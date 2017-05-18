Yesterday, we warned stocks were on the verge of correction in the premarket. One factor will drive stocks today and it is the same one that drove them yesterday, how the scandal around the Oval Office evolves. While I do believe President Trump will somehow survive the turmoil his administration currently finds itself entangled in, I expect it will not be before the situation first intensifies further. The Justice Department's appointment of special counsel to the FBI investigation of Russia's tampering in our elections has offered a branch to stall the fall for stocks. However, The New York Times is still likely to publish "the Comey memo," and former FBI Director Comey is destined to tell his side of the story before congressional panel. In other words, important shoes are still set to drop, and the conversation about an obstruction of justice and impeachment proceedings remain atop the conversation. Thus, uncertainty will continue to fuel risk-off positioning, which really only just started in equities. Therefore, the early premarket positive activity I'm seeing this morning probably will not mark the start of recovery. We will need to see first how ugly the dirt is before we can clean the house. So, I'm looking at this early and nearly negligible gain in S&P 500 futures as likely short-lived and indicative of a dead-cat bounce. If you've never heard the term before, well, I'll just point out for you that dead cats don't bounce; stocks shouldn't just yet either.

SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) shares and SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) shares were indicating fractionally lower, and PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) shares was marking a greater loss of 0.2% at the early AM premarket hour of 5:15. Some of the stability seen here has to do with greed, as investors seek value in the event that this turmoil goes away quickly. Some of it has to do with the Justice Department's appointment of former FBI Director Bob Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation of Russia's tampering in our presidential election. It is presumed that the President's Administration guided the DOJ in that action, and that this will help to stave off any prosecution of obstruction of justice and prevent impeachment. There's just one problem.

We have not heard the facts yet. The "Comey memo" will probably be published soon. Former Director Comey has been "invited" to appear before one congressional panel and another is expected as well. I expect we will see him, with legal counsel, appear before congressmen and tell an honest perspective of exactly what happened. Maybe that will not reflect well on the Oval Office...

With still too much risk and uncertainty around the Oval Office, I expect risk off bets to pile on. Active money acted quickly, but passive investors are just reading about the issue and shifting capital beginning now. As that capital seeks exit, it will impede the market's ability to recover for now. The flow of capital out of equity funds into insulated sectors can force money managers to keep selling as well.

Dead cats don't bounce, and neither should this stock market just yet. This issue has my full attention and I will publish quickly when I see the true time to buy stocks again. For my prescient and timely work, follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.