Found: A Steady 8.03% Yield

This research report was jointly produced with co-author Big Dog Investments.

There have been some fundamental challenges within the mREIT sector. Purchasing shares around or above book value isn't a strong way to make investments. I haven't been bullish much on investing in common shares for the sector, but I have been making some trades with preferred shares. We will be looking at ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) and CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS). I'll be digging into the numbers to show you a clear sell within one company and a clear buy within the other.

Opportunity?

As you will be able to tell in the charts below, ARR preferred shares are a clear sell while one of the preferred CYS shares is a buy.

Let's get started:

Looking at both ARR-A and ARR-B shares you will notice they are very close together. However, they are both a sell and I wouldn't waste time getting it done. Previously, I stated that preferred shares for ARR were getting pretty expensive. Since then, the prices have become even more dangerously high. If you're currently holding these shares I would sell them for a much better opportunity with almost equal yield and far less risk. ARR-A is currently $0.66 over a price where I'd be comfortable not selling it right away and ARR-B is $0.88 over being a sell. To explain and simplify where I think the price target should have been I'll give the exact numbers:

ARR-A is currently at $25.32 and I would've started selling the preferred share at the bare minimum after going above $24.66. ARR-A would've had to drop all the way down to $24.16 just for me to have a buy rating. For clarity's sake:

Current price: $25.32

For me to have a buy rating: $24.16

For me to have a strong buy rating: $23.71

ARR-B is even worse with a current price of $24.59. It would have to drop its price all the way down to $23.16 just to get a normal buy rating. I mentioned here a little under a month ago that I thought these two preferred shares were overpriced. I also mentioned Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had better opportunities for investors. I also did a deeper dive into Annaly Capital Management's preferred shares.

Fortunately, I have found a buy opportunity in CYS-B - so let's take a look. Both CYS-A and CYS-B are far superior to either of the ARR preferred shares. CYS-B Is being assigned a buy rating by a small margin, but it's still a great investment compared to almost anything else I can find. CYS-B is a buy by $0.03 which may not seem by much but compared to the rest of the preferred shares in the sector it is fantastic. To be fair, there are about 4 series I see currently offering nice values, a handful of holds, and an equally large handful of sell ratings.

The price of CYS-B would have to rise all the way to $24.58 just for me to assign a sell rating. Here is the short version of my CYS-B rating:

Current price: $23.60

For me to have a buy rating: $23.57

For me to have a strong buy rating: $23.18

For me to have a sell rating: $24.58

CYS-A would be a much better investment than ARR-A or ARR-B, but it's still $0.38 away from me assigning a buy rating. If you currently hold CYS-A it's $.42 away from a sell rating, so it's by no means a poor investment.

We've taken a look at the basic thresholds for what I believe the price should be at for a buy or a sell. Below is a chart to dig a little deeper into the numbers behind my decisions:

To start off, ARR runs high leverage and a high risk strategy which is a reason you will see them with a higher yield on average. This also goes into my assigning preferred shares with a buy or a sell rating - so remember that a higher yield does not always mean a better investment compared to others in the sector. CYS has been known for being very clear in their presentations along with their quarterly and annual reports. Comparatively to others in the sector, CYS is very straight forward, which makes them not only easier to understand, but also better for new investors learning the sector.

To the numbers

There are many metrics to compare, but let's start with the two which stand out the most. Both CYS preferred shares are trading at the lower end of their range for the last 52 weeks. Comparatively, ARR shares are at the top of their range and also fluctuate more than both CYS-A and CYS-B. If we're comparing ARR-A and CYS-A, CYS-A is a lot cheaper and has about a month and a half more of call protection. Note, even if the first call date comes up for a preferred share, they are still required to give 30-day notice before a call. In other words, ARR-A still does have a little bit of call protection. Notice the worst cash to call from these two shares. ARR-A could lose you $0.11, while the worst CYS-A could do is net you $0.95.

To be fair, ARR-A does have one bright spot. The shares carry a higher stripped yield. Not enough to compensate for the risk, but that is one metric the shares are still doing well on.

CYS-A is the clear winner here, but let's compare the other shares as CYS-B is currently a buy.

ARR-B current price: $24.59

CYS-B current price: $23.60

CYS-B has about two and half months more call protection than ARR-B which is minor, but it is only one of the many metrics it's winning on. The price of CYS-B is also materially lower and would have to rise by $0.98 just for me to give a sell rating. The worst cash to call CYS-B could do is $3.44, while ARR-B would give you $1.90. CYS-B does have a later call date, so it should have a better cash to call, but it also has a better yield.

ARR-B current yield: 8.02%

CYS-B current yield: 8.03%

Conclusion

If I was currently owning either series of ARR's preferred shares I would sell them. Then I would use the proceeds to go after CYS-B. If you're looking for a good preferred share to invest in right now I'd go with CYS-B, and that is exactly what I've done. I bought up some shares to capture this solid 8% yield. CYS-A is currently a decent investment, but CYS-B is far superior and the market has failed here with both companies. CYS-B has a strong yield of 8.03% along with call protection until 4/30/2018. I have a bullish rating on CYS-B for now.

I've been trading in the preferred shares market for a while now with a strong track record. Here is a list of every trade I've made since the end of 2015.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, FSIVX, PM, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. The ideas, opinions, and ratings in this article reflect the views of Colorado Wealth Management Fund. Joint efforts primarily consist of having Big Dog Investments paraphrase or quote the views expressed by CWMF. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article unless you will track CYS-B.