-yield muni issuance has not been able to keep up with demand, forcing some high-yield managers to target investment-grade issues and credit spreads to tighten.

Similarly, the outlook for emerging markets - and emerging markets debt, specifically - appeared pretty fragile by mid-November given all the talk from the incoming Trump administration around trade reform and protectionist policies. With the most damaging of these measures appearing far from implementation, however, sentiment quickly reverted back in favor of the emerging markets, supported by evidence of economic improvement in many of these countries. Though flows have returned to the space, we’re not seeing signs of excess; year-to-date inflows don’t come close to offsetting the outflows suffered over the past several years.

The high yield market also continues to appear rational. Issuance has been robust but not crazy. Perhaps more important, underwriting discipline remains strong. At the 2006 – 07 turn of the last credit cycle there was a preponderance of CCC rated and leveraged buyout-related issuance at very high multiples. It’s really been the opposite since 2014 and the energy shock; more BBs, fewer CCCs and practically no LBOs. Meanwhile, we expect the high yield default rate to decline to less than 2% in 2017 as revenues and leverage ratios improve. And with high yield spreads at about 400 basis points over Treasuries, valuations look very average relative to default.

While assets aren’t flying into the high yield market, serious demand for leveraged loans has driven down yields. Our loan portfolio, for example, has probably lost 100 basis points in yield over the past year due entirely to flows. There’s not a lot of froth in the loan market, so most of our activity is refinancing, repricing, pushing out risk. Our biggest complaint about the loan market today would be that there’s not enough supply to meet inflows. Demand for loans from collateralized loan obligation managers also remains pretty healthy despite the introduction of risk-retention rules last year that require managers to hold 5% of their funds.

In terms of investment grade credit, we’re growing concerned about the impact of policy uncertainty on the spending behavior of corporations. With demand, particularly in the U.S. economy, not inspiring aggressive capital expenditure plans, there was hope that changes in D.C. would serve as encouragement. But that’s on hold for now. Combine this with a steadily tightening Federal Reserve, and the potential exists for second-half softness in the corporate sector, but probably not enough to turn the credit cycle.

Conclusion

All business cycles come to an end, as will this one. And after eight years we’re almost certainly closer to the end of the current cycle than the beginning. Given the general lack of excess in the economy or financial markets, however, we would not be surprised to see it continue for some time longer.

And in case you’re interested, the longest U.S. business cycle on record lasted 120 months, from 1991 to 2001.