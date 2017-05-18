Johnson & Johnson: The Right Way To Play This Dividend Champion

Recently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) upgraded its outlook on shares of healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from "neutral", to "overweight". This was in the form of a price target hike from $133, to $140. This action pushed shares higher, which are now just below their 52 week highs. Typically stocks trading near 52 week highs - in a market near all time highs, make for poor investor decisions. However, the facts indicate that this may not be the case for Johnson & Johnson. In fact, I don't buy into a trading strategy at all when it comes to Johnson & Johnson. Over the long term, Johnson & Johnson has continued to increase its earnings per share, and dividend as a result. You don't trade JNJ - you buy at fair value, hold, and prosper. However, there is a lot going on at Johnson & Johnson as of late. Acquisitions, and product roll outs give indications that the revenue landscape is changing. Let's examine these various issues.

Does a 52 week high always mean that a stock is expensive? Shares are currently trading within a few dollars of its 52 week high of $129.00 per share.

In 2017, management expects Johnson & Johnson to earn between $7.12 and $7.27 on a constant currency basis. This places shares at about 17.5X earnings. I look at the valuation in a few different ways. First, Johnson & Johnson's P/E ratio of 17.5 is roughly in line with its 10 year median ratio of 17.75. I consider that the last 10 years included a recession period that pushed shares to a "generational" discount, and I see this value as a positive considering the state of the market being near all time highs. Secondly, I consider the dividend yield in the same manner as the PE ratio. At current prices, the dividend yields about 2.65%. This is a shade under the 10 year median of 2.84%, but not by enough of a margin where I would consider the stock to be grossly expensive versus its historical norms. Lastly, I evaluate where the stock is valued in relation to the market. Based on 2017 estimates, the S&P 500 is trading at a little more than 18.25X earnings. Johnson & Johnson trades at a slight discount to the market, which is justified given Johnson & Johnson's expected earnings growth rate of 6-8% falls just short of the S&P 500's rate of just over 9%. Even though Johnson & Johnson is easily among the top 10 highest quality companies on earth, growth is the driving force behind market valuations. Taking all three of these metrics into account, one can conclude that shares of Johnson & Johnson are trading along historical norms, and at a price in proper respect to the rest of the market. Even though we are near a 52 week high, this seems like a "fair" price level.

The focus with a company such as Johnson & Johnson is to avoid limiting your upside by trading in and out of the stock. A company such as Johnson & Johnson is a dividend champion, who has increased its dividend payout for 55 consecutive years on the back of earnings that are constantly growing higher.

With consistently growing earnings, Johnson & Johnson has been able to keep the dividend limited to around half of its earnings per share. This is despite being able to grow that dividend between 6-8% per annum over the long term. The major benefit of this, is that Johnson & Johnson is able to build up hefty cash positions on its balance sheet to be used for strategic growth initiatives (more on this below). By holding shares, and reinvesting the dividends, investors have been able to realize returns of 12% per annum over the past two decades. By holding do investors miss out on the short term fluctuations? Yes. However, it is difficult to find a more consistent and safe path to wealth generation than sitting on an asset that will compound at 12% for decades at a time.

Johnson & Johnson is thoroughly entrenched in the healthcare industry with three pillars of success. These three sectors are Consumer, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer segment is a stable, slow growth portion of the business that actually represents the smallest portion of revenues for Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson's Consumer sector includes consumer product brands in markets including Over The Counter, Beauty, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women's Health, and comes to just under 20% of all corporate revenues. Revenues have come down some over the past few years due to a strong US dollar (JNJ has a heavy international presence throughout the company as a whole), and the divestiture of a couple of product brands. The Consumer sector stands to rebound when the US dollar eventually comes back down some. However, this segment plays a stabilizing role, and is not being counted on to drive top line growth.

That job falls on the other two segments of Johnson & Johnson given the resources and efforts recently invested into these areas. The Medical Devices segment is positioned to compete for growth in a medical devices market that could pass half a trillion dollars by 2020. Johnson & Johnson is working to maximize the profits of its hospital devices business, which makes up more than 3/4 of the medical device sector. By the end of 2018, approximately $1B should be recognized in savings from various restructuring efforts. At the same time, Johnson & Johnson is aggressively going to market by expanding product launches with 12 major launches expected to be completed by end of this year. The minority of revenues is derived from the consumer device business - specifically the eye care and diabetes businesses. Johnson & Johnson has moved to strengthen its positioning in the eye care industry with a $4.325B acquisition from Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT). The unit was formerly known as Abbott Medical Optics, and featured products in areas including cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery and consumer eye health. The deal closed in February of 2017. The other portion of the consumer device business is the Diabetes Care businesses. These business have struggled, facing competitive pricing pressure that has resulted in declining growth in the mid single digits. Johnson & Johnson is comtemplating selling off the business if a turnaround cannot be had.

The largest revenue generator for Johnson & Johnson is the Pharmaceutical business segment. The pharma business brings in 45% of Johnson & Johnson's revenues and covers various areas of study including Cardiovascular, Infectious Disease, Oncology, and Immunology. The pharma business is seeing steady growth in the low-mid single digits internationally while remaining near flat in the United States. Johnson & Johnson has recently invested heavily into the Pharma segment in order to make it a growth engine for the company over the next several years. Johnson & Johnson is awaiting closure for its blockbuster acquisition of Swiss drug manufacturer Actelion Ltd. (OTCPK: ALIOY). The massive acquisition is worth approximately $30B, and will give a boost to Johnson & Johnson's pipeline. This gives a lot of promise to the "new look" pharma pipeline at Johnson & Johnson.

Between now and 2021, the pipeline contains 50+ regulatory filings. The majority of these will grant extended geographic approval to new/existing drugs, while 10 are new drugs containing "blockbuster potential" with a revenue target of $1B or more. This type of potential will provide ample growth for years to come.

Putting it together, what can long term investors expect over the long term? Management is actively seeking out strategic additions to the growth engine, while divesting under-performing, or non-synergistic assets. The Consumer Products segment is stable, while the Medical Device and Pharmaceutical segments will provide growth to the top line. The current growth trajectory of 6-8% per annum growth is well intact, and makes for a solid reference point for investor expectations. As mentioned earlier, shares are trading at an arguably fair price level. I prefer a slight discount as a margin of safety, and would be interested in adding shares sub $117.00.

If you liked this article, please find my profile icon at the top of this page, and hit the "Follow" button. I enjoy engaging with those who comment and am always looking for feedback that allows me to improve on the content I provide. As always, thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, ABT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.