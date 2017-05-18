Top Silver Stock Update: What To Do Now

First Majestic's stock has traded in a tight range since the start of the year; I break down the silver miner's Q1 results and where the stock might head next.

The company recently reported its production results and later, its first quarter financial results.

Top Silver Stock Update: First Majestic

As the headline says, First Majestic (NYSE:AG) is a top silver stock to own and it was listed as my top overall silver stock pick for 2017. The company recently reported its first-quarter 2017 financial results and I think it's a good time to update readers on my top silver pick.

For some background, I think First Majestic is one of the best ways to gain leverage to silver prices and I've held this view for over a year now. The company is a pure silver producer, as it owns six producing silver mines in Mexico and several development and exploration projects. The company's medium-term (2-4 year) goal is to increase its silver equivalent production to over 20 million ounces.

Is First Majestic still worthy of my top silver stock pick, and how did the company do this quarter?

Despite rising energy costs in Q1 the company reported strong earnings and cash flows, driven by solid production and lower cash costs per ounce compared to the previous quarter. Silver equivalent ounce (SEO) production fell by 3% to 4.3 million ounces, but the company's all-in sustaining costs fell further, by 5%, to $12.21 per ounce.

Meanwhile, average realized silver prices rose by 3% to $17.75. This led to a 50% increase in net earnings to $2.7 million ($.02 per share) and operating cash flows of $26.6 million ($.16 per share), a 14% increase. This was enough cash flow to cover the quarter's capital expenditures of $19.1 million. These costs will increase starting in Q2 to meet its annual budget target.

The balance sheet more or less remained the same with $127.6 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1 (1% decrease from last quarter), while working capital increased 5% to $136.8 million.

Everything is on the right track for First Majestic as it aims to meetits annual guidance range of between 16.6 - 18.5 million SEOs, with all-in sustaining costs expected to range between $11.96 - $12.88 per ounce. This figure includes the $124 million in capital investments planned for 2017, between $78 million in expansion capital and $46 million in sustaining capital.

(Credit: First Majestic Silver Presentation)

My opinion is mostly unchanged since my last article on First Majestic. I think this is arguably the best pure silver play in the precious metals sector - especially given royalty/streaming company Silver Wheaton's diversification into gold and its subsequent name-change to Wheaton Precious Metals.

You'll see above that as a percent of 2017 revenue, the company gives investors the most exposure to silver, moreso than peers Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Silver Wheaton (NYSE:SLW).

First Majestic also remains a strong growth stock. It has several expansions underway, including the La Guitarra mine expansion to 1,000 tons per day (which should double production and reduce costs), and the installation of a new roasting circuit at the La Encantada mine (which should add 1.5 million silver ounces of production beginning 2018).

With $127 million in cash and less than $30 million in debt the company has a strong balance sheet and is well-positioned to achieve its growth plans, which is huge as it does not need to issue equity or debt to grow production.

As for the current stock price, it has been trading higher lately mainly due to higher gold and silver prices as the U.S. dollar has weakened and as shorts cover their positions. While I maintain a bullish view on silver over the long-term, I am unsure of where prices will head in the short-term (to be honest, nobody does and anyone who tells you otherwise is lying).

I would be a little cautious here in the short-term and would suggest waiting for a pullback to buy shares. Like other precious metals stocks, the stock is highly volatile, so I'd recommend dollar-cost averaging positions.

