AK Steel: Expect Upside To $7.50

While hopes for a major infrastructure plan have not materialized yet, the fundamentals do not justify such a punishment for the stock.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) shares gave up almost all gains that the stock made since November 2016. The stock topped around $11 in December 2016 and started to slide, ultimately eliminating half of the company's capitalization and settling near $5.50 at the moment of writing this article.

Serious catalysts should be in play for a company's stock to lose half of its market price in less than half a year. Typically, there are three main possibilities: 1) serious downside catalyst emerged; 2) previous upside was unjustified; 3) the market has it wrong.

Let's discuss the first possibility. AK Steel had a decent first quarter, reporting earnings of $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion and easily beating analysts' expectations. The revenue shows no growth, but this is caused by the company's strategy to focus on higher-margin products. Over time, this strategy led to an increasing dependence on the domestic automotive market:

The domestic automotive market is expected to slightly decline this year compared to 2016. So far, this has not had any material effect on AK Steel. The company saw continued increase in the average selling price per ton of its products ($1022/ton in Q1 2017 vs. $998/ton in Q4 2016), driven by both improvements in the market and the product mix. So far, there are no facts that point to a sudden crash on this side of AK Steel's business. During the recent earnings call, the company stated that it expected to achieve a higher average selling price in the second quarter.

AK Steel has also been able to offer $400 million of 7% senior notes due 2027. Proceeds were used to finance the cash tender offer for 7.625% senior notes due 2020. As a result, the company's maturity schedule improved and its debt situation looks satisfactory:

There is still much work to do on this front, but there is nothing critical to worry about in the next few years.

In my view, nothing happened with the company's fundamentals that could justify such a crash in the stock price in a short period of time. AK Steel continues to work on its balance sheet and also continues to shift its sales towards higher-margin products. The results of this work are clearly seen in its recent quarterly earnings report. I don't see catalysts that suggest an immediate deterioration in market fundamentals for AK Steel.

Let's now turn to the second possibility. AK Steel stock was overbought during the rally from $5 to $11. The main catalyst behind the rally was the expectation of a big infrastructure plan by the new U.S. administration. At some point, steel stocks acted as if the infrastructure plan was to be unveiled the next day and immediately implemented. I'd argue that the $11 level was reached too fast. In my view, AK Steel stock reached overbought levels on its way up.

However, this does not explain the massive correction, even if we take into account the recent political turmoil. Earnings estimates for AK Steel are slowly trending down but remain at healthy levels:

Ninety days ago, when analysts were expecting 2018 earnings of $0.81 per share, the stock was around $9, implying a forward P/E of 11. At current levels, it trades at a forward P/E of 7. A return to a forward P/E of 10, which your author believes is normal for a company in AK Steel's situation, will cause a stock's return to $7.50, all else equal.

Fundamentally, the business is dependent on the strength of the steel market, which, in turn, is dependent on protective measures and the health of the economy. I expect that protective measures will stay in place for years, given the momentum that steel producers were finally able to develop. In my view, AK Steel shares may soon start to bottom out and should start an upside correction with a target of $7.50.

