Chinese Companies Are Speculative - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/17/17)

E-Trade Financial needs two rate hikes to make money.

There is no positive catalyst to buy Under Armour.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, May 17.

Bearish Calls

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO): It has run up a lot and companies from China have got speculative. Don't buy.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA): Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) said on their conference call that Under Armour business is very good. Cramer thinks Under Armour is seeing competition from Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDDF) and he doesn't see a catalyst to buy it.

E-Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC): "It's an inexpensive stock and I really believe that this market is going to allow people to come back in and that they will make money, but not if the Fed doesn't raise the rates twice. This one needs two rate hikes to make the big money, so now we have to wait a little bit to see if we get the second."

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT): It has moved up a lot and Cramer cannot recommend it at this level.

Editor's note: There were no bullish calls on Wednesday's show

